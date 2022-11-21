When launched back in 1993, the FD RX-7 didn't enjoy the same success as its little brother, the MX-5. But nowadays, the RX-7 is more desirable than ever. While its rotary engine has charmed a lot of people, there are others that think the sports coupe is capable of a lot more. And you can’t really blame them for not wanting to drive a 276-horsepower sports car in 2022. This RX-7 featured in the video below belongs to one of these guys. He wanted to unleash the car’s full potential, and he couldn’t do it with the regular rotary engine. Instead, he went with a V-12 that has a very interesting story.

2 DAYS AGO