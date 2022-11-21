ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima Herald Republic

What to watch for in the 114th Apple Cup, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction

No. 12 Washington (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) at Washington State (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) QB Michael Penix Jr.: 66.7% completions, 3,869 passing yards, 26 pass TD, 6 INT, 2 rush TD. WR Jalen McMillan: 65 catches, 890 receiving yards, 13.7 yards per catch, 7 TD. S Alex Cook: 71 tackles, 2.5 tackles...
PULLMAN, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Cougars notebook: Three starters could return for Apple Cup

PULLMAN — Three injured starters could return to the field this weekend to aid Washington State in its defense of the Apple Cup. Veteran slot receiver Renard Bell is a “game-time decision” for Saturday night’s matchup against 12th-ranked Washington, according to Cougars coach Jake Dickert. Bell was sidelined for four weeks due to an arm injury, then re-entered the lineup last weekend against Arizona before exiting in the third quarter. He appeared to reaggravate his injury.
PULLMAN, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Seattle Marathon: Road closures, where to park and weather forecast

A Seattle Thanksgiving weekend tradition and the Pacific Northwest’s oldest marathon returns Saturday, shutting more than two dozen roads near the University of Washington between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Drivers, bicyclists and bus riders can expect morning detours in the University District, Montlake and Eastlake neighborhoods, but there...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Lawsuit seeks to stop disqualifying WA ballots for signature mismatches

During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of voters have their ballots rejected because of ballot-envelope signatures flagged as not matching how they've been signed in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 28,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Tandie the lion is back in Seattle, ready for his zoo debut

A prodigal Seattle son has returned and is ready to show off. Tandie, a South African Transvaal lion, is, as of this week, cruising (or maybe snoozing) around the African Savanna lion habitat at Woodland Park Zoo. Tandie, 8, was born at the Seattle zoo in 2014. He left in...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

12 things to do in the Seattle area this weekend

Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in, going out or cheering on the Cougs or the Dawgs, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days. Have you had okazu pan? Our food writer found fluffy panko-coated balls of goodness and Greek gyro pizzas in Rainier Beach worth checking out.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Ruth Hayler, longtime programmer for Seattle moviehouses and SIFF, dies at 74

You might not recognize Ruth Hayler’s name, but at some point you probably watched a movie that she chose for you. For nearly five decades, Hayler worked behind the scenes as a film booker, buyer, theater manager and programmer, for the Seven Gables and Landmark chains and for the Seattle International Film Festival. A movie lover with an encyclopedic memory and eclectic taste — she particularly loved literary films, but could be found at the Egyptian enjoying edgy midnight fare — Hayler helped shape Seattle’s rich appetite for arthouse and international cinema.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

‘Pawn Stars Do America’ brings appraising expertise to Seattle

For their latest History Channel series “Pawn Stars Do America,” Rick Harrison and his team of appraisers left the comforts of their Las Vegas home base for a road trip that included seven days in Seattle in late July and early August. That two-hour Seattle episode premieres at...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Big snowstorm expected in the Cascades. Here’s how to plan your travel

Driving over the mountain passes after Thanksgiving? Don't wait too long to get moving. The National Weather Service predicts Snoqualmie and Stevens passes will get 1 to 2 inches of snow Friday afternoon and evening. Heavier snowfall is on the way Saturday through Monday, however, when between 14 and 20 inches is expected at the two passes, said meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Four men killed in Snohomish County plane crash identified

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the four men who were killed Friday in the crash of a small airplane near a Snohomish airfield. The victims are Scott A. Brenneman, of Roy, Pierce County; Nate Lachendro, of Gig Harbor; Nathan W. Precup, of Seattle; and David W. Newton of Wichita, Kansas. Cause of death for all four was blunt-force trauma, according to the medical examiner.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Public meeting set for Yakima County solar farms

Public comments are being sought and a hearing scheduled as the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council considers two Yakima County solar farm proposals. The online meeting for the High Top and Ostrea projects is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, with written comments accepted at the EFSEC offices in Lacey.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

