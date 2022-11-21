You might not recognize Ruth Hayler’s name, but at some point you probably watched a movie that she chose for you. For nearly five decades, Hayler worked behind the scenes as a film booker, buyer, theater manager and programmer, for the Seven Gables and Landmark chains and for the Seattle International Film Festival. A movie lover with an encyclopedic memory and eclectic taste — she particularly loved literary films, but could be found at the Egyptian enjoying edgy midnight fare — Hayler helped shape Seattle’s rich appetite for arthouse and international cinema.

