Yakima Herald Republic
UW Huskies use clichéd formula to top WSU in 51-33 Apple Cup win
PULLMAN — What’s that they say about cliches?. They’re tired but true. So here comes two: it’s a game of inches … and fortune favors the bold. In UW’s 51-33 Apple Cup win over WSU, the inches were everything. That was certainly true for...
Yakima Herald Republic
What to watch for in the 114th Apple Cup, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
No. 12 Washington (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) at Washington State (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) QB Michael Penix Jr.: 66.7% completions, 3,869 passing yards, 26 pass TD, 6 INT, 2 rush TD. WR Jalen McMillan: 65 catches, 890 receiving yards, 13.7 yards per catch, 7 TD. S Alex Cook: 71 tackles, 2.5 tackles...
Yakima Herald Republic
Cougars notebook: Three starters could return for Apple Cup
PULLMAN — Three injured starters could return to the field this weekend to aid Washington State in its defense of the Apple Cup. Veteran slot receiver Renard Bell is a “game-time decision” for Saturday night’s matchup against 12th-ranked Washington, according to Cougars coach Jake Dickert. Bell was sidelined for four weeks due to an arm injury, then re-entered the lineup last weekend against Arizona before exiting in the third quarter. He appeared to reaggravate his injury.
Yakima Herald Republic
While you were (probably) sleeping, the Husky men landed one of their biggest wins in years
ANAHEIM, Calif. — While you were sleeping and perhaps in a food coma from a Thanksgiving feast, the Washington men’s basketball team won a game and a tournament title that ranks among the most important achievements in the Mike Hopkins era. The significance of the Huskies’ 68-64 overtime...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mike Hopkins, Huskies boast California connections while starring in Wooden Legacy
ANAHEIM, Calif. – This week has been a bit of a homecoming for Mike Hopkins. The Washington men’s basketball coach grew up in nearby Laguna Hills, Calif., and starred at Mater Dei High, where he played on the team that won the 1987 California state championship. Thirty-five years...
Yakima Herald Republic
Keion Brooks Jr. earns MVP as Washington men beat Saint Mary’s in OT to win Wooden Legacy
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Keion Brooks Jr. backed down a defender before turning and draining a midrange jumper in the final minute for one of the biggest shots in one of the Huskies’ biggest wins in recent years — a 68-64 overtime victory over Saint Mary’s in the Wooden Legacy championship game.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seattle Marathon: Road closures, where to park and weather forecast
A Seattle Thanksgiving weekend tradition and the Pacific Northwest’s oldest marathon returns Saturday, shutting more than two dozen roads near the University of Washington between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Drivers, bicyclists and bus riders can expect morning detours in the University District, Montlake and Eastlake neighborhoods, but there...
Yakima Herald Republic
Lawsuit seeks to stop disqualifying WA ballots for signature mismatches
During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of voters have their ballots rejected because of ballot-envelope signatures flagged as not matching how they've been signed in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 28,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Tandie the lion is back in Seattle, ready for his zoo debut
A prodigal Seattle son has returned and is ready to show off. Tandie, a South African Transvaal lion, is, as of this week, cruising (or maybe snoozing) around the African Savanna lion habitat at Woodland Park Zoo. Tandie, 8, was born at the Seattle zoo in 2014. He left in...
Yakima Herald Republic
12 things to do in the Seattle area this weekend
Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in, going out or cheering on the Cougs or the Dawgs, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days. Have you had okazu pan? Our food writer found fluffy panko-coated balls of goodness and Greek gyro pizzas in Rainier Beach worth checking out.
Yakima Herald Republic
Ruth Hayler, longtime programmer for Seattle moviehouses and SIFF, dies at 74
You might not recognize Ruth Hayler’s name, but at some point you probably watched a movie that she chose for you. For nearly five decades, Hayler worked behind the scenes as a film booker, buyer, theater manager and programmer, for the Seven Gables and Landmark chains and for the Seattle International Film Festival. A movie lover with an encyclopedic memory and eclectic taste — she particularly loved literary films, but could be found at the Egyptian enjoying edgy midnight fare — Hayler helped shape Seattle’s rich appetite for arthouse and international cinema.
Yakima Herald Republic
‘Pawn Stars Do America’ brings appraising expertise to Seattle
For their latest History Channel series “Pawn Stars Do America,” Rick Harrison and his team of appraisers left the comforts of their Las Vegas home base for a road trip that included seven days in Seattle in late July and early August. That two-hour Seattle episode premieres at...
Yakima Herald Republic
Big snowstorm expected in the Cascades. Here’s how to plan your travel
Driving over the mountain passes after Thanksgiving? Don't wait too long to get moving. The National Weather Service predicts Snoqualmie and Stevens passes will get 1 to 2 inches of snow Friday afternoon and evening. Heavier snowfall is on the way Saturday through Monday, however, when between 14 and 20 inches is expected at the two passes, said meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch.
Yakima Herald Republic
Four men killed in Snohomish County plane crash identified
The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the four men who were killed Friday in the crash of a small airplane near a Snohomish airfield. The victims are Scott A. Brenneman, of Roy, Pierce County; Nate Lachendro, of Gig Harbor; Nathan W. Precup, of Seattle; and David W. Newton of Wichita, Kansas. Cause of death for all four was blunt-force trauma, according to the medical examiner.
Yakima Herald Republic
Bellevue officer killed in crash ‘cared about everyone,’ friends recall
Jordan Jackson had a caring and helpful disposition. "He was someone who was always there for you at the drop of a hat," said Dan Degginger, a close friend of Jackson whose known him since about fifth grade. Jackson, a 34-year-old Bellevue police officer, died Monday while on duty, after...
Yakima Herald Republic
Parenting in a pandemic is hard. Here’s how a struggling WA family found help
ISSAQUAH — Ana Nuñez was relieved when she found out Kindering would come to her Issaquah home to work with her toddler, Steve, who has been slow to speak. She thought she might have to bundle up the three kids she's raising on her own and take them somewhere, or ask her mom to drive from Auburn to babysit.
Yakima Herald Republic
Public meeting set for Yakima County solar farms
Public comments are being sought and a hearing scheduled as the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council considers two Yakima County solar farm proposals. The online meeting for the High Top and Ostrea projects is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, with written comments accepted at the EFSEC offices in Lacey.
