Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Troy Aikman shares his feelings on Jimmy Garoppolo
Troy Aikman shared his thoughts on Jimmy Garoppolo while broadcasting “Monday Night Football” between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. Aikman gave a positive review of the Niners quarterback entering the game. “I’ve liked him for a long time,” Aikman said of Garoppolo. “And...
George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Give 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Catchy New Nicknames
Kittle, Deebo give Jimmy G hilarious new nicknames originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the...
Report: Backup QB Colt McCoy to start Monday for Cardinals
Colt McCoy will start at quarterback on Monday night when the Arizona Cardinals meet the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, NFL Network reported. Starter Kyler Murray took limited reps in practice this week because of a hamstring injury. McCoy also was limited by a knee injury on Thursday but had no designation on the final injury report. Murray was designated as questionable and apparently will miss his second straight...
Cardinals' Kyler Murray (hamstring) logs full practice on Wednesday
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Murray is "definitely trending in the right direction" according to Kliff Kingsbury. Those comments match Murray's expectations that he will start on Sunday, as does his upgrade to a full practice to start the week. Barring a setback, Murray appears to be on track to return after a two-week absence.
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers gave that love — and some really good football — right back. Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.
Troy Aikman would hire 49ers' Kyle Shanahan over any other coach
Troy Aikman offered high praise for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. As David Bonilla mentioned for 49ers WebZone, Aikman called the action as the 49ers smashed the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City on Monday night and then spoke about Shanahan on ESPN's "SportsCenter" shortly after the prime-time game concluded.
Why Whitner deems 49ers as top NFC team after shellacking Cards
The 49ers have put many NFC teams on notice that the team is beginning to peak at the right time following their 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. San Franciso has won three straight games after its 3-4 start to...
In loss, Arizona Cardinals find way to appreciate Estadio Azteca atmosphere
Monday night was a major disappointment for the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Their season is in serious jeopardy of being a losing one. And yet players and head coach Kliff Kingsbury took at least a little time to take in the sights and sounds of the gigantic and historic stadium in the south of the nation's capital, where more than 78,000 fans cheered, booed, sang and danced at the 2022 NFL Mexico game between the host Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.
Denver Broncos announce they have waived Melvin Gordon
DENVER (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos have parted ways with Running Back Melvin Gordon III. The team made the announcement less than 24 hours after the fell to AFC West foe the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, while at home. Up next for the Broncos, the Panthers.
Cardinals notebook: Kyler Murray expected to start Sunday vs. Chargers; Injury updates
There was some good news on the Arizona Cardinals’ injury report on Wednesday. Six players didn’t practice during the team’s closed walk-through and three others were listed as limited, but one was a full participant. Kyler Murray. After missing the past two games because of a hamstring...
Kyler Murray’s status for Cardinals’ Week 12 vs. Chargers gets boost in right direction
Kyler Murray’s status received a positive update on Wednesday from Kill Kingsbury, per Bob McManaman. “(Kyler Murray’s hamstring injury is) definitely is trending in the right direction,” Kingsbury said. As a result, his outlook in terms of starting on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers is positive at the moment.
Stephen A. Smith: Blame Jimmy G if the 49ers Don't Make the Super Bowl
Stephen A. Smith questions Jimmy G's ability to get it done in the playoffs.
NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams
The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
Evaluating Cardinals' Week 11 Snap Counts vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals lost in ugly fashion under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, and the snap counts help tell the story.
