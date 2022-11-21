ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Troy Aikman shares his feelings on Jimmy Garoppolo

Troy Aikman shared his thoughts on Jimmy Garoppolo while broadcasting “Monday Night Football” between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. Aikman gave a positive review of the Niners quarterback entering the game. “I’ve liked him for a long time,” Aikman said of Garoppolo. “And...
NBC Bay Area

George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Give 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Catchy New Nicknames

Kittle, Deebo give Jimmy G hilarious new nicknames originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the...
The Rogersville Review

Report: Backup QB Colt McCoy to start Monday for Cardinals

Colt McCoy will start at quarterback on Monday night when the Arizona Cardinals meet the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, NFL Network reported. Starter Kyler Murray took limited reps in practice this week because of a hamstring injury. McCoy also was limited by a knee injury on Thursday but had no designation on the final injury report. Murray was designated as questionable and apparently will miss his second straight...
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Kyler Murray (hamstring) logs full practice on Wednesday

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Murray is "definitely trending in the right direction" according to Kliff Kingsbury. Those comments match Murray's expectations that he will start on Sunday, as does his upgrade to a full practice to start the week. Barring a setback, Murray appears to be on track to return after a two-week absence.
The Associated Press

Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers gave that love — and some really good football — right back. Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Troy Aikman would hire 49ers' Kyle Shanahan over any other coach

Troy Aikman offered high praise for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. As David Bonilla mentioned for 49ers WebZone, Aikman called the action as the 49ers smashed the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City on Monday night and then spoke about Shanahan on ESPN's "SportsCenter" shortly after the prime-time game concluded.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

In loss, Arizona Cardinals find way to appreciate Estadio Azteca atmosphere

Monday night was a major disappointment for the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Their season is in serious jeopardy of being a losing one. And yet players and head coach Kliff Kingsbury took at least a little time to take in the sights and sounds of the gigantic and historic stadium in the south of the nation's capital, where more than 78,000 fans cheered, booed, sang and danced at the 2022 NFL Mexico game between the host Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.
ARIZONA STATE
KKTV

Denver Broncos announce they have waived Melvin Gordon

DENVER (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos have parted ways with Running Back Melvin Gordon III. The team made the announcement less than 24 hours after the fell to AFC West foe the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, while at home. Up next for the Broncos, the Panthers.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
ARIZONA STATE

