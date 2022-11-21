Ridgecrest Horseshoe Pitching Club holds biggest tournament of the year

Read full article on original website
Flowers at council meeting for 'Charlotte Braitman Day'
When the Ridgecrest City Council met on Nov. 16, a beautiful fall arrangement of flowers decorated the table in front of the dais. The flowers were a gift from Bob Braitman, Burroughs High School Class of 1964. In a letter to the city council, Braitman explained that the flowers were...
Ridgecrest residents raise $29,596 in Walk to End Alzheimer's
Nearly 5,400 residents from across seven Southern California counties joined together from Oct. 1, through Nov. 5, each participating in one of 13 Alzheimer’s Association Walks to End Alzheimer’s California series events in their local communities. Ridgecrest participants - 300 strong- participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer's...
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
