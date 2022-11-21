Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza Returns to San Bernardino's WestSideCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Mikki Cichocki Receives Teacher of the Year AwardCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Sandals Church Fights to Help Inland Empire Teens with New CenterCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Related
Food Beast
Over 100,000 Tamales Are Prepared For This Ultimate Tamale Festival
Tamale szn will soon be upon us and that's definitely something to be thankful around the latter half of the year. For many of us, the comfort of enjoying tamales while surrounded by loved ones during the holiday season is exactly the vibe we look forward to. Now imagine that...
NBC Los Angeles
A Bright Bounty of Beautiful Bulbs Will Illuminate The Mission Inn
WE MAY COUNT... the number of delicious peppermint meltaways occupying our plate, and the wee marshmallows in our cocoa, and the gifts under the tree, and the reindeer that lead Santa's sleigh, but attempting to add up the lights that line the turrets, loggias, balustrades, and stairways of the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa? We'd never dare, perhaps because, first and foremost, there isn't time enough, not even during a holiday season that stretches over several weeks. For the history-laden landmark is absolutely awash in illumination, and all of that twinkle emits from millions — yes, we typed "millions" and firmly meant it — of bulbs covering all sorts of spaces around the spectacular Riverside hotel. So the best plan is to leave your counting proclivities to marshmallows and reindeer, and simply arrive at the annual Festival of Lights with one glorious goal in mind: bask in the big, big glow.
ukenreport.com
Black Saturday Adoption Special Returns
Adoption Fees Waived Nov. 26 for Black Saturday at County Shelters. Riverside County Animal Services’ annual holiday adoption event – Black Saturday – returns this weekend with free adoptions all day at the county’s shelters in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms. The adoptions begin at 10...
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Algae stop fishing and kayaking at Lake Hemet
In Lake Hemet Municipal Water District (LHMWD) General Manager Mike Gow’s report to the board last Thursday, he reported that the lake level is still low at 120.5 feet. 135 feet is full and 118 feet is half full. But the Nov. 8 storm resulted in valley farmers not...
Victorville to form CA’s first Community Revitalization Investment Authority for Old Town redevelopment
VICTORVILLE – Victorville, announced Monday, it is one step closer to forming the first Community Revitalization Investment Authority (CRIA) in California. The CRIA – an economic and affordable housing tool will be used to finance the revitalization of Old Town Victorville.
mynewsla.com
Canines, Cats Available for Free at County Animal Shelters Saturday
To encourage adoption of homeless pets during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees at two of its largest shelters Saturday. The event, dubbed “Black Saturday,” a play on the phrase “Black Friday” — the post-Thanksgiving shopping blitz that retailers hope...
foxla.com
Learn about the rich history of Riverside's Mission Inn Hotel & Spa
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - The iconic Mission Inn Hotel and Spa in Riverside has had a huge impact on the Inland Empire for generations. The property is part hotel and part museum. It is the crown jewel of downtown Riverside, with a 150-year history. Its majestic features and massive sighs are...
‘God blessed me with 5 princesses’: Cathedral City family gives forever home to 5 adopted sisters
A Cathedral City family just got a lot bigger and just in time for Thanksgiving – giving a group of sisters a new home. Jennifer, Mia, Quetzaly, Sofia and Karla, ages 3 to 9, were just adopted this month into the Avena-Rivera family. "Because they're sisters, we wanted them to be together," said Sofia Rivera Vidal, The post ‘God blessed me with 5 princesses’: Cathedral City family gives forever home to 5 adopted sisters appeared first on KESQ.
iecn.com
Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino gives out 300 warm Thanksgiving meals to the community
On November 21st, Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino gave out 300 warm Thanksgiving meals to members of the community in a grab-and-go drive-thru system. Members of Disney’s Storm Troopers were on-site, along with hospital staff greeting children and families, as they pulled up to grab their traditional Thanksgiving meals.
KTLA.com
Riverside County thief seen on video stealing home’s holiday decorations
Surveillance video captured the moment a woman parked her car, got out and started stealing the holiday decorations from the yard of a Riverside County home. “She had no cares in the world,” homeowner Steven Casselman told KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “She was shopping like she was at the store, just taking her sweet time.”
thepalmspringspost.com
Carne asada crackdown? City looks to regulate pop-up food stands setting up on sidewalks, street corners
Acting on concerns expressed by some in the business community, the Palm Springs City Council will consider moves to begin regulating street food vendors at its next meeting, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28. A revised food truck ordinance could follow. At issue: Deputy City Manager Flinn Fagg said Tuesday the...
Sandals Church Fights to Help Inland Empire Teens with New Center
The Hill Teen Center supporting teens suffering from homelessness, hunger, gang violence, gang violence, drugs, alcohol, and poverty.Photo bySandals Church. San Bernardino, Calif.–The ROGO Foundation in partnership with Sandals Church, The San Bernardino City Unified District School Board, and small businesses across the Inland Empire is building The Hill Teen Center, a free community center, to provide essential services to Inland Empire teenagers in need of help.
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
spectrumnews1.com
Emergency vouchers: Underused shortcut to housing to end soon
LONG BEACH, Calif. — A COVID-era shortcut helping people avoid years of waiting to get into housing could disappear soon while it’s still vastly underutilized locally. Similar to housing choice vouchers, also called Section 8, these emergency housing vouchers come out of more than $1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is an option that, in some cities — Long Beach being one of them — does not have a wait list.
theregistrysocal.com
Westport Properties to Develop a 99,910 SQFT Industrial Facility In Perris, CA
Westport Properties will begin construction in Q3 of 2023 on the single tenant industrial building. PERRIS, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 — Westport Properties, a premier owner/operator of industrial, self storage and multifamily assets nationally, has announced plans to develop a 99,910-square-foot Class-A industrial building at the corner of Ramona Expressway and Brennan Avenue in Perris, California. The company acquired the land in September 2022. Westport Properties currently has five developments encompassing approximately 450,000 square feet in the planning approval process.
iebusinessdaily.com
Shopping center sells for $8.4 million
A 20,600-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Chino has been sold. Chino Village sold recently for $8.4 million, along with 2.5 acres of open space next door that is ripe for development, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive marketed the property at 4103 Riverside Drive and represented...
z1077fm.com
Occupied Shed in Yucca Valley burns down, SBC Fire stops spread
A structure fire was extinguished early yesterday morning (November 22) in Yucca Valley. At around 4:20 a.m, the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire in the area of Warren Vista and Yucca Trail. Fire crews arrived to find one large shed adjacent to an occupied residence well involved with fire. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the residence, which was made more difficult by downed power lines.
New Dining Options part of Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Project
Headline the dining developments is The Boathouse, a curated artisanal food court.
iebusinessdaily.com
Kalaveras comes to Moreno Valley
Kalaveras, the fast-casual Latin-American and Mexican food restaurant chain, has opened a location in Moreno Valley. Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez and city council members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 16. “I am honored to welcome Kalaveras, another family-owned local business, to Moreno Valley,” Gutierrez said. “Kalaveras’ will fit right in with...
Comments / 0