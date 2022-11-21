ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Titan Machinery (TITN) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Titan Machinery Inc. TITN is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results (ended Oct 31, 2022) before the market opens on Nov 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TITN’s third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $655 million, indicating an improvement of 44.3% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.15 per share, suggesting growth of 19.8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading. The earnings estimates have been constant over the past 60 days.
NASDAQ

Why Is Meta Platforms (META) Up 14.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Meta Platforms (META). Shares have added about 14.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Meta Platforms due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ

Why Is RPC (RES) Down 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for RPC (RES). Shares have lost about 3.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is RPC due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). Shares have added about 5.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Raymond James Financial, Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ

Why Is Boston Scientific (BSX) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Boston Scientific (BSX). Shares have added about 5.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Boston Scientific due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ

Why Is Canadian Pacific (CP) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Canadian Pacific (CP). Shares have added about 9.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Canadian Pacific due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ

Why Is EQT Corporation (EQT) Up 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for EQT Corporation (EQT). Shares have added about 11.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is EQT Corporation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ

Why Is BioMarin (BMRN) Up 14.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN). Shares have added about 14.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is BioMarin due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ

Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
NASDAQ

Why Is Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM). Shares have added about 7.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Antero Midstream Corporation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ

Why Is KBR (KBR) Up 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for KBR Inc. (KBR). Shares have added about 12.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is KBR due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ

Why Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Up 3.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT). Shares have added about 3.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $537.62, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest...
NASDAQ

JOYY (YY) Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

JOYY YY is expected to release its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 28. For third-quarter 2022, JOYY expects revenues between $561.5 million and $593.5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $580.16 million, indicating a decline of 10.82% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate...
NASDAQ

Why Is BOK Financial (BOKF) Down 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for BOK Financial (BOKF). Shares have lost about 1.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is BOK Financial due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ

CME (CME) Up 1.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for CME Group (CME). Shares have added about 1.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CME due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ

Antero Resources (AR) Up 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Antero Resources (AR). Shares have added about 4.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Antero Resources due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ

Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $146.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer...
NASDAQ

Bank of America (BAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC) closed at $37.70, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest...

