Colorado Springs, CO

KRMG

Virginia Walmart shooting updates: Seven people dead, including gunman

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Seven people have died, including the shooter, after a shooting at the Walmart on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake, Virginia, Tuesday night, police said. A law enforcement source told ABC News that "preliminary info is it was an employee, possible manager, went in break room and shot other employees, and himself."
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Independent

Walmart shooting death toll likely to rise as worker, 23, expected to be taken off life support

The death toll from the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, is likely to climb as a 23-year-old store worker is expected to have his life support machine switched off.Blake Williams is currently fighting for his life on a ventilator and is unable to breathe on his own after he was shot by alleged gunman and coworker Andre Bing in Tuesday night’s massacre, according to his devastated cousin.Bing, a 31-year-old night manager, opened fire on his coworkers inside the break room just after 10pm, before turning the gun on himself, police said.Six Walmart employees were killed in...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
newsnationnow.com

Passengers claim Club Q shooting suspect made threatening remarks

DENVER (KDVR/NewsNation) — Cellphone video from a Frontier Airlines passenger purportedly shows the alleged Colorado gay club shooting suspect and their mother in a heated confrontation that escalated to threats against fellow passengers in July. The video was taken by passenger Maria Martinez after the woman claimed the suspect,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Boston

Suspect in 2 shootings arrested after massive search in 6 NH towns

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. – A suspect is in custody after one person was killed and another seriously injured in shootings that led to a massive search in six New Hampshire towns.New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella initially said his office was responding to two deaths in the Lyndeborough area. Investigators later determined a victim was killed in Lyndeborough while a second person who was shot in Brookline survived and is being treated at an area hospital.Following the shootings, New Hampshire State Police and officers from local departments searched for the accused gunman in Lyndeborough, Brookline, Greenfield, Milford, Wilton, and Nashua.  Around 12:15 p.m., the suspect was arrested without incident in the area of Auburn Street in Nashua. The Attorney General's office has not yet released the name of the suspect or victims.Formella said it does not appear there is any threat to the public. No further information is currently available. 
NASHUA, NH
The Independent

Chilling ‘manifesto’ on Walmart gunman Andre Bing’s phone reveals possible motive for Chesapeake shooting

A chilling “manifesto” has been found on the cellphone of Walmart gunman Andre Bing, in which he allegedly laid out his motive for the horror mass shooting that left six coworkers dead and at least six other victims injured.A law enforcement source told 10 On Your Side that, in the document, Bing, 31, described being “upset” about a recent change in employment status and complained that he was being “harassed” by fellow employees.Officials have not confirmed the existence of the manifesto and are yet to reveal the motive for Tuesday night’s massacre.However, several of Bing’s colleagues at the store...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Vice

Armed Robber Busted Mid-Dump After Fleeing Crime Scene

MEXICO CITY — When you gotta go, you gotta go. But maybe, an exception to the rule should be that if you’re fleeing the scene of a crime, you may want to consider holding it in. An armed robber was busted while sitting on the toilet after deciding...
KOEL 950 AM

Mushrooms Could Confirm Details About Alleged Iowa Killer

A chilling possible development to the possible case of an Iowa serial killer. Lucy Studey is working with investigators to solve a series of murder cases that involve her deceased father. She claims that her dad, Donald Dean Studey might've killed somewhere between 50 to 70 people. Lucy claims that...
THURMAN, IA

