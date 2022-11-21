Read full article on original website
Enfield considers raising parking fines to deter violations
ENFIELD — Town officials plan to review parking and snow removal fines to determine whether they are high enough to deter violations. ISSUE: The town’s parking and snow removal fines may not be high enough to deter violations. WHAT’S NEXT: The Town Council’s general government and finance subcommittee...
Eyewitness News
Cannabis shop planning to open in West Hartford next year
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – West Hartford could be opening its first cannabis store in a matter of months. A pot shop recently received zoning approval from the town and plans are moving forward to open in the next couple of months. The shop, called BUDR, is set to...
New Britain Herald
New Britain's Stanley Quarter Park pond will be dredged with hopes of returning it to its iconic former state
NEW BRITAIN – The slightly dilapidated, unusable feature at Stanley Quarter Park, the infamous pond, will officially be dredged and returned to a new, beautiful useable state. “This beautiful pond is absolutely an iconic part of Stanley Quarter Park and so many of our residents have wonderful memories here....
milfordmirror.com
MTA investigating after person struck by Metro-North train in Milford
MILFORD — The Metropolitan Transit Authority says authorities are investigating after a person was struck by a Metro-North train near the local train station Tuesday afternoon. The MTA said a person was hit by a train near the Milford train station on Metro-North’s New Haven Line at 2:15 p.m....
New Haven Independent
Letter: Main Street Redevelopment Project In Ansonia Is A 'Money Pit'
Most of you have seen the movie ” The Money Pit” starring Tom Hanks and Shelly Long. A young, struggling New York couple buy a beautiful upstate home for what they think is a steal. After they move in, however, they realize they got what they paid for: a disaster in desperate need of repairs, falling apart and an urgency to renovate the house before the frame collapses.
milfordmirror.com
Woog's World: Reflecting on Long Lots' history as officials consider its future
For 70 years old, Long Lots looks pretty good. The elementary school on Hyde Lane is not Westport’s oldest. In fact, it’s the newest of our five. Kings Highway, Saugatuck and Greens Farms are all at least 30 years older. Coleytown is a contemporary. But the first three...
milfordmirror.com
Person struck by train near Milford train station, officials say
MILFORD — A person was hit by a train on Metro-North's New Haven Line on Tuesday, officials said. Metro-North officials said a person was struck near the Milford train station. The person's condition was not immediately known. The incident caused the cancelation of the 12:34 p.m. train from Grand...
Lamont calls for special session to vote on extending gas tax holiday
They will vote on extending the gas tax holiday for six more months as well as free bus service.
Moving out of Town Hall
EAST HARTFORD — Town departments will vacate Town Hall beginning Dec. 15 in advance of renovations of the 84-year-old building, with service disruptions expected until Jan. 9. The Town Council approved the $21.6 million project on Oct. 4. Of the total, $11.9 million comes from bonds authorized in 2018...
milfordmirror.com
Bridgeport landmark restaurant Testo's sold to developer
BRIDGEPORT — If the walls at Testo's could talk, they would have far more to share than recipes for red sauce, meatballs, linguine with clams and filet mignon in a cognac gravy. Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa's well-known restaurant and banquet facility has for years been where Bridgeport's movers...
ctexaminer.com
A Near Million Dollar Cost Hike Sparks Questions About the Colchester Senior Center
COLCHESTER — An overage of $976,000 in construction costs could jeopardize progress of a new senior center that the town has been planning since 2019. On Monday, members of the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Finance met to discuss three potential options — appropriating funds from donations and other town accounts, asking the […]
sheltonherald.com
Scaled back Shelton Plaza plan focuses on gas pumps, store
SHELTON — Developers continued to scale back the plan for a property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, in September was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission in its efforts to construct an 8,000-square-foot, two-story building with a convenience store on the first level and office space on the second, with gasoline pumps at the front of the site at 265 Bridgeport Ave.
Westfield brush fire in the area of Scenic Road
Firefighters in Westfield have been working to put out a brush fire early Tuesday morning.
NBC Connecticut
Person Struck by Train in Milford
Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
NBC Connecticut
Overturned Vehicle Closed Route 2 East in East Hartford
An overturned vehicle closed Route 2 East in East Hartford on Sunday, but the road has reopened. State Department of Transportation officials said the highway was closed between exits 5C and 5D. It's unclear if anyone is injured in the incident.
West Springfield bar and grill receives one of seven new liquor licenses in town
WEST SPRINGFIELD — In the heart of downtown, the Westside Bar and Grill has snatched up one of seven newly available liquor licenses recently approved by the state. “We are in the process of opening Westside Bar & Grill ... Our open date is December 15th 2022,” Tyler Saremi, owner of the restaurant, wrote in an email, adding the business had to overcome “several obstacles” to obtain the liquor license from the town.
PODCAST: Potential conflict of interest in CT State Pier construction raises questions
CT Mirror's Andrew Brown talks about his story on a potential conflict of interest in redevelopment of the State Pier in New London.
Family wants to keep Rose’s Berry Farm running
GLASTONBURY — Although the Town Council has voted to buy 23 acres of Rose’s Berry Farm on Matson Hill Road, a local businessman and his family are asking the council to consider a different approach that they say could preserve the same land as part of a working farm.
NBC Connecticut
I-84 West in Farmington Reopens After Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer, 2 Vehicles
Interstate 84 west in Farmington has reopened after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles closed multiple lanes on Tuesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said one lane was open between exits 39 and 38. The highway has since fully reopened. A school bus appeared to have...
