ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

Cannabis shop planning to open in West Hartford next year

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – West Hartford could be opening its first cannabis store in a matter of months. A pot shop recently received zoning approval from the town and plans are moving forward to open in the next couple of months. The shop, called BUDR, is set to...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

MTA investigating after person struck by Metro-North train in Milford

MILFORD — The Metropolitan Transit Authority says authorities are investigating after a person was struck by a Metro-North train near the local train station Tuesday afternoon. The MTA said a person was hit by a train near the Milford train station on Metro-North’s New Haven Line at 2:15 p.m....
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Letter: Main Street Redevelopment Project In Ansonia Is A 'Money Pit'

Most of you have seen the movie ” The Money Pit” starring Tom Hanks and Shelly Long. A young, struggling New York couple buy a beautiful upstate home for what they think is a steal. After they move in, however, they realize they got what they paid for: a disaster in desperate need of repairs, falling apart and an urgency to renovate the house before the frame collapses.
ANSONIA, CT
milfordmirror.com

Person struck by train near Milford train station, officials say

MILFORD — A person was hit by a train on Metro-North's New Haven Line on Tuesday, officials said. Metro-North officials said a person was struck near the Milford train station. The person's condition was not immediately known. The incident caused the cancelation of the 12:34 p.m. train from Grand...
MILFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Moving out of Town Hall

EAST HARTFORD — Town departments will vacate Town Hall beginning Dec. 15 in advance of renovations of the 84-year-old building, with service disruptions expected until Jan. 9. The Town Council approved the $21.6 million project on Oct. 4. Of the total, $11.9 million comes from bonds authorized in 2018...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Bridgeport landmark restaurant Testo's sold to developer

BRIDGEPORT — If the walls at Testo's could talk, they would have far more to share than recipes for red sauce, meatballs, linguine with clams and filet mignon in a cognac gravy. Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa's well-known restaurant and banquet facility has for years been where Bridgeport's movers...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Scaled back Shelton Plaza plan focuses on gas pumps, store

SHELTON — Developers continued to scale back the plan for a property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, in September was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission in its efforts to construct an 8,000-square-foot, two-story building with a convenience store on the first level and office space on the second, with gasoline pumps at the front of the site at 265 Bridgeport Ave.
SHELTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Struck by Train in Milford

Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
MILFORD, CT
MassLive.com

West Springfield bar and grill receives one of seven new liquor licenses in town

WEST SPRINGFIELD — In the heart of downtown, the Westside Bar and Grill has snatched up one of seven newly available liquor licenses recently approved by the state. “We are in the process of opening Westside Bar & Grill ... Our open date is December 15th 2022,” Tyler Saremi, owner of the restaurant, wrote in an email, adding the business had to overcome “several obstacles” to obtain the liquor license from the town.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy