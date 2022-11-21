Nov. 24—ALBANY — Albany police reported a fatal shooting and an armed robbery this week as gun violence continues to plague the city. An Albany Police Department news release said Larry Calloway, 39, of Albany was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the 800 block of Seventh Ave., when police responded to a reported shooting Wednesday around 12:34 a.m.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO