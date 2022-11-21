Read full article on original website
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
5 now open, coming soon places to get a healthy bite in Central Austin
Deep Purpl, an acai bowl and smoothie bar, uses acai berries as the base for items on the menu to create healthy treats and protein meals. (Courtesy Deep Purpl) These recently opened and coming soon Austin restaurants have fresh-pressed juices, plant-based fare and dishes made from scratch on the menu.
Round Rock restaurant Waffle Love serves Belgian breakfast item for every meal of the day
The Chicken Avocado Tartine ($13.50) features a croissant waffle topped with seasoned grilled chicken, provolone, tomato, avocado, fried egg and Sammy sauce. (Courtesy Waffle Love) Originally from Utah, Katie Burton started working at Waffle Love in 2016 after finishing college. The original Waffle Love opened in 2013 in Utah as...
Texas French Bread has reopened in Austin in a ‘70s Airstream trailer
Texas French Bread first opened in 1981. (Courtesy Texas French Bread) After closing due to a fire in January, Texas French Bread has reopened in a ‘70s Airstream trailer in the garden next to its old building on Rio Grande Street. The bakery had been open since 1981. After...
Anytime Fitness opens, Italian creamery truck coming soon and more business news in Dripping Springs
Orobianco Italian Creamery specializes in creating creamy water buffalo milk gelato and cheeses. (Courtesy Orobianco Italian Creamy) Anytime Fitness opened Oct. 22 at 400 W. Hwy. 290, Bldg. D, Dripping Springs. The 24-hour total fitness gym offers coaching to help develop a plan that fits everyone’s needs. 512-858-7171. www.anytimefitness.com.
More than 50 places to volunteer in Austin
Austin Pets Alive offers several volunteer opportunities. (Courtesy APA) Austin Animal Center is a city-run no-kill shelter. Volunteers are required to attend a training session and commit to six hours a month. The nonprofit is operating services and opportunities by appointment only. 7201 Levander Loop, Bldg. A, Austin. 512-978-0500. www.austintexas.gov/department/aac.
26 local shops to check out for this season's holiday shopping in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Hays County Outfitters has three locations throughout the area. (Courtesy Hays County Outfitters) No matter who is left on the holiday shopping list, San Marcos, Buda and Kyle have a number of local shops and businesses with gift ideas for people of all interests. This list is not comprehensive. For...
Eater
Two Austin-Area Sandwich Trucks Closed Down for Now
Two newer Austin-area food trucks — Cuban sandwich truck Oye Chico near Clarksville and Mexican fried sandwich truck Lonche Bar in Pflugerville — have closed this month on November 20. For Oye Chico, which was parked at Better Half on 406 Walsh Street, the shutter is a temporary...
Bouldin Creek Cafe owner cultivates funky culture amid a changing city
Bouldin Creek Cafe’s interior is covered with art, posters and stickers. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Inside Bouldin Creek Cafe, almost every inch of the walls are plastered with posters and stickers, and the customers often reflect the same eclectic style with brightly dyed hair or colorful tattoos. Owner Leslie Martin...
ThunderCloud Subs keeps Austin traditions alive
ThunderCloud Subs hosts the 32nd annual Turkey Trot in downtown Austin on Thanksgiving 2022. (Courtesy ThunderCloud Subs) On Thanksgiving 2022, ThunderCloud Subs hosts its 32nd annual Turkey Trot, continuing a time-honored Austin tradition. Tradition is important to the iconic Central Texas sub chain, which opened its first store on Austin's Lavaca Street in 1975. Since then, ThunderCloud has grown to include 27 locations from Georgetown to New Braunfels.
Round Rock residents learn how to grow, donate food at Unity Park Community Garden
Les Robertson tends to an okra plant. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Cara Wellner started growing seasonal vegetables in Unity Park Community Garden nearly three years ago to teach her children healthy eating habits. “I figure if they’re growing the food, they will be more apt to want to eat it,” Wellner...
Lakeway restaurant R19 Taqueria pioneers Cali-Mexican food
Christopher Haydostian is the owner and founder of R19 Taqueria in Lakeway. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Christopher Haydostian said his dream is to create and market the Cali-Mex culinary brand. Haydostian is from Los Angeles and has been a chef for over 20 years. After moving to Austin with his...
Three new Southwest Austin businesses to check out
Radix House Coffee Shop opened a new location in South Austin. Pictured is the Westgate Lanes location. (Courtesy Radix House Coffee Shop) 1. American Technology Network Corp. opened its second Texas retail location at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in the Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. ATN Corp. manufactures night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Products available online and in stores include rifle scopes, binoculars and rangefinders as well as thermal imaging scopes and binoculars. Other night vision products and accessories are available for purchase as well. 737-931-1408. www.atncorp.com.
Cedar Park, Leander see decreased home sales in October compared to 2021
In October, Leander median home prices significantly decreased, and Cedar Park prices showed a steady increase, while both cities saw a downturn in home sales. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Median home prices in Leander have dropped to $460,000 in October—a 3.8% decrease compared to October 2021—while Cedar Park is experiencing the...
Wassailfest to take over the streets of New Braunfels on Dec. 1
Local businesses submitted their wassail recipes for judging at the 2019 annual Wassailfest. (Courtesey Sidecar) The city of New Braunfels is partnering with the New Braunfels Downtown Association for Wassailfest 2022. The annual event is scheduled to take place Dec. 1 in downtown New Braunfels, beginning at 6 p.m. with the official Wassail Toast from New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman.
This restaurant serves the best french fries in the state of Texas & some of the best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Would you like fries with whatever might be in front of you right now?. Well of course you do, french fries are arguably the best side mankind has ever created, but have you ever wondered where you need to go in order to get the best?
Sweet Shack Candy Shop closes in Cedar Park after eight years in business
Sweet Shack Candy Shop in Cedar Park permanently closed on Nov. 2 after being in business for eight years. (Courtesy Pexels) Owner Jackie Washington said the lease was up, and she along with her husband and co-owner, Winefred Washington, decided not to renew. The shop had been in business for...
Rosedale Kitchen and Bar closes after five years in business
Rosedale Kitchen and Bar closed Oct. 15. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Rosedale Kitchen and Bar closed Oct. 15 after five years of business. Rosedale served healthy dishes as well as Southern comfort food, cocktails and brunch. The group behind Rosedale, Chameleon Companies, said they are keeping the 3800 N.Lamar Blvd., Ste. 170, Austin, space and have plans to open a new concept in early 2023. www.chameleongp.com.
Flower Moon Botanicals brings Texas-grown hemp and CBD products to downtown New Braunfels
Margaret Green (left) and Shelly Peebles source and sell a variety of CBD wellness products. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Flower Moon Botanicals opened a trailer retail shop next to Pedego Electric Bicycles at 133 Hampe St., New Braunfels, after opening an online shop earlier this year. The store, owned and operated...
fox7austin.com
$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at H-E-B in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One lucky Manor resident won $2 million in a Powerball drawing on Nov. 12. Texas Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at an H-E-B on Research Blvd. near Braker Lane in Northwest Austin. The winner has decided to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick...
SLAB BBQ & Beer is now open in Sunset Valley
SLAB BBQ & Beer opened a location in Sunset Valley in October at 6218 Brodie Lane, Austin. (Courtesy SLAB BBQ & Beer) SLAB BBQ & Beer opened in Sunset Valley in October at 6218 Brodie Lane, Austin. Slab is known for the McDowell, its rib sandwich, as well as El...
