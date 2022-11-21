ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

Anytime Fitness opens, Italian creamery truck coming soon and more business news in Dripping Springs

Orobianco Italian Creamery specializes in creating creamy water buffalo milk gelato and cheeses. (Courtesy Orobianco Italian Creamy) Anytime Fitness opened Oct. 22 at 400 W. Hwy. 290, Bldg. D, Dripping Springs. The 24-hour total fitness gym offers coaching to help develop a plan that fits everyone’s needs. 512-858-7171. www.anytimefitness.com.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

More than 50 places to volunteer in Austin

Austin Pets Alive offers several volunteer opportunities. (Courtesy APA) Austin Animal Center is a city-run no-kill shelter. Volunteers are required to attend a training session and commit to six hours a month. The nonprofit is operating services and opportunities by appointment only. 7201 Levander Loop, Bldg. A, Austin. 512-978-0500. www.austintexas.gov/department/aac.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Two Austin-Area Sandwich Trucks Closed Down for Now

Two newer Austin-area food trucks — Cuban sandwich truck Oye Chico near Clarksville and Mexican fried sandwich truck Lonche Bar in Pflugerville — have closed this month on November 20. For Oye Chico, which was parked at Better Half on 406 Walsh Street, the shutter is a temporary...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

ThunderCloud Subs keeps Austin traditions alive

ThunderCloud Subs hosts the 32nd annual Turkey Trot in downtown Austin on Thanksgiving 2022. (Courtesy ThunderCloud Subs) On Thanksgiving 2022, ThunderCloud Subs hosts its 32nd annual Turkey Trot, continuing a time-honored Austin tradition. Tradition is important to the iconic Central Texas sub chain, which opened its first store on Austin's Lavaca Street in 1975. Since then, ThunderCloud has grown to include 27 locations from Georgetown to New Braunfels.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Three new Southwest Austin businesses to check out

Radix House Coffee Shop opened a new location in South Austin. Pictured is the Westgate Lanes location. (Courtesy Radix House Coffee Shop) 1. American Technology Network Corp. opened its second Texas retail location at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in the Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. ATN Corp. manufactures night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Products available online and in stores include rifle scopes, binoculars and rangefinders as well as thermal imaging scopes and binoculars. Other night vision products and accessories are available for purchase as well. 737-931-1408. www.atncorp.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Wassailfest to take over the streets of New Braunfels on Dec. 1

Local businesses submitted their wassail recipes for judging at the 2019 annual Wassailfest. (Courtesey Sidecar) The city of New Braunfels is partnering with the New Braunfels Downtown Association for Wassailfest 2022. The annual event is scheduled to take place Dec. 1 in downtown New Braunfels, beginning at 6 p.m. with the official Wassail Toast from New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Rosedale Kitchen and Bar closes after five years in business

Rosedale Kitchen and Bar closed Oct. 15. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Rosedale Kitchen and Bar closed Oct. 15 after five years of business. Rosedale served healthy dishes as well as Southern comfort food, cocktails and brunch. The group behind Rosedale, Chameleon Companies, said they are keeping the 3800 N.Lamar Blvd., Ste. 170, Austin, space and have plans to open a new concept in early 2023. www.chameleongp.com.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at H-E-B in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One lucky Manor resident won $2 million in a Powerball drawing on Nov. 12. Texas Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at an H-E-B on Research Blvd. near Braker Lane in Northwest Austin. The winner has decided to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

