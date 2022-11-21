ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Oregon Ducks officially eliminated from Pac-12 Championship contention

It looks like the Oregon Ducks will be taking the next few weeks off. That may be a good thing, in the end. It will give them a chance to recuperate after what was an incredibly embarrassing and abysmal loss to the Oregon State Beavers, where they blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to lose the rivalry game in Corvallis. The loss opened the door for the Washington Huskies to decide the fate of the Ducks, which is never something that you want if you’re an Oregon fan. With Washington’s 51-33 win over the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup on Saturday...
EUGENE, OR
Browns CB Newsome II out against Buccaneers with concussion

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland starting cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss his second straight game with a concussion when the Browns host Tampa Bay on Sunday. Newsome was injured when he collided with a teammate two days before the Browns lost to Buffalo. He hasn’t cleared NFL protocol and will sit out when Cleveland hosts Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Rookie Martin Emerson Jr. will make his second straight start in place of Newsome. The Browns did have some positive injury news as starting center Hjalte Froholdt practiced Friday after missing two games with an unspecified illness.
CLEVELAND, OH

