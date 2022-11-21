Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Belgian actor attending Great Falls Central Catholic High School
"Montana is so beautiful. The sunsets and sunrises are so beautiful. People here are so friendly, so welcoming. So it’s been just amazing.”
10 Smallest Towns in Montana Ranked By Size
People come from all around the country to vacation and live in Montana. Questions come to Montanans about cars, internet, horses, and even paved streets. With a population density around seven per square mile people can visit some the smallest places in our state without even knowing it. Some places are sometimes kept so secret that they still subscribe to satellite internet and only the toughest and most compact plows can clear a way for you to visit them.
Washingtonian.com
Ryan Zimmerman Has Dropped the Price on His Great Falls Estate
Attention, bargain shoppers—Black Friday has started early. You can now buy Ryan Zimmerman’s Great Falls estate for the discounted price of…$7.495 million. That’s right, the former Nationals player dropped the price on his 13,232-square-foot home by $400,000. The house, listed by TTR Sotheby’s, initially went on the market in August for $7.9 million. Zimmerman originally purchased it in 2012 for $3.9 million.
Char-Koosta News
Evelyn Agnes Asdzaa Robertson
GREAT FALLS — Evelyn Agnes Asdzaa Robertson was born October 25, 2022 to parents Sierra Webster-Robertson and Derek Robertson. She weighed 5lbs 5oz and was 18.5 inches long. She joins her big brother, Lance. Grandparents are Frances Skare and Wallace Shorty of Pablo; and Twyla Robertson of Indiana; and...
Dramatic Gas Price Reduction Could Continue Through Christmas
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you haven’t noticed, the price of regular unleaded gas has been falling dramatically over the past few weeks, and those reductions could continue through the holidays into the new year. KGVO News spoke to Gas Buddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan early Monday morning...
NBCMontana
Great Falls Police search for missing girl
MISSOULA, MT — The Missing Persons Database and the Montana Department of Justice report a 14-year-old girl is missing. Merry Walker is described as a 6-foot Native American girl with black hair, brown eyes and weighs 140 pounds. Walker was last contacted on Oct. 19. According to the Butte-Silver...
Fairfield Sun Times
Young child left outside alone while mother goes to grocery store
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On November 13, around 7:57 P.M., the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) responded to a call for a welfare check of a 5-year-old girl. According to court documents, the little girl was left outside her home and around 3:30 P.M. she went to a neighbors house and was there for about 5.5 hours and no one could contact her mother.
theelectricgf.com
County officials preparing for expected recount
Cascade County Commissioners have scheduled a special meeting for 4 p.m. Nov. 22 to discuss planning for the expected recount in the clerk and recorder’s election. The county canvas board, which typically includes three elected officials, this year included two elected officials and one county staff member from the elections office, met on Nov. 18 to conduct the canvas and certify the election results.
