Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
wdrb.com
KSP Foundation hopes to raise $1.9 million for new driving skills pad
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raising money for a new driving skills pad. Right now, KSP uses a training facility in Richmond and Bowling Green. "Driving is something that we do on a daily basis. But we're just not able to practice those skills," Capt....
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana restaurant partners with ministries to serve Thanksgiving meals to homeless
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana restaurant expanded its Thanksgiving meal giveaway program this year. Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen in Jeffersonville provided more than 300 meals this year. The restaurant started the holiday tradition in 2020. This year, it donated meals to Jesus Cares at Exit 0 and Catalyst...
wdrb.com
'Shop local' | Louisville area businesses boosted by Small Business Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holiday shopping season is now in full swing and local businesses were hoping for a boost on Small Business Saturday. After a challenging few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisville area store owners are encouraged by what they're seeing this weekend. In a world...
wdrb.com
Black Friday shoppers start out early for the special offers and the family tradition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people got a jump on holiday shopping on Black Friday, Nov. 25. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got in the middle of all the bargain hunters at Best Buy & Jefferson Mall. People lined up early looking for special offers at Best Buy on Outer Loop.
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville Christmas tree lot sees increased demand on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even while their Thanksgiving turkeys were still in their ovens, some southern Indiana families were already getting ready for Christmas. For Bonnie Miller, it's a family tradition. "After Thanksgiving, we were coming, hunting for trees," she said. This Thanksgiving Day was just like all the others....
wdrb.com
The Soul of Christmas gears up for Kentucky Center production
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas magic and melodies with a soul twist will soon be echoing throughout The Kentucky Center once again. The Faith Works & AMPED cast joined WDRB News in the Morning on Saturday to talk about this year's seventh annual showing of "The Soul of Christmas." The...
wdrb.com
Winter Woods Spectacular underway at Iroquois Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Winter Woods Spectacular is now underway at Iroquois Park. The holiday light event kicked off Friday. Winter Woods features millions of twinkling lights and holiday displays set to festive music. It follows the same path has the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular. This year, it's a walk-through...
wdrb.com
Wayside Christian Mission serving thousands of Thanksgiving meals in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thanks to the help of hundreds of volunteers, Wayside Christian Mission in downtown Louisville opened bright and early Thanksgiving morning to begin serving hearty meals to people in need. The morning meal featured traditional breakfast favorites like bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy. Organizers...
wdrb.com
Shops in Louisville, southern Indiana gearing up for Small Business Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shops across Louisville and southern Indiana are encouraging shoppers to keep it local this holiday season. Saturday, Nov. 26, is "Small Business Saturday," which focuses on shopping local businesses for the holiday season the day after Black Friday. Paristown Pointe in downtown Louisville will be open...
wdrb.com
Zachary Taylor National Cemetery still needs thousands of wreaths for veterans' graves
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Zachary Taylor National Cemetery still needs thousands of wreaths for veterans' graves. Each holiday season, the cemetery puts wreaths on graves of the 11,000 veterans buried there. Brownsboro Hardware and Paint is working with the Daughters of the American Revolution to raise money to place...
wdrb.com
Louisville celebrates 70 years of tradition with Shawnee Park's Thanksgiving Day Juice Bowl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's West End celebrated 70 years of tradition on Thanksgiving Day with the annual Juice Bowl in Shawnee Park. "Fun, family, reunions and what else?" said organizer Waddell Elliott. "Community," added organizer Robert Martin. "Community, right," Elliott replied. "That's what it's gonna be." It originally started...
wdrb.com
Teenage girl shot while walking alone in Algonquin neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager girl was taken to the hospital after being shot while walking alone in the Algonquin neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue,...
wdrb.com
Police investigate Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say...
wdrb.com
Racing Louisville FC star Nadia Nadim loses mother in tragic truck crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nadia Nadim, a Racing Louisville FC star who fled her native Afghanistan as a young girl after her father was executed by the Taliban, lost her mother suddenly Tuesday. In a social media post, Nadim said her mother was hit by a truck on her way...
wdrb.com
Light Up Louisville kicks off holiday season in Jefferson Square Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holiday season is officially underway in Louisville, kicking off Friday evening with the return of Light Up Louisville. There was plenty of fun for all ages at Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville. Hundreds filled the park, full of anticipation...
wdrb.com
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 3 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east. central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 5 AM...
wdrb.com
Butchertown bar, event venue 'The Whirling Tiger' to reopen under new ownership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar and music venue that closed in September will reopen with new ownership. The Whirling Tiger, located on Story Avenue in Butchertown, plans to reopen with new owners Mark Evans and Alley McDowell. Evans posted on social media on Saturday saying the keys are...
wdrb.com
19-year-old identified in fatal Parkland neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 19-year-old Louisville woman died after being shot in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Andrea Perks was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office after being shot near the rear alley of the 700 block of Hazel Street. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to...
wdrb.com
Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
wdrb.com
WATCH | Scott Satterfield speaks after Louisville's loss to Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield speaks to the media after the Cardinals played Kentucky in Lexington on Nov. 26. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
