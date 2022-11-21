ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

The Soul of Christmas gears up for Kentucky Center production

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas magic and melodies with a soul twist will soon be echoing throughout The Kentucky Center once again. The Faith Works & AMPED cast joined WDRB News in the Morning on Saturday to talk about this year's seventh annual showing of "The Soul of Christmas." The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Winter Woods Spectacular underway at Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Winter Woods Spectacular is now underway at Iroquois Park. The holiday light event kicked off Friday. Winter Woods features millions of twinkling lights and holiday displays set to festive music. It follows the same path has the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular. This year, it's a walk-through...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Shops in Louisville, southern Indiana gearing up for Small Business Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shops across Louisville and southern Indiana are encouraging shoppers to keep it local this holiday season. Saturday, Nov. 26, is "Small Business Saturday," which focuses on shopping local businesses for the holiday season the day after Black Friday. Paristown Pointe in downtown Louisville will be open...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigate Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Light Up Louisville kicks off holiday season in Jefferson Square Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holiday season is officially underway in Louisville, kicking off Friday evening with the return of Light Up Louisville. There was plenty of fun for all ages at Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville. Hundreds filled the park, full of anticipation...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 3 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east. central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 5 AM...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

19-year-old identified in fatal Parkland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 19-year-old Louisville woman died after being shot in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Andrea Perks was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office after being shot near the rear alley of the 700 block of Hazel Street. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy