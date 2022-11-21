ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Red Wings: Diagnosing Alex Nedeljkovic’s 2022-23 Struggles

Surely, the 2022-23 season hasn’t exactly started the way Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic envisioned. Through six games, the 26-year-old netminder is sporting a 4.33 GAA and a .873 SV% to go with his 2-3-1 record. In addition, his -6.56 goals-saved above average is fifth-worst in the NHL.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

CHRIS WIDEMAN AND TYSON JOST DROP THE GLOVES

These aren't really two guys you'd think of when fighting in hockey is being considered. Chris Wideman of the Montreal Canadiens and Tyson Jost of the Buffalo Sabres decided to drop the gloves in the first period of Monday night's game. It's not a bad fight for two guys who don't do it often. The Habs and Sabres have been involved in a chippy affair in this game.
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD

Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Blue Seat

Rangers trade Ryan Reaves to Minnesota for 5th round pick

Per Kevin Weekes, the Rangers are trading Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a 2025 5th round pick. Reaves had been a healthy scratch for the Rangers for some time now, and it was clear he wasn’t going to get into the lineup any time soon. The 2025 5th round pick is a pretty good return given the Rangers are not retaining any salary in the trade. Reaves requested the trade while in LA, and Chris Drury moved swiftly to make it work.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Ottawa Senators

After adding Alex DeBrincat, Claude Giroux, and Cam Talbot to their roster this offseason, the Ottawa Senators were expected to compete for a playoff spot in 2022-23. Instead, they have a disastrous 6-11-1 record and sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. As a result, it seems far more likely that they will again be sellers at the trade deadline. They certainly have some solid rental candidates, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to consider doing business with them. Here’s a look at three potential trade targets who stand out.
DETROIT, MI
WGRZ TV

Sabres 90s night takes over KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday is 90s night at KeyBank Center. The Sabres will hit the ice with their black and red goat head jersey's - paying homage to the ones worn by the team from 1996 to 2006 at Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. The first 10,000...
BUFFALO, NY
Detroit News

'Will, commitment' have been Red Wings' calling cards early on

Detroit — The Red Wings were going to awake Thanksgiving morning either securely in an Eastern Conference playoff spot, if the season were to end, or just a smidgen out of the race. In the NHL, there are plenty of analysts who take the Thanksgiving standings as gospel, and...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings: Dylan Larkin Gaining Leverage in Contract Negotiations

With that being said, let’s examine how recent events have impacted Larkin’s contract negotiations. Before the 2022-23 season kicked off, my model projected that Larkin’s new deal would fall somewhere between $7 million to $8.5 million, with an eight-year, $65.5 million contract ($8,187,500 AAV) being the most likely option agreed upon.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

2 potential buy-low trade targets for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA are mired in a seven game losing streak with no end in sight, so trade talk has already begun. There have already been teams reportedly inquiring about Bojan Bogdanovic and it won’t be long before Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel are mentioned in rumors.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

RECAP: Husso, Red Wings shutout Preds on Thanksgiving Eve, 3-0

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings scored a pair of goals in the second period and goalie Ville Husso turned in another stellar performance, leading to a 3-0 shutout win over the Nashville Predators in the annual Thanksgiving Eve game at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night. Husso stopped all...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Prospect Report: First Quarter Top 5

With the Montreal Canadiens being flush with young talent (players under the age of 24) in their NHL roster as well as in the American Hockey League, this list is dominated by them. With that said, because the Canadiens have had 28 draft picks since the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and could use their 11 picks in the 2023 draft to add to that pool, there will be many more graduating to the NHL club in the coming season. This list of current prospects will rank the top five Canadiens’ prospects during the first quarter of the season.
Detroit News

Pistons center Isaiah Stewart closer to return after practice with Motor City Cruise

Isaiah Stewart is one step closer to returning to the Pistons' starting lineup. The third-year center is progressing toward a return from his sprained right big toe after practicing with the Motor City Cruise on Wednesday. Stewart was assigned to the Pistons' G League affiliate Wednesday morning, and he was recalled back to the Pistons that afternoon, the team announced.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to fantastic Detroit Lions news

Last season, former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams was one of the best and most dominant receivers in all of college football. But then during Alabama’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game, Williams suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him ever since.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Resilient Offense Earns Win Against Canucks

The Vegas Golden Knights picked up their 15th win of the season after beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 in what was a wild back-and-forth contest between two Pacific Division teams in drastically different positions to start the season. After starting the season with seven straight losses, the Canucks have dug...

Comments / 0

Community Policy