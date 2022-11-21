ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

“No passport required” - Christkindlmarket opens in downtown Denver

By SAVANNAH MEHRTENS savannah.mehrtens@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KuYTw_0jJDEoX200
Christkindmarket, a 36-day event presented by Bank of America and United , will offer a Christmas shopping experience with local vendors and authentic German cuisines in Civic Center Park through Dec. 23. Pictured:  Mickie Troutman wraps up ornaments at he Unique Ornaments booth at the Denver Christkindlmarket on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) TIMOTHY HURST/THE DENVER GAZETTE

Much of Denver's Civic Center Park transformed into "Colorado's only authentic German market" with the return of the holiday shopping and entertainment Christkindlmarket.

The 36-day event, presented by Bank of America and United, offers a Christmas shopping experience with local vendors and authentic German cuisines. It's open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays through Dec. 23—, 101 W. 14th Ave.

Members of the German-American Chamber of Commerce Colorado Chapter and its partners celebrated the Christkindlmarket opening Friday night. Xcel Energy and Xfinity sponsored the lighting of the Mile High Tree that towers over the market.

Many of the vendors are European, including German and Austrian, according to Samantha Tillner, executive director of the German-American Chamber of Commerce Colorado Chapter. Food vendors offer authentic European cuisines in addition to retail booths, joined by local Colorado vendors. Overall, Tillner said it is a shopping experience to prepare for the holidays.

This is the first year the market has offered a children's section, which offers small stations and yard games. Additionally, this year is the first time the market has implemented sustainability efforts with recycling and reusable cups. Last year, the Denver Christkindlmarket ranked 5th best in 2021 voting by USA Today for Best Holiday Market.

“I am German originally, and so this means a lot to me because I’m bringing part of my culture over here and I’m trying to work on making this market as homie and authentic as possible,” Tillner said. “It’s no passport required, you come to Denver for the Christkindlmarket.”

Jacob Schneeberger, director of sales for Prost Brewing, assisted Mayor Michael B. Hancock in the tapping of the keg Friday. Prior to tapping, Schneeberger said a blessing over the beer to follow tradition.

“When you tap the keg it’s supposed to be like a community that celebrates the beer and the people around you,” Schneeberger said.

Founded in 2012, Prost was created on the idea of bringing German-style beer to the Colorado community and the country during the rise of the IPA trend.

“What better way to fit in than what we are doing with Octoberfest and traditional Christkindlmarkets,” Schneeberger said. “When they approached us three years ago it was a no brainer, so [this is] our third year of being a part of it and we’re super happy to be here.”

For more information, visit the christkindlmarketdenver.com website.

