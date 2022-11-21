Read full article on original website
bigcountry1077.com
2022 IPSWA All-State Football Teams
Cedar Falls, Ia (KICD) – The All-State Football Teams were released from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association. Captains named for each class are Cael Ortmann of Remsen St. Mary’s in 8-Player, Patrick Brown III of Grundy Center in Class A, Nolan Delong of Durant in Class 1A, Zach Lutmer of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in Class 2A, Aidan Hall of Harlan in Class 3A, Braylon Kammrad of Lewis Central in Class 4A, and Abu Sama of Southeast Polk in Class 5A.
vuhoops.com
Villanova Basketball 2022-23 game preview: Iowa State Cyclones
Wheels up to Portland, Oregon, as the 2-2 Villanova Wildcats look to get back on track in their first round game of the PK85 Invitational on Thursday afternoon. This is the third edition of the tournament’s existence, and this year’s field is absolutely loaded — with games against UNC, UConn, Oregon, Alabama, and even a possible rematch with Michigan State all potentially in the cards this week. But first, the ‘Cats are focused on the 3-0 Iowa State Cyclones.
KTEN.com
10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
$2 Million Iowa Lottery Winner “Kept Quiet” as Community Buzzed
Imagine knowing you were holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million and somehow be able to control yourself so well that you don't tell anyone in the community. Tamara Sheehan, you have my admiration. Back on October 10, Sheehan matched all five numbers but not the Powerball. However, since she...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Steak with roasted vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Sebastian Coman Photography on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised.
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
kiwaradio.com
ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa
Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Wins Top Lottery Prize
A Storm Lake man has won a 250-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Lottery's 250-Thousand Dollar Extreme Cash scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at The Brew at 1201 Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake. Damanhoury claimed his prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
Cresco Woman Scores Strange Payday From the Iowa Lottery
No matter how you cut it, winning a major lottery prize is life-changing, right? You drop a good chunk of change in anyone's lap and they'll certainly be impacted, hopefully positively, by the extra moolah. For one NE Iowa woman, the amount isn't as cut and dry as your typical...
Stoltenberg contests Iowa House District 81 results after multiple recounts flip winner
The controversial Iowa House District 81 election race is officially being contested by Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg, after a Nov. 18 recount showed Democrat Craig Cooper to be the winner by just six votes. Scott County canvassed its votes on Monday to finalize its results. "Knowing that we had a...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Do you know the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Iowa?
The countdown to the most epic feast of the year is on as Turkey Day returns tomorrow, marking the official start of the 2022 holiday season. With Thanksgiving comes some pretty delectable side dishes sure to garner your holiday table along with the Butterball centerpiece. Have you ever wondered which side dish is the most preferred in the state of Iowa?
kiwaradio.com
Bobcat Population Doing Well In Iowa
Statewide, Iowa — The Iowa bobcat trapping season is underway and DNR wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says trappers should be able to fill their quotas. Evelsizer says it’s one of the positive conservation stories. The limits on bobcat trapping continue based on the populations for each county. Evelsizer...
Midwest Renewable Fuel Company Expanding to Eastern Iowa
A Wisconsin-based company that produces pellets for renewable fuel is set to expand with a new location in Eastern Iowa. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that it has awarded incentives from the state to Convergen Energy, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Those incentives will be used to create jobs at its new location to be built in Fairfax. That will be the site of a new 10,000-square-foot production facility. Company officials say that the new building will "better position the company to reach new and existing customers throughout the region" according to the Gazette. The total investment of the project is said to be in excess of $18 million.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Iowans Already Knew This But Now It’s Backed By Science
Iowans, you knew this already but now we can finally say we have science to prove it. This study has to have been 100% legit right? There's no way they'd just make something like this up. I've always found it pretty interesting how our taste in certain flavors varies so greatly from region to region. Would you agree with the incredibly real scientific study put together by Whiskey Riff?
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Deer Hunters Asked To Donate Hides For Veteran Therapy Program
Statewide, Iowa — Iowa deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than...
Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY FIRM WINS BIG CHALLENGE COMPETITION
THE WINNERS OF THE NORTHWEST IOWA BIG CHALLENGE COMPETITION HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED. THE TOP THREE FINISHERS OF THE BUSINESS PITCH COMPETITION SPLIT $10,000 IN GRANT FUND PRIZE MONEY. DUSTIN RHOADES WITH ABILITY TECH FROM SIOUX CITY WAS THE FIRST-PLACE WINNER AND RECIPIENT OF $5,000. THE VANDER ZEE FAMILY WITH CARROLL...
First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline
Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
Hey Iowa, We Need to Talk, and Quickly!
There is something to be said for being concise and to the point, and a new study says Iowa is one of the best at it. According to Preply, we are among the fastest-talking states and I don't mean the kind of sleazy fast-talk a salesperson pulls on you to take your money. I mean Micro-Machines guy, auctioneer kind of stuff. Literal fast talk.
