We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I drove from one end of Washington, D.C. to the other — twice — to get my beloved coffee table. It’s a massive 42-inch square, it didn’t fit in my small car, and I had to recruit a reluctant roommate to accompany me with her SUV in order to bring it home. Shoutout to the seller who was willing to wait for me to come back, albeit with an eye roll and the promise of cash already in her hand.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 15 HOURS AGO