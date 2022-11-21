Read full article on original website
Party season calls for a fresh approach
Never mind the clichés of the festive season, your face doesn’t have to be adorned with glitter and glossy red lips. I mean if that’s your thing, great. But, equally, there is nothing wrong with going down the “elevated version of my daily self” route. A good skincare routine is imperative, but there are makeup cheats. Add a drop of highlighter to foundation and the top of your cheekbones, brush up brows, apply mascara and finish with a pink lip. Party season or not, this look never goes out of style.
Before and After: A Seriously Small Powder Room Gets a Bigger, Brighter Look with the Same Footprint
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While a big, expansive, spa-like bathroom is certainly a welcome luxury, the truth is that you don’t need a ton of square footage to create a stunning space. Case in point: powder rooms. As long as they’re well-designed, even the smallest half-baths can feel both sufficient and sophisticated.
Why I’ll Never Get Rid of My Glass Coffee Table (And How I Keep It Smudge-Free!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I drove from one end of Washington, D.C. to the other — twice — to get my beloved coffee table. It’s a massive 42-inch square, it didn’t fit in my small car, and I had to recruit a reluctant roommate to accompany me with her SUV in order to bring it home. Shoutout to the seller who was willing to wait for me to come back, albeit with an eye roll and the promise of cash already in her hand.
