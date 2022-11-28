ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Cyber Monday Sales At Walmart

By Griffin Wynne
 3 days ago

Items on sale for Walmart Black Friday.

In the hurry-scurry of holiday shopping, you may forget to check out all the actually-great Cyber Monday deals at Walmart . This would be a grave shopping error, seeing as the big box store is offering unbeatable sales on kitchen appliances , technology, toes, clothing and more. Though you may associate Cyber Week with higher-end department stores and long days at the mall, Walmart is coming in hot this year with discounts that will make you stop in your tracks.

Right now, Walmart has a mixture of hot daily flash picks and high-quality brand-name items for every room of your house and every member of your family.

Find sales on backyard items, car needs, furniture, video games and other practical and fun items you’ll be happy to snag for less.  Remember that Walmart also offers a Prime-like subscription called Walmart+ that offers members free delivery on orders $35-plus and shopping rewards on eligible items.

