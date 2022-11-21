Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients HopeModern Globe
Related
allears.net
All the Central Florida Theme Park Deals for Black Friday
You may be thinking about Thanksgiving plans, but there’s one other big holiday that’s happening this week — Black Friday!. We’ve already started to share some Disney merchandise sales that we’ve spotted around, as well as other big deals you might be interested in. But if you’re a theme park fan, there are some savings you’ll want to check out!
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Holiday Tree Lighting at ICON Park
Holiday Tree Lighting at ICON Park 2022- The halls are decked, the smell of gingerbread is in the air, Santa is already here at ICON Park… there’s just one thing left – The holiday tree! The I-Drive Business Improvement District’s official holiday tree is returning to ICON Park this season, bringing holiday joy to both visitors and Orlando residents.
click orlando
🎄Orlando Nights in Lights drive-thru benefits Boys & Girls Clubs
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time, an Orlando attraction is offering a drive-through experience that is sure to brighten up your night and get you in the holiday spirit. It’s called Christmas Nights in Lights. More than a million lights are strategically placed across the parking lot...
fox35orlando.com
Dangers of parking and waiting along Orlando airport loop
While traffic was backed up around the Orlando airport Tuesday night, drivers were stopped on the side of the road hoping to be closer to the terminal when their time came to pick someone up. While it's against airport rules, it happens throughout the day. One driver told FOX 35 how it made her feel unsafe to wait there.
Krampusfest brings festive punishment to Orlando's Milk District in early December
On the naughty/nice spectrum of behavior, most of us fall into the former category and so in a couple of weeks proper punishments will be meted out at the Milk District's Krampusfest. The annual holiday event throws the spotlight on Santa's lesser-known companion Krampus, infamous in Europe for meting out comeuppance instead of gifts to bad children. The daylong event features live music, food and beverages, seasonal vendors and the signature Krampuslauf parade and costume judging (and we can personally vouch for the quality and creativity of that one). Krampusfest takes over the Milk District — particularly Sideward Brewing — on Sunday, Dec. 4 starting at 1 p.m. The event is free.
wogx.com
Orlando weather: A few showers possible on Thanksgiving in Central Florida ahead of next cool front
ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy Thanksgiving!. While you're getting ready to feast with family and friends, you may be trying to decide whether to eat indoors or outdoors. Central Florida will be warm and mostly dry, but there is a chance for some downpours on this Turkey Day. And be sure to have a sweater ready because another cool front is on the way!
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Max Action Arena Now Open at ICON Park
Max Action Arena Now Open at ICON Park – If you thought you’ve experienced all the interactive attractions Orlando has to offer, think again! Max Action Arena is now open at ICON Park and families can take fun to the max like never before. Click any of the...
click orlando
Thai Super Bowl takes up residence inside Orlando’s Lotte Market
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new restaurant offering up authentic Thai street food has set up shop inside Orlando Lotte Market. Thai Super Bowl, which is now in its soft opening, took over the space previously occupied by Taglish, which is run by Michelin-starred chef Mike Collantes. “He’s actually my...
Holiday Happenings in Lake County, Florida
The holidays are almost here, and the celebrations are beginning all over Lake County, Florida. Here is the list of the events I've spotted so far. If I've missed something, please comment with information about additional events that are happening here in Lake County; I'll make sure to include them in a future article.
fox35orlando.com
SunRail offering extended service in December with 'Festive Fridays'
LAKE MARY, Fla. - With several holiday-related weekend events coming up in the next few weeks, SunRail has announced extended train service every Friday, from November 25 through December 30. An extra southbound train will depart the DeBary Station at 9:30 p.m. and travel to the Poinciana Station, with stops...
6 hours to get food: In some parts of Orlando, access is more than an afterthought
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ellis White walked slowly to his front gate, holding back a dog that zealously guarded the back side of fence. He spoke softly, but confidently, not taking much time to think behind a face aged by years of stress holding a family together on the west side of Orlando.
orlandoweekly.com
This 1920s Arts & Crafts College Park home comes with an ivy-covered guesthouse
While College Park's family-friendly character means it doesn't change as quickly as some other neighborhoods in Orlando, it was undoubtedly a different place when this Arts & Crafts-style home was built in 1925. The two-bed, one-bath home has been well taken care of for nearly a century and it shows...
I've lived in Orlando for over 10 years. Here's my ultimate guide to the city beyond theme parks.
Traveling to Orlando? Check out a complete travel guide, including where to stay, what to eat, and the best local and nature-immersed activities.
Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home
It’s an unfortunate fact that some people treat their pets like garbage. But no dog deserves the fate that befell an Orlando dog who was discovered stuck inside a trash can. A Stinky Situation The canine’s name is Panda, and she’s estimated to be 4 years old. She was pulled from the garbage bin by […] The post Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
WESH
Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Orlando Science Center Dinos in Lights Show
Orlando Science Center Dinos in Lights Show – Add some sparkle to the holiday season and see some of your favorite creatures from the Cretaceous in a whole new light with the Dinos in Lights show at Orlando Science Center! Join Stan the T-Rex and his fossil friends in DinoDigs as they show off their twinkling talent in a festive display of music and light. Each family-friendly show will run for four minutes and is included in general admission. Be sure to see it multiple times on your visit as the experience is different from every angle. Shows begin every 30 minutes between 11:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily. The holiday fun continues with a laser light show in the Dr. Phillips CineDome as you follow Squeaky the Penguin through a medley of nostalgic winter favorites. Then embrace the snowy vibe with the cool views of Antarctica, the new film playing in our Digital Adventure Theater.
I live in Orlando and when I have visitors, these are the 10 places where I recommend they stay — and only one is a Disney hotel
Check out a local's favorite stays in Orlando, including the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and more.
Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes
Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
5 tips on the easiest ways to get to and around Orlando, according to a Central Florida resident
Read a local's tips on the best options for traveling throughout Orlando, Florida, including car rentals, SunRail, navigating toll roads, and more.
Comments / 0