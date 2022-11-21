Orlando Science Center Dinos in Lights Show – Add some sparkle to the holiday season and see some of your favorite creatures from the Cretaceous in a whole new light with the Dinos in Lights show at Orlando Science Center! Join Stan the T-Rex and his fossil friends in DinoDigs as they show off their twinkling talent in a festive display of music and light. Each family-friendly show will run for four minutes and is included in general admission. Be sure to see it multiple times on your visit as the experience is different from every angle. Shows begin every 30 minutes between 11:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily. The holiday fun continues with a laser light show in the Dr. Phillips CineDome as you follow Squeaky the Penguin through a medley of nostalgic winter favorites. Then embrace the snowy vibe with the cool views of Antarctica, the new film playing in our Digital Adventure Theater.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO