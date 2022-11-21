ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

decrypt.co

FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was right about one thing: He and his inner circle won’t see any more money from the company. FTX spelled out in...
AOL Corp

FTX lawyers: Company became CEO's 'personal fiefdom'

Lawyers representing FTX in the firm's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings called the company's swift demise earlier this month "the most abrupt and difficult collapse in the history of corporate America" in comments before a Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday. "Your honor, what we have is a worldwide organization that was run...
Business Insider

FTX's crypto empire was reportedly run by a bunch of roommates in the Bahamas who dated each other, according to the news site that helped trigger the company's sudden collapse

CoinDesk reported Thursday that FTX was run by a "cabal of roommates." These roommates also were reportedly in and out of dating relationships with each other. CoinDesk also leaked the balance sheet that led to the unraveling of SBF's empire. As Sam Bankman-Fried falls further down the cryptocurrency mineshaft, the...
CNBC

Bahamas regulators confirm they're holding some of FTX's assets

Bahamian regulators acknowledged transferring FTX assets into their custody after an emergency filing from FTX's U.S. attorneys accused them of having directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to do so. It's the latest turmoil in an explosive bankruptcy that has rocked the cryptocurrency space and left investors reeling across multiple exchanges.
Gizmodo

The Guy in Charge of FTX Bankruptcy Calls Crypto Company ‘A Complete Failure’ of Corporate Controls

Just how bad do you have to be for a 40-year veteran of corporate undoings to call you one of the most faulty, most compromised entities he’s ever seen? John J. Ray III was tapped to handle the chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of FTX’s multiple major corporate entities. In his latest bankruptcy filing released Thursday, Ray noted that in his 40 years of legal and restructuring experience:
The Independent

$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far

The company tasked with locking down the assets of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said they've managed to recover and secure $740 million in assets so far, a fraction of the potential billions of dollars likely missing from the company's coffers. The numbers were disclosed on Wednesday in court filings by cryptocurrency custodial company BitGo, which FTX hired in the hours after the company filed for bankruptcy on November 11. The biggest worry for many of FTX's customers is they'll never see their money again. FTX failed because its founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his lieutenants used...
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Another Company is Affected by FTX Bankruptcy and Loses Nearly 300 Million Dollars

Temasek, a private business established by the Singaporean government in 1974, has decided to treat its investments in the defunct FTX exchange as a loss, regardless of the outcome of the US government’s investigation into FTX and its connected firms. Temasek said in a statement that as of the...
cryptopotato.com

Hedge Fund Loses Majority of Funds Because of FTX Bankruptcy

This hedge fund left most of its assets on FTX, and ultimately paid the price. As contagion fears around FTX’s collapse continue to spread, one hedge fund manager has already admitted that his business is virtually ruined. Travis Kling – Chief Investment Officer of Ikigai – said on Monday...
Futurism

The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy

The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
coinchapter.com

Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
thecryptocurrencypost.net

FTX Bankruptcy Filing Uncovers The Lies Of Bankman-Fried

The bankruptcy petition for FTX was made public yesterday, and it has revealed various falsehoods about Sam Bankman-Fried and his workers, demonstrating that the situation is considerably more dire than most people believe it to be. It took almost a week to submit the first-day paperwork that outlines the company’s...

