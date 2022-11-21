Read full article on original website
Futurism
Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin
In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Business Insider
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
Bitcoin Billionaire Saylor Blasts "Corrupt Crypto-Bank" FTX
The earthquake caused by the bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange continues to reverberate in the industry. Major players are still trying to figure out how a company valued at $32 billion in February could have gone down in just days. While awaiting the conclusions of the investigations by regulators...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Plunges 7% as 'FTX Drainer' Dumps ETH for Bitcoin
The crypto market shed over $30 billion, while Bitcoin and Ethereum posted significant losses amid the contagion from FTX’s collapse. Ethereum has slipped over 7% on the day as the attacker who purportedly drained FTX wallets dumped a significant portion of their accumulated ETH and traded it for Bitcoin.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
u.today
FTX Hacker Moves $199 Million Worth of Ethereum (ETH) to Different Wallets
According to data provided by blockchain security firm PeckShield, the hacker who hijacked the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange has just transferred 180,000 Ethereum (ETH) tokens to 12 different addresses. The aforementioned tokens are worth roughly $199 million at the time of writing. The bad actor drained roughly $447 million out...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called This Year’s Collapse Sets Price Targets for Ethereum, Cardano, Tron and Three Other Altcoins
The trader known for accurately predicting this year’s crypto market collapse is setting downward price targets for a slew of different altcoins in anticipation of another capitulatory event. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 673,000 Twitter followers that currently, every bump in crypto prices should be treated...
bitcoinist.com
Can Rocketize Token Outperform Dogecoin and Fantom in 2023?
Similar to Dogecoin (DOGE) and Fantom (FTM), a new cryptocurrency, Rocketize Token (JATO), aims to shake up the cryptocurrency market by promoting decentralization, especially through Web3. Rocketize Token (JATO) intends to follow these two established cryptocurrencies to attract more beneficial use cases. But can it outperform them both?. Let’s explore...
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
astaga.com
Whales Started Removing Ethereum (ETH) Holdings, stETH-ETH Depegs
Whales turned lively after crypto costs fell to the bottom ranges, beginning to purchase the dip. Because of this, the crypto market recovered with Bitcoin and Ethereum costs skyrocketing over 8% and 10%, respectively. Now, whales appear to have began eradicating Ethereum from liquidity swimming pools and Defi liquidity platforms.
Can Bitcoin Reach $1 Million?
One-million dollars isn't an impossible hurdle for a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, but it's definitely a stretch and not particularly likely.
thecoinrise.com
R. Kiyosaki Remains Bullish On BTC, ETH Following FTX Collapse
Robert Kiyosaki, author of the personal finance book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” remains bullish on Bitcoin and Ethereum, despite the market still reeling from the major crisis that erupted from the crypto trading platform FTX. As Kiyosaki indicated in an interview with iHeart radio host and ‘Uncommunist Manifesto’...
cryptopotato.com
10,000 BTC tied to Mt Gox Hack Moved After 7 Years
It is worth noting that funds have not moved from the now-defunct Mt.Gox exchange’s cold wallets since 2018. A crypto wallet attributed to the failed BTC-e linked to the 2014 Mt. Gox hack moved 10,000 Bitcoin, now worth over $165 million, to a group of personal wallets, exchanges, and other services on November 23rd.
ambcrypto.com
“Funds stolen from FTX” on the move: A dump will have this effect on ETH
According to recent reports, the FTX hacker has moved the stolen funds to prepare for a dump. Some assets were stolen, while others were transferred to the Bahamas Securities Commission. According to a tweet published by Chainalysis on 20 November, the stolen assets from the FTX cryptocurrency exchange have been...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate $1,000,000,000 Worth of ETH in Just One Day: Analytics Firm Santiment
The largest Ethereum (ETH) whale addresses are scooping up ETH at a rapid rate, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. The firm notes that whale addresses holding between $10.9 million to $1.09 billion worth of Ethereum gobbled up $1.03 billion worth of ETH in just one day. The activity...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Maximalist Hodlonaut Addresses The “Magic Trick” Of Withdrawing BTC From An Exchange
Bitcoin maximalist Hodlonaut is addressing withdrawing Bitcoin from an exchange. Check out the latest reports about all this below. He definitely has a point about what he is saying. Check out the interesting tweet that Hodlonaut shared in light of the FTX collapse. An important voice from the crypto space...
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood and ARK Invest Long Bitcoin for First Time Since July 2021 With Big GBTC Purchase: Report
Cathie Wood’s investment management firm ARK Invest is buying up more shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) for the first time in over a year. According to public data from ARK, the firm purchased 273,327 shares of the Bitcoin (BTC)-based investment product on November 15. ARK made a...
