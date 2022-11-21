ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Futurism

Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin

In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
TheStreet

Bitcoin Billionaire Saylor Blasts "Corrupt Crypto-Bank" FTX

The earthquake caused by the bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange continues to reverberate in the industry. Major players are still trying to figure out how a company valued at $32 billion in February could have gone down in just days. While awaiting the conclusions of the investigations by regulators...
decrypt.co

Ethereum Plunges 7% as 'FTX Drainer' Dumps ETH for Bitcoin

The crypto market shed over $30 billion, while Bitcoin and Ethereum posted significant losses amid the contagion from FTX’s collapse. Ethereum has slipped over 7% on the day as the attacker who purportedly drained FTX wallets dumped a significant portion of their accumulated ETH and traded it for Bitcoin.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
u.today

FTX Hacker Moves $199 Million Worth of Ethereum (ETH) to Different Wallets

According to data provided by blockchain security firm PeckShield, the hacker who hijacked the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange has just transferred 180,000 Ethereum (ETH) tokens to 12 different addresses. The aforementioned tokens are worth roughly $199 million at the time of writing. The bad actor drained roughly $447 million out...
bitcoinist.com

Can Rocketize Token Outperform Dogecoin and Fantom in 2023?

Similar to Dogecoin (DOGE) and Fantom (FTM), a new cryptocurrency, Rocketize Token (JATO), aims to shake up the cryptocurrency market by promoting decentralization, especially through Web3. Rocketize Token (JATO) intends to follow these two established cryptocurrencies to attract more beneficial use cases. But can it outperform them both?. Let’s explore...
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
astaga.com

Whales Started Removing Ethereum (ETH) Holdings, stETH-ETH Depegs

Whales turned lively after crypto costs fell to the bottom ranges, beginning to purchase the dip. Because of this, the crypto market recovered with Bitcoin and Ethereum costs skyrocketing over 8% and 10%, respectively. Now, whales appear to have began eradicating Ethereum from liquidity swimming pools and Defi liquidity platforms.
thecoinrise.com

R. Kiyosaki Remains Bullish On BTC, ETH Following FTX Collapse

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the personal finance book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” remains bullish on Bitcoin and Ethereum, despite the market still reeling from the major crisis that erupted from the crypto trading platform FTX. As Kiyosaki indicated in an interview with iHeart radio host and ‘Uncommunist Manifesto’...
cryptopotato.com

10,000 BTC tied to Mt Gox Hack Moved After 7 Years

It is worth noting that funds have not moved from the now-defunct Mt.Gox exchange’s cold wallets since 2018. A crypto wallet attributed to the failed BTC-e linked to the 2014 Mt. Gox hack moved 10,000 Bitcoin, now worth over $165 million, to a group of personal wallets, exchanges, and other services on November 23rd.
ambcrypto.com

“Funds stolen from FTX” on the move: A dump will have this effect on ETH

According to recent reports, the FTX hacker has moved the stolen funds to prepare for a dump. Some assets were stolen, while others were transferred to the Bahamas Securities Commission. According to a tweet published by Chainalysis on 20 November, the stolen assets from the FTX cryptocurrency exchange have been...

