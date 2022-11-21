Read full article on original website
In Focus 11/25/22 – MHS Coach Schartz, Wamego Coach Moody
For this special edition of In Focus, we caught up with the coaches of the Manhattan and Wamego High School football teams as they prepare for their Saturday state championship games. In the first segment, Mitch Fortner sat down with Coach Joe Schartz while Troy Coverdale spoke with Coach Weston...
Two injured in late Thursday wreck that closed Seth Child Road
Two people were injured in an overnight wreck that closed Seth Child from late Thursday into early Friday morning. According to the Riley County Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of Seth Child and Anderson Ave. around 11:30 p.m. Arriving officers found a passenger car that was involved in a crash with an SUV.
Manhattan defeats Gardner-Edgerton 21-20 to win first state championship in 34 years
It took two overtimes for the Manhattan High football team to battle back to gain their first lead in the Class 6A state championship and it took a defensive stand on the next series to preserve their first state title since 1988, as they defeated the Trailblazers of Gardner-Edgerton 21-20.
Wamego falls to Miege in 4A Championship 35-14
A 4th and goal from the 2 stop by the Bishop Miege defense midway through the 3rd quarter ended Wamego’s best threat after halftime as the Stags won their seventh state title in the past 10 years Saturday, 35-14. The Red Raiders had scored on an 11 yard throw...
#25 K-State Battles Past Northern Arizona for Seventh Straight Win
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (Kansas State University) – (25/rv) Kansas State saw the duo of Gabby Gregory and Jaelyn Glenn combine for 58 points as the Wildcats scored a season-high 93 points on the way to its seventh straight win of the season, 93-80, over Northern Arizona in the Paradise Jam Reef Division.
K-State earns Big 12 title game berth with Sunflower Showdown victory
Kansas State took advantage of two Kansas mistakes in the first quarter, scoring 23 points and building a lead it would never give up on the way to a victory. The win is the 14th straight against the Jayhawks and clinched a spot for the Wildcats in next Saturday morning’s Big 12 Championship game.
#25 K-State Pounces on Clemson in Second Half
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (Kansas State Athletics) – (25/rv) K-State turned a three-point halftime lead into a 38-point win, 76-38, over Clemson with a dominating third quarter on Thursday night in the Paradise Jam Reef Division. K-State (6-0) has won six straight games to begin a season for...
