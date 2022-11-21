ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Closes Out Road Swing With Setback at Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – A run late in the first that extended into the start of the second by Jacksonville State erased early momentum from the Elon University men's basketball team as the Phoenix fell on the road, 78-53, to the Gamecocks on Tuesday evening, Nov. 22, at Pete Matthews Coliseum.
Ten Elon Football Players Named All-CAA

Richmond, Va. – Linebacker Marcus Hillman and kicker Skyler Davis headlined Elon Football's All-CAA honorees as 10 members of the team were named all-conference, as announced today by CAA Football. Hillman and Davis were named to the All-CAA First Team, while wide receiver Jackson Parham, offensive lineman Michael Purcell...
No. 12 Elon Squares Off With No. 11 Furman Saturday In FCS Playoffs

#12/15 ELON (8-3) at #11 FURMAN (9-2) Date | Time Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 | 12:00 p.m. ET. Location | Stadium Greenville, S.C. | Paladin Stadium (16,000) Video ESPN+ -- James Westling (pbp), Forrest Conoly (analysis) Audio 11:30 a.m. ET (WBAG-AM 1150 / Varsity Network App) -- Taylor Durham (pbp),...
Kevin Burkett Named CSC Academic All-District

Elon, N.C. – Elon Football sophomore offensive lineman Kevin Burkett has been named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team, as selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC). Burkett maintains a 3.63 grade point average in engineering. He was a member of the spring 2022 Dean's List and has been on...
