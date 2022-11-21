Read full article on original website
Bruce
4d ago
this was a very sad day. why was a 20 yo driving a float? period. but, why wasn't the truck inspected by the event owners? period. but, guns????? seriously. people wake up! why is a 20yo with all these issues allowed to own a gun? period. but, why do event owners think that walking groups should have motorized floats behind them. dang. all these red flags and only was person was killed????? count themselves lucky and stop the insanity.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Related
cbs17
12-year-old dies, Raleigh police seek driver after girl hit by Hyundai hybrid that fled scene
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for the driver of a white Hyundai hybrid car in the deadly hit-and-run of a girl Friday night. The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. and involved a 12-year-old girl, who was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.
counton2.com
‘Out of control’: 911 calls released in tragic death of Raleigh Christmas Parade performer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A handful of 911 calls poured in from concerned parade-goers when a truck pulling a float struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during the Raleigh Christmas Parade. The calls were released to CBS 17 one day after Hailey’s parents, Trey and April Brooks shared a...
cbs17
Girl dies in hit-and-run on Raleigh’s Hillsborough Street, police looking for suspect vehicle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A young girl has died after she was hit by a car on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh Friday night, police confirmed to CBS 17. The crash happened in front of Ole Time BBQ near SecurCare Self Storage and the intersection at Bashford Road just after 7:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department also told CBS 17.
WRAL
Girl dies from hit-and-run crash in Raleigh; police looking for suspect vehicle
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 12-year-old girl hit by a vehicle in a Raleigh hit-and-run has died. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Bashford Road. Raleigh police said the girl was trying to cross the road near the 6500 block of Hillsborough...
WRAL
Fatal crash closes major highway in Johnston County
Sunday, a deadly crash closed a major highway in Johnston County. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Highway 42 and Lynch Road. State Highway Patrol told WRAL News it is still trying to figure out what caused the crash. However, SHP said a man died at the crash. Two other people...
cbs17
1 arrested in connection to stabbing call with injuries in Downtown Raleigh, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they responded to a stabbing call in Downtown Raleigh early Saturday morning. Officers said the call came in around 6:52 a.m. on East Martin St. One man was stabbed and sustained minor injuries, according to police. They said he was taken to...
GoFundMe created for float driver that hit girl in Raleigh Christmas parade
A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh's Christmas parade last weekend.
WRAL
Man dies after shooting at Cumberland County apartment complex
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a man died from his injuries in the shooting at the Crosswinds Green Two apartment complex. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a man died from his injuries in the shooting at the Crosswinds Green Two apartment complex.
GoFundMe set up for family of 11-year-old killed in Raleigh Christmas Parade
RALEIGH, N.C. — A GoFundMe is active and taking donations in honor of 11-year old Hailey Brooks. Brooks was killed last weekend when an out of control truck struck her during the Raleigh Christmas parade. WRAL News has vetted the legitimacy of the GoFundMe through the attorney for Brook's...
WRAL
Calls for changes at troubled Johnston County intersection
Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road in Selma. The intersection has had several crashes through the years. Authorities are planning to install a four-way stop at the intersection. Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving...
WRAL
Stabbing at Johnston County gas station leads to one death, one in custody
One person died in a stabbing at a gas station in Johnston County off NC-42 on Friday evening. One person died in a stabbing at a gas station in Johnston County off NC-42 on Friday evening.
More than dozen firefighters at scene of fatal overnight crash in Goldsboro
A person is dead after a crash on Rosewood Road in Wayne County overnight. The crash took place on Perkins Mill Rd. between Highwoods Dr. and Rosewood Rd. in Goldsboro. Roughly 20 firefighters were on the scene trying to help move the vehicle. One neighbor said they heard the crash...
WRAL
4 injured in crash at Johnston County intersection with a deadly history
Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road. Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road.
24-year-old woman dies in overnight Goldsboro crash, 20 firefighters respond
A woman is dead after an overnight crash off Rosewood Road in Wayne County. Gabriel Bartlett, 24, died after the crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said speeding was the cause of the crash, which took place on Perkins Mill Road between Highwoods Drive and Rosewood Road in Goldsboro.
Two Raleigh police officers involved in crash on Glenwood Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh police officers in a marked RPD vehicle were involved in an accident that caused a minor car fire on Thursday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Glenwood Ave. and Triangle Dr. Officials say a woman driving a red car rear-ended the police...
cbs17
Landfill fire in North Raleigh triggers complaints
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A landfill that’s burning for at least a day in North Raleigh is causing problems for some residents. A controlled burn is underway at Wall Recycling Raleigh, which is a disposal location for trees, stumps and limbs, Raleigh Fire Division Chief Robert Hodge said Saturday.
Goldsboro woman dies in single-vehicle wreck, highway patrol says
A 24-year-old Goldsboro woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck shortly after midnight Thursday.
publicradioeast.org
Man charged with faking fire inspections at 3 NC elementary schools
A Durham man has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to perform fire inspection duties in Durham County Schools. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says Andrew Konrad Roesch, 56, was charged after a Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division probe found that failed to perform alarm tests and fire alarm inspections at three elementary schools in Durham County.
One person hospitalized, 10 people displaced after house fire in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — The American Red Cross is helping about 10 people find temporary housing after a Saturday morning fire at a split-level home, according to the Durham Fire Department. The fire department said one person was hospitalized with smoke inhalation and back pain after Durham firefighters arrived around...
Johnston County crash injures four people, including an infant
SELMA, N.C. — Another day, Another crash. The intersection of NC-42 and Thanksgiving Fire Road was once again filled with blinking lights and smashed cars Wednesday afternoon. Officials tell WRAL the accident happened around 3:30 this afternoon. The T-bone crash damaging three vehicles, and injuring four people, including an...
Comments / 3