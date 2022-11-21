ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears' worst 10 defensive players in Week 11, per PFF

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlChr_0jJCx3I600

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Atlanta Falcons, 27-24, on Sunday to drop to 3-8 on the season.

The Bears lost another close game, their sixth by one possession this season, after squandering an early 17-7 first-half lead. All three phases had their share of struggles, and, to make matters worse, quarterback Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 11 loss. Here are the bottom 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

10

CB Kyler Gordon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L7dsS_0jJCx3I600
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

9

LB Jack Sanborn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aTw8_0jJCx3I600
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

8

DT Mike Pennel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OpK8L_0jJCx3I600
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

7

DT Armon Watts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=325U1F_0jJCx3I600
David Berding/Getty Images

6

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3INx_0jJCx3I600
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

5

DE Dominique Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBcg3_0jJCx3I600
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

4

DT Justin Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1swAbW_0jJCx3I600
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

3

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ufvQ_0jJCx3I600
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

2

DT Angelo Blackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUH4V_0jJCx3I600
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

1

DE Trevis Gipson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQDho_0jJCx3I600
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Grade: 26.0

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Smith Sr. calls Panthers QB Baker Mayfield a 'three-legged donkey'

It seems as though Steve Smith Sr. has stopped beating the drum for Baker Mayfield and has moved on to beating a dead horse (or donkey). During his call-in segment for The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey on Monday, the Carolina Panthers legend had some not-so-complimentary words for the current Carolina Panthers quarterback. When going over Mayfield’s performance from the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one in which the offense mustered up all of three points, Smith Sr. put on his cape . . . but not to save the struggling passer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Patriots' heartbreaking loss to Vikings in Week 12

The New England Patriots lost to the Minnesota Vikings by a 26-33 margin on Thursday night. It was a game that featured explosive offenses as both Kirk Cousins and Mac Jones were able to move the ball down the field efficiently. Early touchdowns by both teams set the tone early. From there, both Jones and Cousins were able to slice and dice the opposing defenses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos made several roster moves on Tuesday

The Denver Broncos made several roster moves Tuesday ahead of their showdown with the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. Here’s a quick look at the team’s transactions. The experts at Reviewed.com have highlighted the best early Black Friday deals to shop—major savings on TVs, AirPods and more. Check them out now.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots QB Mac Jones likes this particular dynamic of the offense

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones likes a new wrinkle in the Patriots offense, ahead of their Thanksgiving Day primetime matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. New England has made a concerted effort to use tight ends out of the backfield over the last couple games. Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith saw backfield action on Sunday. Henry was utilized out of the backfield 10 times, while Smith came out in 8-of-34 snaps.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

175K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy