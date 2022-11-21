Bears' worst 10 defensive players in Week 11, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Atlanta Falcons, 27-24, on Sunday to drop to 3-8 on the season.
The Bears lost another close game, their sixth by one possession this season, after squandering an early 17-7 first-half lead. All three phases had their share of struggles, and, to make matters worse, quarterback Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 11 loss. Here are the bottom 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.
10
CB Kyler Gordon
9
LB Jack Sanborn
8
DT Mike Pennel
7
DT Armon Watts
6
S DeAndre Houston-Carson
5
DE Dominique Robinson
4
DT Justin Jones
3
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
2
DT Angelo Blackson
1
DE Trevis Gipson
Grade: 26.0
