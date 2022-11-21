Read full article on original website
Dabo Swinney shares where Tennessee went wrong in loss to South Carolina
Tennessee saw its College Football Playoff hopes go up in flames with their shocking loss to South Carolina on Saturday, and one prominent coach thinks he knows what went wrong for the Volunteers. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, who is preparing his team to take on South Carolina this weekend,...
Antonio Brown’s Latest Twitter Rant Suggests Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Should Take More Chances into Double Coverage Like Ben Roethlisberger Did
If you’re a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers , you’re probably wanting the team to do one of two things at this point: 1) Lose out and get a top draft pick in 2023, or 2) Win out for a shot at the AFC North Title and a chance at the playoffs. At 3-7, Mike Tomlin and his team find themselves in unfamiliar territory, unfortunately facing a losing record by season’s end for the first time since 2003. To make a run, a lot will be asked of rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who former Steelers All-Pro wide receiver, Antonio Brown, has some interesting advice for.
Bears QB Justin Fields suffered a dislocated left shoulder
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ shoulder injury has been revealed. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the signal caller suffered a dislocated shoulder during Sunday’s 27-24 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. Fields played the entire game on Sunday, but left the locker room on a cart to...
Justin Fields Injury Update: How Long Could Bears Be Without Their Star Quarterback?
The Bears may have lost more than just a game on Sunday against the Falcons. Quarterback Justin Fields went down in the final two minutes of the game to an apparent left shoulder injury after landing awkwardly on it. Bears fans concerns on Sunday about Justin Fields injury being at least somewhat serious were confirmed Monday.
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
LeSean McCoy Says Bears Should Draft Another QB, Move on From Justin Fields
LeSean McCoy: “Bears fans, he’s [Justin Fields] only thrown the ball over 20 yards once this whole year. If you want to win, you keep talking about putting pieces around him— the real piece should be this… Go out there and get a quarterback. Obviously you’re going to have a first round draft pick, go get one of those young boys coming out, Ohio State, Alabama, there is a couple guys. Go out there and get you a quarterback and then you add pieces around HIM, a guy who can throw the ball, please. If you want to win in this game you’re quarterback can’t keep running around like this, he’s going to get hurt. I played with a guy named Michael Vick. Michael Vick could throw the ball but when he would run a lot he would get nicks: hand, shoulder, his rib. So let’s stop running as much and throwing. If not, he’s young, fast, and elusive, but the injuries start adding up. Bears fans don’t kill me, go get you a quarterback.” (Full Segment Above)
Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Fires Back At Bengals’ Germaine Pratt For Comments About Pittsburgh’s Predictable Offense In Week 11
Those who watch the Pittsburgh Steelers each week probably think they can predict what plays are coming before they even happen. The offense underplay caller, Matt Canada has been more than underwhelming since he took over after the 2020 campaign. After the best half of the season in Week 11...
Giants at Cowboys: 'Eye Injury' Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue. Coach Brian...
Reason Behind Cardinals Coach Sean Kugler's Dismissal Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ running game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler. That was evident when Kugler was absent from the sidelines during Arizona's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Questions rose about his status with the team moving forward, and when asked if any changes were made to his coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury promptly denied it.
Cardinals reportedly fire coach Sean Kugler following 'incident' in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that the Cards let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
How Justin Fields' Injury Impacts His Ability to Throw, Play Vs. Jets
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields deserves a lot of credit for ignoring the gamesmanship his head coach deals in and telling it straight. The Bears quarterback is injured. He has a separated left shoulder with "partially torn" ligaments. That's the injury, straight from Fields. No middle man needed. The...
Broncos insider reveals most likely interim HC if Nathaniel Hackett is fired
With a 3-7 record and an offense that ranks last in the NFL in scoring (14.7 points per game), first-year Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be running out of leeway in Denver. There has been plenty of speculation regarding how much longer Hackett has before Denver decides to cut...
Report: Hugh Freeze a leading candidate for high-profile head-coaching job
Hugh Freeze already had success at one SEC school, and now he’s enjoying success at Liberty. His history of success as a head coach has him as a leading candidate for one job vacancy, according to a report. ESPN’s Chris Low published a story on Tuesday that discussed the...
Bears Playing Justin Fields Vs. Jets Would Be Insane Act of Gross Negligence
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields showed a lot Wednesday at Halas Hall. He was open and honest about the left shoulder separation he suffered in the final minutes of the Bears' Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He didn't deflect or dodge when asked how it feels and impacts his ability to play quarterback.
Giants make big change at center against Dallas on Thanksgiving
The New York Giants are demolished by injury heading into a Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday afternoon. The offensive line was one of the hardest hit units, with starting right tackle Evan Neal still out with an MCL sprain, left guard Josh Ezeudu out with a neck injury, and center Jon Feliciano also out with a neck issue.
Bears Injury Updates: Justin Fields and Lucas Patrick
Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Eberflus provided a pair of injury updates regarding offensive players on Wednesday. The team won't place Justin Fields on injured reserve and the second-year quarterback has been cleared to practice. Additionally, Lucas Patrick is done for the season. Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury...
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘likely’ choosing between three teams
Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to signing with a team, and the veteran wide receiver will likely be paying close attention to the Thanksgiving Day games while pondering his future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Thursday that Beckham’s “likely destination” is playing on Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys, New...
Kirk Herbstreit shares the 'armageddon' scenario for CFP
There are only four teams in the country left that are undefeated, and one of them is guaranteed to lose this weekend. The way things are headed, we could end up with some really wild situations with the College Football Playoff. The latest edition of the CFP rankings were released...
Raiders’ Derek Carr Now Holds This Historical NFL Record
There has been a lot that the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled with this season, the first under head coach Josh McDaniels. One of the areas that they have struggled in is closing out games. The Raiders have had no issues building leads this season, it is holding onto them...
The Steelers Could Technically End Up With Two 1st Round Picks In April’s Draft
This season has not been the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers . The organization is starting a first-round rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett for the first time since 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger took the helm, has a record of just 3-7, and sits at the bottom of the AFC. Barring an absolute miracle, Mike Tomlin ‘s group will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and have some serious decisions to make in the off-season. The front office was a small seller at the deadline, trading wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second round pick and that has the potential to open an awesome opportunity for Pittsburgh.
