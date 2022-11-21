Read full article on original website
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
Balenciaga Launches Inappropriate Ads Involving Children: NY Has Had EnoughBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Own Marilyn Monroe, Arthur Miller’s former love nest for $3M
Marilyn Monroe and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Arthur Miller’s former home near Sutton Place has quietly hit the market for $3.05 million — down from its $3.75 million asking price in May. The three-bedroom, 3½-bathroom condo is at 444 E. 57th St., a fabulous 14-story building that dates to...
“Wonder Bred” at Novado, Record Store Day, live music, and more this weekend
Novado Gallery’s latest exhibit, “Wonder Bred,” a multi-media show by Todd Lambrix and Sean Irwin, is now open and can be seen until Dec. 18. Lambrix and Irwin have created works that are meant to help us to see the wonders and absurdities of life. Winter hours...
pix11.com
LI nursing center creates Thanksgiving parade for seniors
The floats, created by Nursing & Rehabilitation Staff members, are mounted on movable carts and replicate a few of the famous floats from the iconic parade, including Batman and Snoopy. LI nursing center creates Thanksgiving parade for …. The floats, created by Nursing & Rehabilitation Staff members, are mounted on...
sheenmagazine.com
Have A Seat at the Table With Dream Reach Inspire, Together Again, Star Studded Honorees
Philanthropist & TV Anchor Phil Taitt Encourages Communities to have a Seat at the Table in the heart of Bed- Stuy with Star Studded evening celebrating Special Guests:. NAACP Award-Winning Actor Malik Yoba, Award-Winning Media Personality Angela Yee,. Playwright, ‘Thoughts of A Colored Man Creator, Keenan Scott II. BROOKLYN,...
roi-nj.com
Newark Winter Village returns to Mulberry Commons, to open Friday
Newark Winter Village, a festive event at Mulberry Commons Park, located just outside the Prudential Center, will open Friday and then run Wednesdays-Sundays through Jan. 31. City officials said visitors of all ages can enjoy ice skating, go-karts, various games and activities, an open-air holiday marketplace featuring local vendors, and cozy heated private igloos to enjoy hot cocoa and treats. There also will be many “Instagram-worthy” photo ops available throughout the winter village.
Fetty Wap Donates “Sweet Yamz” To Families In Need For Thanksgiving
Many rappers have been showing just how generous they can be with the upcoming holiday season. From turkey giveaways to providing essential items needed for families, rappers have focused on spreading holiday cheer and goodwill. Fetty Wap is the latest of the bunch to donate food to families in need ahead of the day of harvest. On Tuesday (Nov. 23), the Paterson, N.J. native’s team — with 300 Entertainment — hosted his “Sweet Yamz” Thanksgiving Giveaway in his hometown. Teaming up with principal Dr. Mills from the educational institute College Achieve Paterson, Fetty, his family, 300 CEO Kevin Liles, and brethren Monty supplied free food and...
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Explains Why New York Hip Hop Has Been 'In Last Place' For Years
Jim Jones has offered an explanation as to why New York City Hip Hop hasn’t been at the forefront when it comes to regional sounds. During a visit to Maino’s Kitchen Talk The Podcast, the Dipset Capo reflected on New York City’s positioning in the rap game and how the attitude of the city has also hurt it as well. According to Jones, New Yorkers have the mentality of always wanting to be the best and not working with others.
pix11.com
Vigil held in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance
It was emotional memorial at the historic Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village to mark the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday. Vigil held in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. It was emotional memorial at the historic Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village to mark the annual Transgender Day of...
Newark, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Weequahic High School football team will have a game with Malcolm X Shabazz High School on November 24, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
thepositivecommunity.com
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey President and Chief Executive Officer Darrell K. Terry Sr.,
Receives the Integrity House 2022 Outstanding Leadership Award. From Left to Right: Darrell K. Terry, Sr., MHA, MPH, FACHE, FHELA, President and CEO Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New. Jersey and Robert J. Budsock, President and CEO of Integrity House [photo courtesy of Alessandro “Fresco”...
wbgo.org
Newark Charter School Seeks to Give Back to Its City With Gift Cards
In New York, Governor Hochul is urging everyone to shop local for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, and in Newark, a charter school is trying to help Newark businesses. Last year it started giving its teachers gift cards for the holidays that can only be used at businesses in Newark. Jared Taillefer is the head of Great Oaks Legacy Charter School.
baristanet.com
Skating, Igloos and More! Newark Winter Village Returns for the Holiday Season
NEWARK, N.J. – Newark Winter Village, a much-loved holiday tradition, returns for the season to transform downtown Newark into a winter wonderland. The festive event at Mulberry Commons Park, located just outside the Prudential Center, will open on November 25, Wednesdays–Sundays and run through January 31, 2023. Visitors...
Paterson school teaching financial literacy to teenage students
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — In this castle, financial literacy is king, and students at John F. Kennedy High School are royalty. “Banking has really changed,” said Paterson Public Schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer. “We wanted to change with it.” Paterson Public Schools unveiled the ‘Castle 2.0,’ a new version of the JFK Knights’ in-school branch of the […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Bar Association shows appreciation for court attorneys at special reception
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Behind every good judge is an exhausted court attorney so the Brooklyn Bar Association held a Court Attorney’s Reception at the BBA building on Remsen Street on Wednesday, Nov. 9 to celebrate the “unsung heroes” of the courthouse. “We talk about all the...
jerseydigs.com
These City Hall Buildings Have an Important Place in New Jersey’s History
New Jersey has a storied role in the nation’s history that can be told through the architecture of its municipal buildings. These five city halls — ranging in styles from Neoclassical to Art Deco — made a statement about the importance of our state when they were built.
hudsoncountyview.com
N.J. group names Jersey City’s Newark Ave Pedestrian Plaza ‘Municipal Project of the Year’
The New Jersey Society of Municipal Engineers has named the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza in Jersey City the “Municipal Project of the Year.”. “On behalf of the society, we commend Paul Russo, PE, on his outstanding work on the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Project and his first place honor,” NJSME Executive Director Matthew Halpin said in a statement.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
SNAP enrollment fell, food pantry use rose for non-citizen New Yorkers
The use of food pantries among non-U.S. citizens in New York City increased amid Trump-era immigration rule changes, while Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) usage decreased, a report from Robin Hood finds. Released in collaboration with Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the report, Spotlight on Food Assistance...
Bronx lottery winner: Ticket worth more than $31,000 sold
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in the Bronx bought a ticket worth $31,150 for Sunday’s drawing. The winning Take 5 ticket was bought at Fordham Lucky 7, located at 152 East 188th Street #154. There was also a winning ticket worth $6,444 recently sold at St. Gabriel Pharmacy, located at 18 W. Burnside Avenue in […]
New Jersey Globe
Baraka allies push back on what 2022 voter turnout in Newark means
Editor’s note: this Op-Ed was written in response to New Jersey Globe stories analyzing results of voter turnout in Newark and comparing turnout in Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange. The Road to 2025 in New Jersey is already heating up. New Jersey insiders are notorious for cherry-picking their favorites...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
