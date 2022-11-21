LeMars, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls Basketball Team opened up their season Tuesday night in LeMars. It was an exiting back and forth game that saw the Tigers Jump out to an 18-13 first quarter lead, before LeMars would control the middle Quarters. A 20 point 4th Quarter would lift the Tigers to a 1-0 record. Here are some of the moments of the game.

SPENCER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO