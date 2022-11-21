Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bigcountry1077.com
Spencer Tiger Sports Scores: 11/23/22
Fort Dodge, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers went to Fort Dodge for a big Dual Meet at Iowa Central called the East vs West Dual Tournament. 2 Dual Scores were reported for the Tigers. The Tigers would defeat Anamosa 48-33 and East Buchanan 48-36. The Spencer Tiger Boys...
bigcountry1077.com
Spencer Beats LeMars in Tough Battle to Open Season
LeMars, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls Basketball Team opened up their season Tuesday night in LeMars. It was an exiting back and forth game that saw the Tigers Jump out to an 18-13 first quarter lead, before LeMars would control the middle Quarters. A 20 point 4th Quarter would lift the Tigers to a 1-0 record. Here are some of the moments of the game.
bigcountry1077.com
Coaches Preview: Spencer Girls Basketball @ LeMars
LeMars, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls Basketball team hits the road Tuesday night to open up the new season against LeMars. Coach Matt Stevenson talked about what he has seen from his team offensively in the pre-season. After losing some key offensive pieces from last season, Stevenson...
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
kiwaradio.com
ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa
Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Wins Top Lottery Prize
A Storm Lake man has won a 250-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Lottery's 250-Thousand Dollar Extreme Cash scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at The Brew at 1201 Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake. Damanhoury claimed his prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
1 dead following crash early Thanksgiving morning, Iowa State Patrols says
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — A man is dead following a car accident on Highway 4 early Thursday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was driving northbound on Highway 4 near 440th Street around 2:30 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and collided with a vehicle traveling southbound.
bigcountry1077.com
Jackson Man Wanted in Chicago Murder Case Apprehended in Alabama
Jackson, MN (KICD)– A man whose last known address being in Jackson wanted in a murder case in Chicago is now in custody. 26-year-old Rodnee Miller was identified earlier this month by police as the man who allegedly shot and killed a Chicago bus station employee in October. Miller...
KCCI.com
Speeder in north Iowa charged with OWI
SPENCER, Iowa — Troopers say they caught one driver going way too fast. This driver was going 91 miles an hour in a 55 zone in Spencer, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The driver was also charged with operating while intoxicated.
bigcountry1077.com
Harris Lake Park Schools Starting Search For New Superintendent
Lake Park, IA (KICD) — The Harris Lake Park School district is looking for a Superintendent again. Retired administrator Les Douma is working for the district part-time this year. Newly-elected president Evan Bensley says the board was hoping to make that a long-term arrangement, but Douma says he can’t make it work after his contract is up June 30th.
siouxlandnews.com
KCCI.com
nwestiowa.com
Technicality could end Archer chicken change
ARCHER—The change to Archer’s chicken ordinance could be cooked due to a technicality. The Archer City Council has a proposed change in an ordinance that allows chickens in the city limits. The current ordinance allows for three chickens per residence, but a change to the ordinance would allow for six chickens per residence with no roosters.
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Iowa
A popular discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the popular retail chain TJ Maxx opened its newest Iowa store location in Spencer.
bigcountry1077.com
Max Wetherell, 90, of Peterson
Memorial services for 90-year-old Max Wetherell of Peterson will be Saturday, November 26th, at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Peterson with burial at Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Peterson is in charge of the arrangements.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—A 22-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 12:25 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Henry Eugenio Sebastian Gonzalez stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at the intersection...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man on scooter cited for intox
ORANGE CITY—A 50-year-old Orange City man was cited Sunday, Nov. 20, on a charge of public intoxication. The citing of Jeremy Lee Winters stemmed from a report of an individual in a motorized wheelchair traveling west in the middle of Highway 10 near Concord Place Southeast, according to the Orange City Police Department.
bigcountry1077.com
City of Estherville to Implement Short Term Fix for Tree Dump
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Dry conditions this Fall led to multiple fires at Estherville’s tree dump, causing the city to briefly halt any drop offs at the facility. City Administrator Penny Clayton shared the short-term solution for the problem while a more permanent option becomes available. Clayton also...
bigcountry1077.com
California Man Sentenced in Northwest Iowa Federal Drug Case
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A California man is going to federal prison in a Northwest Iowa drug case. 43-year-old Wesley Wood was given a decade behind bars last week after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute multiple pounds of methamphetmaine to Sheldon using the United States Postal Service. Following...
