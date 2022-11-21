ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints expected to activate T Trevor Penning

While this does not make it a lock Penning suits up in Week 12, the timing here could point to it. Because the Saints designated Penning for return on Nov. 10, they have another week to slow-play it with the highly drafted blocker. Penning being activated before the three-week deadline provides a decent indication he is ready to return to action.
Lions OC Ben Johnson generating head-coaching interest?

In a breakdown of emerging head coaching candidates, Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post names Johnson as a staffer generating considerable buzz around the league. Johnson’s Lions have been surprisingly efficient on offense, ranking in the top eight in the league in both total and scoring offense (averaging 374 yards and 25 points per game). Their pass game has been far more effective than many expected, especially with first-round rookie wideout Jameson Williams still yet to make his debut.
Here's the latest on Odell Beckham Jr. landing spot

That decision is expected to come soon, but Beckham’s health is obviously a sticking point in negotiations. He tore his ACL during last season’s Super Bowl, leading to widespread expectation that a lengthy absence to begin 2022 would ensue. That could extend beyond the immediate future, however; FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reports that there is “considerable doubt” around the NFL that Beckham will be able to suit up at any point this season.
Broncos DC Ejiro Evero a potential head-coaching candidate?

Ejiro Evero profiles as one of the more unusual coaching candidates in recent memory. The first-year Broncos defensive coordinator has delivered in his first season up from the position-coaching level, with Denver overcoming a stream of injuries — and the Bradley Chubb trade — to stay on course as a top-three scoring defense. Evero has come up on multiple teams’ HC radars, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com notes. The Broncos might even be interested in talking to him about their job, Fowler adds, with Nathaniel Hackett barreling toward becoming this century’s 14th one-and-done coach. But Denver’s 3-7 record could delay a potential Evero ascent.
Bears' Lucas Patrick to miss rest of season

Patrick underwent toe surgery during his time on IR, and Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times notes the Bears are shutting down the free agent acquisition for the season’s remainder. This will wrap the fifth-year blocker’s initial Chicago campaign at just seven games (five starts). The Bears doled...
Commanders place LB Cole Holcomb on IR

Cole Holcomb‘s injury absence will extend into January. The Commanders placed the starting linebacker on IR on Friday, mandating he miss four more games. The fourth-year defender has been out with a foot injury since Week 7. Ron Rivera said earlier this week Holcomb was scheduled to visit a foot specialist. It is uncertain if Holcomb has an injury that will prevent him from playing again this season, but he is down until at least Week 17 as a result of this transaction.
Report: Melvin Gordon drawing free agent interest

In an interview with Mike Klis of 9News, Gordon addressed his Denver departure, which came about after his underwhelming season continued on Sunday. The Broncos’ overtime loss to the Raiders saw the 29-year-old post 31 rushing yards on eight carries, extending his streak of games averaging less than 4.0 yards per carry to eight. Most notable, though, was the fact that Gordon fumbled for the fifth time this season – an issue that remained present throughout recent seasons.
Chargers announce WR Mike Williams' status for Week 12 vs. Cardinals

Injuries continue to plague wide receiver Mike Williams and the Chargers this 2022 season. After making his way back from a three-week absence, during which he missed two games, Williams left the team’s loss to the Chiefs last week after only six offensive snaps. The setback that took him out early in last week’s game will now officially keep him out for another game as Los Angeles has ruled him out for this week’s matchup against the Cardinals.
