The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) requires that the U.S. Secretary of Education make an annual determination as to whether each state meets the requirements of the statute based on the data submitted in the Annual Performance Report (APR) and other available information. The U.S. Department of Education (U.S. DOE), Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) makes annual determinations in implementing Part B of the IDEA according to the following categories: “Meets Requirements, Needs Assistance, Needs Intervention, or Needs Substantial Intervention.” This status determination is based on the totality of the state’s data and information, revised State Performance Plan, state-reported data, and other publicly available information, including the National Assessment on Educational Progress (NAEP) reading and math assessments and the number of children with disabilities who exited an educational program with a regular high school diploma. Each APR submission is based on the most current available data, which includes lag year data (i.e., data from the previous school year). According to the 2022 state determination, based on the FFY 2020 APR submission, the U. S. DOE, OSEP, has determined that under the IDEA, Section 616(d)(2)(A)(i), the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) needs assistance in meeting the requirements of Part B of the IDEA. Part of the actions a state must take is to report on the technical assistance received and the steps the state took as a result of the technical assistance.
