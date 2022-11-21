ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wunc.org

For one NC county, the reading gap between high and low-income students narrowed during COVID.

A new study on a large North Carolina school district found the reading gap narrowed between high and low-income students there during the pandemic. The study by researchers at NC State's College of Education, in affiliation with researchers at Harvard and other universities, examined the reading scores of third through fifth graders at about 180 elementary schools in an unnamed North Carolina county. The public schools in that county gave students an option between in-person or virtual learning in fall 2020.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
iredellfreenews.com

EnergyUnited awards $46,000 to 43 N.C. teachers for creative classroom projects

EnergyUnited has awarded more than $46,000 to 43 North Carolina teachers through the NC Bright Ideas education grant program. Teachers in Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rockingham, Stokes and Wilkes counties are receiving grants ranging from $200 to $2,000 to support creative classroom projects. “Education is the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

East Iredell Elementary hosts Cobra Carnival (Photos)

East Iredell Elementary School’s PTO hosted the school’s annual Cobra Carnival over the weekend. Local businesses and community organizations set up fall and fun-filled activities for kids to enjoy on Saturday afternoon. There were also vendors on site with booths and community partners, including the Statesville Police Department.
STATESVILLE, NC
caldwellcountync.org

Bolick Named Caldwell County EDC Director

Caldwell County Manager Donald Duncan recently named Ashley Bolick as director of the county's reorganized Economic Development Commission. “We are pleased to have Ashley join our team as we bring the EDC back in house. She is a natural leader who will work diligently to recruit new industries and bring more jobs to our area,” said Caldwell County Manager Donald Duncan.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Mayor Kutteh re-elected to ElectriCities Board of Directors

Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh was recently re-elected to the ElectriCities Board of Directors and will serve a second three-year term on the 16-person board. The Board of Directors advises and directs the activities, policies, and strategic direction for the North Carolina Municipal Power Agency Number 1, the North Carolina Eastern Municipal Power Agency, and ElectriCities.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County celebrates employee longevity

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County leaders honored the work of employees who reached service milestones in a ceremony before family and colleagues at the Cabarrus County Government Center on November 21. The group of 148 employees totaled 1,605 years of service to Cabarrus County residents. During the ceremony,...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
The Center Square

Enrollment declines in UNC System schools; more expected

(The Center Square) – Total enrollment at UNC System schools declined this year for the first time in nearly a decade, and experts predict more competition for students in years to come. In the 2022 UNC Fall Enrollment Report presented to the UNC System Board of Governors’ Committee on Educational Planning, Policies, and Programs last week, total fall 2022 headcount dropped by about 2%. “The fall 2022 total UNC System...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
qcnews.com

‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
SALISBURY, NC
country1037fm.com

2022 Chinese Lantern Festival Now Happening in North Carolina

How beautiful does a Chinese lantern festival sound? Lucky for us, this magical festival is happening in North Carolina until January 2023. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is happening just in time for the holidays. With over thousands of LED lights being used, there are over 40 unique displays you can witness. Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre is bringing more cheer with this holiday tradition of a festival. Only In Your State says that the festival brought in over 200,000 visitors last year. WOW!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

It's a tradition: The 78th annual Mooresville Christmas parade

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Christmas Parade is Tuesday afternoon and it's been a tradition in downtown Mooresville for 78 year to kick off the holidays. The parade starts at 3 p.m. along Main Street. There will be a special grand entrance to start the parade by first respononders...
MOORESVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes

I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Richard Knight Nesbitt

Richard Knight Nesbitt, 88, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at The Citadel at Mooresville. He was born on January 12, 1934, in Chittenango, N.Y., to the late Robert and Ruth Kneeskern Nesbitt. Mr. Nesbitt was a veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Mooresville. Mr. Nesbitt enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved woodworking, being outdoors, and playing card games with his friends.
MOORESVILLE, NC

