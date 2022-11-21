Read full article on original website
wunc.org
For one NC county, the reading gap between high and low-income students narrowed during COVID.
A new study on a large North Carolina school district found the reading gap narrowed between high and low-income students there during the pandemic. The study by researchers at NC State's College of Education, in affiliation with researchers at Harvard and other universities, examined the reading scores of third through fifth graders at about 180 elementary schools in an unnamed North Carolina county. The public schools in that county gave students an option between in-person or virtual learning in fall 2020.
iredellfreenews.com
EnergyUnited awards $46,000 to 43 N.C. teachers for creative classroom projects
EnergyUnited has awarded more than $46,000 to 43 North Carolina teachers through the NC Bright Ideas education grant program. Teachers in Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rockingham, Stokes and Wilkes counties are receiving grants ranging from $200 to $2,000 to support creative classroom projects. “Education is the...
iredellfreenews.com
East Iredell Elementary hosts Cobra Carnival (Photos)
East Iredell Elementary School’s PTO hosted the school’s annual Cobra Carnival over the weekend. Local businesses and community organizations set up fall and fun-filled activities for kids to enjoy on Saturday afternoon. There were also vendors on site with booths and community partners, including the Statesville Police Department.
caldwellcountync.org
Bolick Named Caldwell County EDC Director
Caldwell County Manager Donald Duncan recently named Ashley Bolick as director of the county's reorganized Economic Development Commission. “We are pleased to have Ashley join our team as we bring the EDC back in house. She is a natural leader who will work diligently to recruit new industries and bring more jobs to our area,” said Caldwell County Manager Donald Duncan.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
North Carolina officials consider alternative transportation taxes
State leaders are grappling with how to raise the money to maintain those roads as the population grows and the gas tax becomes a less reliable source of revenue.
iredellfreenews.com
Mayor Kutteh re-elected to ElectriCities Board of Directors
Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh was recently re-elected to the ElectriCities Board of Directors and will serve a second three-year term on the 16-person board. The Board of Directors advises and directs the activities, policies, and strategic direction for the North Carolina Municipal Power Agency Number 1, the North Carolina Eastern Municipal Power Agency, and ElectriCities.
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman’s revised Future Land Use Map ready for council consideration in December
As growth explodes in the Troutman area with thousands of homes planned for already approved developments over the next decade, town staff are finishing up an eight-month effort to revise the town’s Future Land Use Map. Town Council are scheduled to adopt a final map on December 8 following...
WBTV
Cabarrus County celebrates employee longevity
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County leaders honored the work of employees who reached service milestones in a ceremony before family and colleagues at the Cabarrus County Government Center on November 21. The group of 148 employees totaled 1,605 years of service to Cabarrus County residents. During the ceremony,...
Enrollment declines in UNC System schools; more expected
(The Center Square) – Total enrollment at UNC System schools declined this year for the first time in nearly a decade, and experts predict more competition for students in years to come. In the 2022 UNC Fall Enrollment Report presented to the UNC System Board of Governors’ Committee on Educational Planning, Policies, and Programs last week, total fall 2022 headcount dropped by about 2%. “The fall 2022 total UNC System...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville announces plan for affordable housing development for veterans, first responders
Mooresville town officials announced a plan Monday to develop a small affordable housing development for veterans and first responders. Mayor Miles Atkins said the town had purchased 3.25 acres near Liberty Park and the War Memorial for the project. “Liberty Village will be the place where our residents care for...
WBTV
Community invited to send best wishes to retiring Rowan Co. Sheriff
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After 12 years as the top law enforcement officer in Rowan County, Kevin Auten is retiring, and members of the community are being urged to send along their best wishes. A retirement celebration is planned for Monday, November 28, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m....
qcnews.com
‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
North Carolina tops list for most threats, protests against drag events in U.S.
The report comes days after a mass shooting at am LGBTQ bar in Colorado left five people dead and 18 others injured.
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
country1037fm.com
2022 Chinese Lantern Festival Now Happening in North Carolina
How beautiful does a Chinese lantern festival sound? Lucky for us, this magical festival is happening in North Carolina until January 2023. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is happening just in time for the holidays. With over thousands of LED lights being used, there are over 40 unique displays you can witness. Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre is bringing more cheer with this holiday tradition of a festival. Only In Your State says that the festival brought in over 200,000 visitors last year. WOW!
WCNC
It's a tradition: The 78th annual Mooresville Christmas parade
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Christmas Parade is Tuesday afternoon and it's been a tradition in downtown Mooresville for 78 year to kick off the holidays. The parade starts at 3 p.m. along Main Street. There will be a special grand entrance to start the parade by first respononders...
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes
I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
iredellfreenews.com
Richard Knight Nesbitt
Richard Knight Nesbitt, 88, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at The Citadel at Mooresville. He was born on January 12, 1934, in Chittenango, N.Y., to the late Robert and Ruth Kneeskern Nesbitt. Mr. Nesbitt was a veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Mooresville. Mr. Nesbitt enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved woodworking, being outdoors, and playing card games with his friends.
