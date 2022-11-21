A Charlotte woman got a bill that left her in shock after shipping a package for her small business. Lucy McDermott owns Stash Charlotte, a yarn, fabric and sewing machine store in Charlotte. According to the story from WBTV, McDermott ships inventory all the time. However, this case left her quite surprised. She says the package contained quilts and dresses. But, she points out there was nothing particularly heavy in the package. The small business owner says she measured and weighed the shipment before dropping it off at her UPS Store in Gastonia. McDermott says she got an email a week later stating the package was overweight and oversized. The extra fees being charged added up to an additional $1321. Obviously, she assumed there was a mistake. She called the UPS store. But, McDermott says because she used a secondary shipper for the postage, the local store couldn’t help. The business owner bought the label from Pirate Ship for a discounted rate.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO