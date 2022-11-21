Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
This Is The Best Cake Shop In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
country1037fm.com
Top 10 Craft Breweries In North Carolina
Beer is big business in North Carolina. According to Business North Carolina, the Tar Heel State has the tenth most craft breweries in the United States, based on 2021 data. With 364 craft breweries, North Carolina is only one behind Ohio. California has the most, by far, with 931. Asheville...
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
charlottemagazine.com
The Story Behind Southern Range Brewing Company, Monroe’s First Taproom
Craft brewers don’t have formulas for business success. Like brewing, it usually involves trial, error, moments of ecstasy, and occasional wincing. Some dump their corporate jobs to brew. Some keep their corporate jobs and brew. Some wander into the industry like a guy who just got off at the wrong stop.
wccbcharlotte.com
Organizers Prepare For Charlotte’s Thanksgiving Eve Parade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 76th Annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade kicks off Wednesday in Uptown Charlotte. Organizers put finishing touches on all the preparations ahead of the parade Tuesday. This year, the parade will once again be held on Thanksgiving Eve. The parade moved to the day before Thanksgiving...
WCNC
New ice skating and snow tubing comes to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights are introducing a new ice skating rink and snow tubing hill at their annual Light the Knight holiday festival at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Running from Nov. 23 through Jan. 6, the annual holiday festival also features a holiday market, light show,...
country1037fm.com
Holiday Pop Up Events Happening Across the Carolinas
Looking to celebrate the holidays in South Carolina this year? There are tons of pop-up events happening throughout the holidays and what better way to celebrate than to attend? Tis’ the season to celebrate and have fun with friends and family! So, lucky for you we are looking to find and share tons of celebrations for you to enjoy. Eater Carolinas has a list of fun festive holiday pop-up events happening across the Carolinas. Check out some of these events and start planning!
Raleigh News & Observer
Walking Charlotte’s oldest Black neighborhood
For local historian Michael Turner Webb, the connections found in Charlotte’s Historic West End are personal. The history graduate from Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), a storied historically Black college and university (HBCU) with origins extending back more than 150 years, has a special affinity for this Black neighborhood and loves to share its backstory whenever he gets the opportunity.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Woman Gets Bill For $1300 To Ship $50 Package
A Charlotte woman got a bill that left her in shock after shipping a package for her small business. Lucy McDermott owns Stash Charlotte, a yarn, fabric and sewing machine store in Charlotte. According to the story from WBTV, McDermott ships inventory all the time. However, this case left her quite surprised. She says the package contained quilts and dresses. But, she points out there was nothing particularly heavy in the package. The small business owner says she measured and weighed the shipment before dropping it off at her UPS Store in Gastonia. McDermott says she got an email a week later stating the package was overweight and oversized. The extra fees being charged added up to an additional $1321. Obviously, she assumed there was a mistake. She called the UPS store. But, McDermott says because she used a secondary shipper for the postage, the local store couldn’t help. The business owner bought the label from Pirate Ship for a discounted rate.
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes
I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
country1037fm.com
Where To Get Pet Photos With Santa In Charlotte
Photos with Santa Claus aren’t just for children. Pet parents can capture those holiday memories, too. And let’s face it, there’s probably a lot less crying with dogs and cats versus young kids. According to the Charlotte Observer, two malls in Charlotte are offering opportunities to have your pets’ photo taken with Santa.
country1037fm.com
The Charlotte Knights Offer Tubing And Ice Skating Uptown
Truist Field is turning into a winter wonderland for Christmas. It’s your chance to try ice skating or snow tubing next to Charlotte’s Uptown skyline. WSOCTV says this Christmas will be filled with lots to do in the uptown stadium. The “Light the Knights” event will feature an...
country1037fm.com
2022 Chinese Lantern Festival Now Happening in North Carolina
How beautiful does a Chinese lantern festival sound? Lucky for us, this magical festival is happening in North Carolina until January 2023. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is happening just in time for the holidays. With over thousands of LED lights being used, there are over 40 unique displays you can witness. Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre is bringing more cheer with this holiday tradition of a festival. Only In Your State says that the festival brought in over 200,000 visitors last year. WOW!
power98fm.com
Charlotte Restaurant Makes Esquire’s Best New Restaurants in America
Nothing like some good eating! Around this time of year, we are either traveling to visit family or having family visit us. Either way, you always want to take your friends and family to great places when they come to town. Well, we may have found a great restaurant for you to start with that made a new best list. Supperland recently made Esquire’s list of the best new restaurants in 2022.
wccbcharlotte.com
Rachael Previews ‘Light The Knights’ At Truist Field
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The baseball stadium has been fully transformed into a winter wonderland complete with ice skating, snow tubing, live entertainment and more!. There will also be Christmas shopping and visits with Santa. The event runs from November 23rd until January 8th. Times and ticket prices vary. They...
Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
‘So angry’: Charlotte woman wants change after friend hurt in Colorado mass shooting
CHARLOTTE — As the nation comes to terms with the mass shooting at a Colorado nightclub over the weekend, we’re learning more about its connection to Charlotte. Five people were killed and 25 others were hurt at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. WXLV, an ABC...
WCNC
Italian Pigs in a Blanket Appetizer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are going to make a fun Thanksgiving Appetizer. It’s a fund dish for kids and adults alike. Melanie and Andy Tritten will get us started with this fun thanksgiving appetizer. They are called Italian Pigs in a Blanket and we are going to arrange to look like a turkey for thanksgiving, but they are also great for Christmas and Chanukah. “We as a family always make these at my sister’s house – for Chanukah In the shape of a menorah and for Christmas, in the shape of a Christmas tree or a Wreath” says Melanie. Here is how you make them:
WBTV
Charlotte community remembers WBTV’s Jason Myers and Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outpouring of support from the community continues as Charlotte FC and the Carolina Panthers took time to remember Chip Tayag and Jason Myers on Tuesday night at their annual tree lighting at Bank of America Stadium. The loss of meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip...
charlottemagazine.com
Q&A: Behind the Scenes at Speedway Christmas
It’s crunch time for Garrett Carter. As Charlotte Motor Speedway’s vice president of operations, Carter oversees Speedway Christmas, Concord’s drive-through event, which uses roughly 4 million twinkling lights and dancing displays timed to holiday music. We caught up with the magic maker in mid-November to learn about what goes into this annual tradition, now in its 13th year.
