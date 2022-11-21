Read full article on original website
James Travis Pollard
2d ago
Ethanol isn't good for vehicles regardless. I have ran Ethanol free for a month straight and it increased gas mileage by 40 to 60 extra miles. Note this was before Ethanol free went to over $4 per gallon.
Guest
1d ago
Wow, barely anyone uses 88 because it sucks. They really want to help people during Thanksgiving, sell 87 for $1.99
Roxanne
2d ago
Don’t put it in your car if it’s not what your owners manual calls for. Too much corn.
