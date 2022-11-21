ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. South Carolina is located on the southeastern coast of the United States and is divided into three distinct regions – the Piedmont, the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Atlantic coastal plain. As the state has so many different ecosystems, it’s no surprise that it is home to a vast array of animals. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 38 different species living in South Carolina – including six that are venomous. One of these venomous snakes is the cottonmouth. So, let’s learn all about cottonmouths in South Carolina!
WSAV News 3

President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
downbeach.com

Justin Lappin Discovers Top Notch Camping Spots in South Carolina

Justin Lappin is a South Carolina native who enjoys spending time camping with his family year-round. In the following article, Justin Lappin describes the best places to set up a tent (or RV) in South Carolina. The only thing better than experiencing the great outdoors is experiencing them in South...
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of up to $800 coming to individuals in South Carolina

Hand holding out moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Do you live in South Carolina? Well, then I've got some great news for you! You likely have some cash coming your way. Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. The income tax refund checks are to be sent in late November or December for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in South Carolina

White sand beachPhoto byPhoto by The Travel Nook on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new beaches to explore, here is a list of three beautiful beaches that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
country1037fm.com

Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina

The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
WCBD Count on 2

FLU UPDATE: South Carolina reports 100x more cases, 50x more hospitalizations than last year

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — State health officials are making efforts to get more South Carolina residents vaccinated during one of the earliest, most active flu seasons in recent years. According to South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), South Carolina has experienced over 100 times the number of flu cases — and […]
WCBD Count on 2

Benedict College marching band to represent South Carolina in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBCD) — A South Carolina marching band will make a special appearance at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday. Hailing from Columbia, 150 members of Benedict College’s Marching Tiger Band of Distinction are in New York City for a series of holiday performances. “The exuberance is off the Richter scale,” said band […]
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Kennardo G. James

Two Cities in SC Are in the “Top 50 Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America”

Two cities in South Carolina were listed as the most expensive cities to rent in America.SC Picture Project. Although the state of South Carolina is known as a place that is very affordable for people to settle down, raise a family, and even retire - two cities in the state made a list highlighting "The Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America". In this article, we will take a look at which two cities in SC made the list and what makes them so expensive.
kiss951.com

Two Carolina Cities Named Most Romantic Cities in the U.S.

If you are looking to take a little romantic getaway you might be in luck! Everyone loves a romantic getaway with their significant other. You get to unwind, connect and be with the person that makes you the happiest (or somewhat happy). Either way, it’s great to know some of the best romantic getaways. But, the fact that two of the country’s most romantic cities are within driving distance so it may be time to start planning a little baecation.
iheart.com

2 South Carolina Cities Named Among The Best Small Cities In America

Two South Carolina cities are getting praise for being among of the best small cities in America. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best small cities around the country, and two towns in South Carolina managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
