FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Cameron, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KBTX.com
College Station set for rematch with Georgetown in Regional Round
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station (10-2) and Georgetown (10-2) have already played once this year with the Eagles beating the Cougars 49-38 back on October 21st. That was College Station’s lone district loss. Friday night the last two teams from District 11-5A Division I will square off with the winner advancing to the Regional Finals.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Keep on Running | Midway ISD student proves nothing will stop him from playing football
WACO, Texas — Most Texas kids dream of playing football. That's certainly true for 12-year-old River Valley Middle school student Jaylen Sheppard. He is one of the top leaders on his middle school team. “He's one of those kids that when I asked him to hit somebody he's going...
dailytrib.com
MFISD responds to reports of racist behavior at girls’ basketball game
The Marble Falls Independent School District released a statement Sunday, Nov. 20, following an incident during a Lady Mustangs basketball game against East Central on Nov. 18. The contest was held in Max Copeland Gym on the Marble Falls High School campus during the Hill Country Classic tournament. A video...
Texas basketball cracks top 5 for elite 2024 PF Donnie Freeman
Head coach Chris Beard is on a real hot streak on the recruiting trail for Texas basketball in the 2023 class this month. Texas has already landed commitments from a couple of elite five-star recruits in the 2023 class in the last few weeks in Duncanville forward Ron Holland and Southern California Academy combo guard AJ Johnson.
Longhorns vs. Baylor Game Predictions
The Texas Longhorns will host the Baylor Bears on Friday and the Longhorns Country staff has predictions for the game.
Checking Ticket Prices for Longhorns-Bears Game
The Texas Longhorns host the Baylor Bears on Friday and there are some good deals throughout the stadium for the contest.
Horns247 Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Baylor
CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 8-3 After what the Texas defense has done to the Big 12's top two scoring offenses - TCU and Kansas - the last two games, I'm pretty confident the Longhorns can limit true freshman Richard Reese (908 yards, 5.2 ypc, 14 TDs) and Craig "Squirrel" Williams (530 yards, 5.8 ypc, 4 TDs) in Baylor's wide-zone running attack, which is averaging 202.6 yards per game and went for 232 yards on 46 carries last week in a 29-28 loss to TCU.
8 People Injured In A Rollover Crash In East Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a rollover crash that injured eight people. The crash happened in the 6400 block of 183 Toll on Wednesday evening around 5:19 p.m. According to ATCEMS, two children and three adults were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Resident outside of Austin wins $2 million off Powerball ticket
An anonymous Manor resident claimed their $2 million Powerball prize after buying a winning ticket at a northwest Austin H-E-B.
Austin Chronicle
Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died
Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
luxury-houses.net
Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million
12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Second-alarm fire burns warehouse home to ICON 3D printing in south Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a warehouse, home to a 3D printing construction company, in south Austin early Friday morning. The Austin Fire Department said the warehouse is on St. Elmo Road near Industrial Boulevard. That’s by East Ben White Boulevard and I-35. Austin Fire Division Chief Stephen Truesdell […]
Eater
Two Austin-Area Sandwich Trucks Closed Down for Now
Two newer Austin-area food trucks — Cuban sandwich truck Oye Chico near Clarksville and Mexican fried sandwich truck Lonche Bar in Pflugerville — have closed this month on November 20. For Oye Chico, which was parked at Better Half on 406 Walsh Street, the shutter is a temporary...
East Texas Man Goes Shopping Inside HEB On Thanksgiving Eve
While East Texans Have Literally Been Begging For HEB To Come To Our Area, I Wonder Why... While we're all excited to get back together with family and friends for Thanksgiving, one aspect about the holiday I believe is being forgotten about: THE SHOPPING CHAOS. I've been living in East...
Rollover crash in east Austin sends 5 to the hospital
Eight people, including two children, were involved in a rollover crash near 183A Friday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
Killeen Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Saturday just before 8 p.m. The crash happened on W.S. Young Driver near Central Texas Expressway. Officers were traveling northbound to respond for a service with its lights and sirens activated when the driver of a Kia hit it on the Central Texas Expressway westbound.
