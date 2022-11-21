CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 8-3 After what the Texas defense has done to the Big 12's top two scoring offenses - TCU and Kansas - the last two games, I'm pretty confident the Longhorns can limit true freshman Richard Reese (908 yards, 5.2 ypc, 14 TDs) and Craig "Squirrel" Williams (530 yards, 5.8 ypc, 4 TDs) in Baylor's wide-zone running attack, which is averaging 202.6 yards per game and went for 232 yards on 46 carries last week in a 29-28 loss to TCU.

