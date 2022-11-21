ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor, TX

wildcatstrong.com

Bonham girls 8th grade sweeps South Belton

The Bonham Lady Bulldog 8th grade basketball teams opened the season this past week with a pair of victories on the road at South Belton. Here are the results from Thursday’s games. The “A” team defeated South Belton by a score of 26-24. No information was reported.
BONHAM, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Bonham girls 7th grade earns two victories at South Belton

The Bonham Lady Bulldog 7th grade basketball teams opened the season this past week with a pair of victories on the road at South Belton. While the “B” team coasted in their victory, the “A” won an exciting close contest. Here are the results from Thursday’s...
BONHAM, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Boys freshman blue defeats Gateway 53-33

GEORGETOWN – The Temple boys freshman blue basketball team traveled to Georgetown on Tuesday where they used a 18-1 first quarter explosion to defeat Gateway H.S. by a score of 53-33. The Wildcat were led by Ramauhn Brown with 17 points while J’Caleb Martin had 10 points. Also contributing for Temple was Xavier Cope with 8 points, Jayden Watkins 7, Brendan Watters 5 and with 3 points apiece were Jeremiah Blunson and Javon Edwards.
GEORGETOWN, TX
High School Football PRO

Cameron, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Columbus High School football team will have a game with Cameron Yoe High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
COLUMBUS, TX
KBTX.com

College Station set for rematch with Georgetown in Regional Round

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station (10-2) and Georgetown (10-2) have already played once this year with the Eagles beating the Cougars 49-38 back on October 21st. That was College Station’s lone district loss. Friday night the last two teams from District 11-5A Division I will square off with the winner advancing to the Regional Finals.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

Texas basketball cracks top 5 for elite 2024 PF Donnie Freeman

Head coach Chris Beard is on a real hot streak on the recruiting trail for Texas basketball in the 2023 class this month. Texas has already landed commitments from a couple of elite five-star recruits in the 2023 class in the last few weeks in Duncanville forward Ron Holland and Southern California Academy combo guard AJ Johnson.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Horns247 Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Baylor

CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 8-3 After what the Texas defense has done to the Big 12's top two scoring offenses - TCU and Kansas - the last two games, I'm pretty confident the Longhorns can limit true freshman Richard Reese (908 yards, 5.2 ypc, 14 TDs) and Craig "Squirrel" Williams (530 yards, 5.8 ypc, 4 TDs) in Baylor's wide-zone running attack, which is averaging 202.6 yards per game and went for 232 yards on 46 carries last week in a 29-28 loss to TCU.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died

Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million

12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Second-alarm fire burns warehouse home to ICON 3D printing in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a warehouse, home to a 3D printing construction company, in south Austin early Friday morning. The Austin Fire Department said the warehouse is on St. Elmo Road near Industrial Boulevard. That’s by East Ben White Boulevard and I-35. Austin Fire Division Chief Stephen Truesdell […]
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Two Austin-Area Sandwich Trucks Closed Down for Now

Two newer Austin-area food trucks — Cuban sandwich truck Oye Chico near Clarksville and Mexican fried sandwich truck Lonche Bar in Pflugerville — have closed this month on November 20. For Oye Chico, which was parked at Better Half on 406 Walsh Street, the shutter is a temporary...
AUSTIN, TX

