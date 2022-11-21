Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Is History Repeating Itself? ‘Previewing Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel’ #5
TILL DEATH DO US PART! Genis-Vell and Rick Jones have been through a lot together—can they survive a final face-to-face with Death? You won’t expect how this one ends!
comicon.com
Loving Life In The Big Apple: Previewing ‘Miracleman: The Silver Age’ #2
“Miracleman has his old friend back, but Young Miracleman has never felt more alone. Where can a hero from a simpler time call home in this brave new world? Remastered from Miracleman (1985) #24 with stunning new artwork by Mark Buckingham!”. Miracleman: The Silver Age #2 is out Wednesday 23rd...
comicon.com
Mr. And Mrs. Daredevil: Previewing ‘Daredevil’ #5
THE RED FIST SAGA, PART 5 – After the biggest change to befall Matt Murdock in decades in the pages of DAREDEVIL #4, Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios embark on establishing a new world order, hand in hand. Daredevil #5 is out Wednesday 23rd November from Marvel.
comicon.com
Drown And Out: Previewing ‘Batman: Fortress’ #7
“Batman and his team of unlikely allies have penetrated the defenses of the Fortress of Solitude and uncovered the shocking answer that has haunted the Dark Knight from the very beginning—where is Superman? You will not be prepared for the revelation!”. Batman: Fortress #7 is out Tuesday 22nd November...
comicon.com
Skybound Shares A First Look At ‘Manifest Destiny’ #48 Final Issue
Skybound has revealed a first look at Manifest Destiny #48, the series finale from writer Chris Dingess, artist Matthew Roberts, colourist Owen Gieni, and letterer Pat Brosseau. “In 1803, Lewis and Clark led the Corps of Discovery across America so their great nation could fulfill its destiny. Years have passed,...
comicon.com
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing This Week’s ‘Star Wars’ Comics
ALL-NEW ADVENTURES FOR THE GREATEST JEDI OF ALL TIME! To some, he was a legend. To others, he was a teacher. Now Yoda is all but forgotten, living in exile and haunted by the past. As a strangely familiar voice echoes through the swamps of Dagobah, Yoda must revisit the many lessons he has given over the years, from the days of the High Republic to the chaos of the Clone Wars. In the first of three story arcs, a desperate cry for help reaches the Jedi Council on Coruscant and only Yoda can respond. But how far will he go to protect a community from attack?
comicon.com
Preview: There Are Two Sides To Every Story – ‘Brink’ Book 5 Is Masterful Comics
“The year is 2096 and Earth has been reduced to an uninhabited wasteland. What was left of humanity was evacuated into overpopulated space stations, or ‘Habitats’. Nolan Maslow, a journalist working for The Herald, is investigating the death of HSD agent Brinkmann and the sect that has infiltrated the maintenance workers of Ludmilla Habitat. He will find out that even his most outrageous theories cannot encompass what is actually happening behind the scenes of the habitat.”
comicon.com
Extended Preview: ‘My Bad’ Vol. 2 #1 From Mark Russell, Bryce Ingman And Peter Krause
In the latest AHOY Comics newsletter we get an extended preview of My Bad Vol.2 #1, the comic book that embraces in the silliness of the Silver Age with a modern satirical spin courtesy of co-writers Mark Russell and Bryce Ingman, artist Peter Krause and colourist Kelly Fitzpatrick. And out Wednesday 30th November.
comicon.com
Kickstarting Comics: Neill Cameron’s ‘X365’ – Multiple Worlds/Multiple Storylines, Experimental Comics Done So Right
One of the best webcomics I saw in 2020 turns into what will be one of the best graphic novels of 2023 – Neill Cameron’s X365 is funding on Kickstarter right now. I made a comic, one panel a day, for a whole year. This is what happened.
comicon.com
Trouble In Paradise Averted, But At A Cost: Reviewing ‘The Prodigy: The Icarus Society’ #5
Edison Crane may be a genius but the way he escapes his captors in ‘The Prodigy: The Icarus Society’ #5 is one of the oldest tricks in the book. A trick that weakens what should have been a grand and verbose finale to an otherwise engaging series. Overall.
comicon.com
Between Two Worlds: Reviewing ‘Catwoman’ #49
Things get a lot more complicated and even more allies and enemies are brought onto the playing field as ‘Catwoman’ continues to delve deep into the character and escalate her war on the mob elements plaguing Gotham City. A handful of solid action scenes accompany a really interesting character-heavy issue that addresses a lot of what Catwoman is going through as she tries to have her foot in numerous worlds at the same time.
comicon.com
Dark Horse Comics And Things From Another World Announce Two New Vice Presidents
Things From Another World Promotes Jules Morales to VP of Retail Operations, and Dark Horse Comics Promotes Cara O’Neil to VP of Marketing. “Pop culture, especially comic books, has been a huge part of my life from a very young age,” Jules said. “I have very clear memories of seeing Batman vs Predator on the shelf and having the entire concept blow my mind. Being able to share the love and enjoyment of such an important medium with so many people means a lot to me. It’s a dream come true to be a part of a company with such a rich history in the industry.”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Batman: The Audio Adventures’ #3
“Batman must venture into the sewers as he hunts for the fabled sword of King Scimitar. But he quickly finds a devolving Killer Croc who won’t let the caped crusader steal his child! But all Batman sees is…a doll? Meanwhile, Robin gets kidnapped while trailing Scarecrow. Looks like both heroes need a good doctor, but the only one to be found is a little…strange. All this and more in the next installment of your favorite audio compendium!”
comicon.com
‘Miracleman: The Silver Age’ #3 Debuts First New Gaiman And Buckingham Pages
It’s been thirty years since Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham’s Miracleman released a new issue. On December 28th, Marvel Comics at last continues a story that was last published in 1989 in Miracleman: The Silver Age #3. Gaiman and Buckingham’s Miracleman was one of the great unfinished stories...
comicon.com
Hitching A Ride On The Darkside: Previewing ‘Midnight Suns’ #3
“Beware the Vapors of Valtorr! The MIDNIGHT SUNS brave the darkest and most horrifying journey imaginable to secure aid from one of the most ancient and dangerous beings in all of existence. What terrible secret from the past is AGATHA HARKNESS hiding? And what does the truth mean for ZOE LAVEAU’s future?!”
comicon.com
More ‘Best Of 2000 AD’ Thrill Power Coming January 2023
Want to get into 2000 AD but don’t know how? Well, the second volume of the excellent Best of 2000 AD is the perfect entry point!. It took a while to happen, what with the whole plague thing going on the last couple of years, but when the first volume of the new Best of 2000 AD series of six graphic novel sized anthologies came out in September, it was an instant sell-out, going to reprint two weeks before publication and hitting #3 on the list of the UK’s best-selling graphic novels.
comicon.com
Watch This: 2000 AD’s Harry Absalom Gets Animated
Completely out of nowhere, this week saw UK animators Mashed and 2000 AD/Rebellion team up to bring us the first Harry Absalom animation, Fight Night!. Yep, it’s a six-and-a-half-minute animated prequel to the first Harry Absalom story, ‘Ghosts of London‘. Produced by UK animators Mashed in collaboration with 2000 AD/Rebellion, the animation is written by Absalom writer and co-creator Gordon Rennie with Absalom artist Tiernen Trevallion credited with character design and pre-production.
comicon.com
Reviewing Will Morris’ ‘Gospel’ #1: Historical Fantasy And The Telling Of Tales
Will Morris’ ‘Gospel’ #1 is so full of potential, a beautiful-looking comic that promises so much, a medieval quest for answers, magic and devilry, and more than anything else a comic about stories and storytellers. But it’s also another first issue that isn’t quite there yet. It teases and tantalises more than it hooks you in. It’s good, knocking on the door of great.
comicon.com
Review: ‘Voyagis’ #1 Creates A Fascinating New World
Creator-owned science-fiction worlds are always exciting to see. Image Comics’ Voyagis kicks off new with an interesting world, engaging action and a few unique twists. This new series kicks off created entirely by Sumeyye Kesgin, another unique element to this book. Sen is fighting for survival on the barren...
comicon.com
A Past Most Sinister: Reviewing ‘Immortal X-Men’ #8
‘Immortal X-Men’ rolls right out of the recent Judgement Day event into an issue that on the surface seems quieter but in fact, is much louder and foundational to what is being built in the X-Line than one might have expected. A fantastic character-driven issue that plays with the a variety of levels of Marvel continuity and elements while presenting some new wrinkles of its own along the way.
Comments / 0