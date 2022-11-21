ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Related
HometownLife.com

Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Rams (3-7) will look to snap their 4-game losing streak against the surging Kansas City Chiefs (8-2), who have won 4 in a row. Sunday's kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Rams vs. Chiefsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
HometownLife.com

Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins odds, picks and predictions

The Houston Texans (1-8-1) visit the Miami Dolphins (7-3) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Texans vs. Dolphins odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. After a 23-10 loss last Sunday to the Washington Commanders as 3-point underdogs, coach Lovie...
HOUSTON, TX
HometownLife.com

2022 World Cup: USA vs. England best prop bets

To bring Friday's World Cup action to an end, Group B's England (1 win, 0 losses, 0 draws) battles the USA (0-0-1) with kickoff from Al Bayt Stadium set for 2 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's prop bet lines around the England vs. USA odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.
HometownLife.com

Memphis vs. Seton Hall odds, picks and predictions

The Memphis Tigers (2-1) travel to Disney World to take on the Seton Hall Pirates (3-1) Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPNews). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Memphisvs. Seton Hall odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Memphis beat VCU 62-47 in its...
MEMPHIS, TN

