California State

Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Columbia Insight

Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest

Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
OREGON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
notebookcheck.net

New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies

Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
Mashed

Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023

In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
CBS San Francisco

Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought

SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Elon Musk Braces for $56 Billion Battle With Heavy Metal Drummer

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades

Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

