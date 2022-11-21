Read full article on original website
Related
Biden blunders, claims General Motors 'is committed to going all electric by 3035'
In a speech in California on Friday, President Joe Biden said General Motors is committed to going "all electric by 3035" instead of correctly saying 2035.
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures
Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Oil giants sell thousands of California wells, raising worries about future liability
The sale of thousands of California gas and oil wells is raising concern about oversight of idle and orphaned wells.
Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest
Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
CBS calls out 'inconvenient truth' behind Biden's 'clean energy' electric vehicle push
A CBS report highlighted a Minnesota town upset about local mining for nickel, a metal used in electric vehicle batteries, funded by the Biden administration.
France 24
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China
Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
notebookcheck.net
New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies
Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
Newsom rejects every California city's homelessness plan in stinging rebuke
Oakland's mayor says she was "perplexed" by the decision.
Coal miners slam Biden as White House walks back 'shut down' pledge: 'Trying to destroy the country'
Coal miners and industry groups lambasted President Biden for his pledge last week to shut down coal plants 'all across America,' saying he was out of touch with Americans.
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
You've heard it's cheaper than gasoline, but how much does it actually cost to charge an electric car?
Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023
In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
What Happens If the U.S. Runs Out of Diesel Fuel?
The Energy Information Administration said diesel fuel inventories in the U.S. were at their lowest level since 2008.
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought
SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
They defied California and drained an important salmon stream. Their fine: $50 per farmer
The Bee’s findings “should serve as a wake up call” for the Legislature and the Governor’s Office to change the law, one law professor said.
SFGate
This California town ran its Chinese residents out. Now the story is finally being told
EUREKA, Calif. — Beauty drew Brieanne Mirjah D'Souza to Eureka. In 2018, she and her husband — Michigan natives who had been living for a spell in the Bay Area — moved up to this chilly old timber town to build a life beneath the redwoods and by the sea.
US News and World Report
Elon Musk Braces for $56 Billion Battle With Heavy Metal Drummer
WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
Grocery prices are soaring. But this food favorite is getting cheaper
There's at least one item in the grocery store that is getting less expensive: avocados.
‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades
Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
Comments / 4