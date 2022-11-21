Read full article on original website
New master program educates students to become leaders for a just and sustainable future
It is official: From today onwards, students can enroll in the new transdisciplinary Master ’Societal Transitions’ at Erasmus University Rotterdam (EUR). Designed by a diverse group of academics from different faculties, in collaboration with the Design Impact Transition (DIT) platform, the master programm introduces students to complex sustainability challenges and teaches them to facilitate transition processes towards just and sustainable futures.
Accent discrimination in hiring
People from minority groups who speak with ’non-standard’ accents face discrimination in job interviews, researchers from The University of Queensland have found. The study examined the experiences of people classed as speaking with a ’standard’ accent, one that is generally known and accepted as the way of speaking (for example American-accented English in the United States), versus candidates with ’non-standard’ accents.
Research Center for Science Communication
The University of Tübingen is boosting research and development into science communication by establishing a specialist research center. -Over recent years, the dialog in scientific policy has focused on the issue of how universities and research institutes can not only produce excellent science but also convey this to society more effectively,- says president of the university, Professor Karla Pollmann. -It has become extremely clear that science communication is itself becoming an increasingly important field of research, and the University of Tübingen wants to play a key part in this.- The research center has been founded in response to these developments.
Choice guide: six Bachelor programmes 'top programme' designation
Six Bachelor’s degree programmes at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam have been given the 'Top Programme' quality seal according to the Keuzegids (Choice Guide) 2023, published on Thursday 24 November. In the guide, Bachelor students annually rate their programmes on content, teachers, assessment, preparation, career and atmosphere. In this year’s list...
Three Starting Grants for VU Amsterdam
Biological psychologist Elsje van Bergen, Ecologist Vasilis Kokkoris and of VU Amsterdam received a Starting Grant of at least 1.5 million euros from the European Research Council (ERC). Growing up among bright books and generous genes. Elsje van Bergen will use the Starting Grant to conduct research into the interplay...
Workshop:Europeanization and Urban Transformation in SEE
Präsenz-Veranstaltung 24.11.2022 - 25.11.2022 15:00 - 18:00. In the last two decades, Europeanization has become a very broad and overarching social science concept and theoretical framework for analyzing various social, political, economic, and historic transformations within and outside of the European Union. The Literature on the Europeanization of Southeast Europe (SEE) has grown rapidly, mainly focusing on the relationships between the EU and SEE nation-states and/or specific issues (e.g., regional policy, environmental sector, public administration, justice and home affairs, party politics, and statehood issues). Yet, the debate on the Europeanization of SEE is very complex, and it has still been overridden by the enduring conservatism of nationalism, related to Balkan political conflicts and wars.
Public lectures at Universität Hamburg started on 17 October
If you are interested in science, research, politics, culture, and society, check out the General Lecture Series at Universität Hamburg. In Winter Semester 2022/2023, Universität Hamburg offers roughly 160 public lectures on various topics. The lectures begin on 17 October 2022 and end February 2023. The range of...
