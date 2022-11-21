Read full article on original website
3printr.com
Ara Partners leads $36 million funding for Continuum
Continuum, a specialist in sustainable metal recycling and supply and producer of high-quality additive manufacturing material, announced it has raised a total of $36 million in funding led by Ara Partners. The investment will fund accelerated expansion of 100% recycled commercial metal powder production to meet growing customer demand for sustainable materials.
ffnews.com
FinTech Connect 2022 Unveils Startup Launch Pad & “FinTech For Good” Documentary
FinTech Connect 2022, Europe’s only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, is unveiling its inaugral fintech pitching competition in collaboration with FINTECH Circle, and the world premiere of documentary “FinTech For Good”, as the event celebrates the budding companies and innovations reshaping the fintech landscape. And...
3printr.com
Digital Smile Design and Formlabs announce partnership
Digital Smile Design (DSD) has recently announced its official partnership with Formlabs Dental. A global player in the field of 3D printing, Formlabs aims to expand access to digital fabrication so that anyone can make anything. This new collaboration underlines DSD’s continued commitment to joining forces with key organizations who share the same values, a vision for the future of dentistry and a dedication to advancing the profession.
aiexpress.io
Visionary.ai Receives Investment from National Grid Partners
Visionary.ai, a Jerusalem, Israel-based developer of AI for actual time video enhancement, obtained an funding from Nationwide Grid Companions (NGP). The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up adoption of its AI based mostly imaginative and prescient enhancement...
Ryder Ranks in FreightWaves FreightTech 25: The Most Innovative and Disruptive Companies in Freight Technology
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. FreightWaves announced the winners during its F3: Future of Freight Festival. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005147/en/ Ryder ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. (Photo: Business Wire)
Building Design & Construction
FullStack Modular prepares to begin work on its first California project
Next February, FullStack Modular, a leading supplier of prefabricated modules, is scheduled to begin production for its first project in California, a, 86,000-sf, six-story, 143-room hotel that will be the Treehouse Hotel brand’s debut in the United States. Starwood Capital Group launched Treehouse in 2019 as a eco-friendly lifestyle...
myscience.org
Continuing the founder journey from student to full-time
Velocity welcomes six new companies to its downtown Kitchener innovation hub. With technology ranging from saltwater batteries, autonomous on-wire robots, and voice-activated monitoring devices, six early-stage companies are joining Velocity full-time through Venture Ready, a program for full-time founders to assess their company’s market preparedness. A day where a...
fintechmagazine.com
OTB Ventures launches €150mn fund with fintech focus
Venture capital firm OTB Ventures has launched a €150mn deeptech fund to invest in European businesses, with fintech being one of the key areas of focus. VC firm OTB Ventures has launched a €150mn deeptech fund that will be used in part to invest in European fintechs. It...
myscience.org
From young researcher to asset manager: a technology track!
After 12.5 years Leo van Dongen (Faculty of Engineering Technology) is bidding farewell to the University of Twente. His main research was on effective management of capital goods, on which he also lectured in the Master track Mechanical Engineering. He also brought the world of business closer to UT, with organisations such as NS, ProRail, Alliander, Strukton and the Ministry of Defence. Van Dongen gave his farewell speech on 17 November 2022.
myscience.org
ERC Starting Grant for four TU Delft researchers
The European Research Council (ERC) has announced the ERC Starting Grants for young researchers. Four of them are scientists from TU Delft. This European grant of €1.5 million for a five-year programme is intended to enable individual scientists to build their own teams and conduct groundbreaking research. The four...
constructiontechnology.media
Hexagon’s flying scanner listed on Time’s Best Inventions of 2022
Hexagon AB, digital reality solutions company, has announced the Leica BLK2FLY has been named one of Time’s Best Inventions of 2022. Time compiled the list via solicited nominations from its editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process. The company then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.
crowdfundinsider.com
Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) Publishes Global Study on Fintech Regulation, Emphasizes Financial Inclusion
The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF), part of the University of Cambridge, has published its 3rd Global Fintech Regulator Survey. The document is being produced in partnership with the World Bank. CCAF is widely recognized as the top independent research firm following the development of financial technology in all...
myscience.org
New master program educates students to become leaders for a just and sustainable future
It is official: From today onwards, students can enroll in the new transdisciplinary Master ’Societal Transitions’ at Erasmus University Rotterdam (EUR). Designed by a diverse group of academics from different faculties, in collaboration with the Design Impact Transition (DIT) platform, the master programm introduces students to complex sustainability challenges and teaches them to facilitate transition processes towards just and sustainable futures.
myscience.org
’’Being tagged’: digitally reorganising the world’
A Paderborn-led research project is examining the opportunities and challenges of chipless RFID technology. RFID (radio-frequency identification) technology often remains invisible in our everyday lives, yet is virtually everywhere: chips can for example be found in ID cards, vehicles, clothing, the environment, animals, and sometimes even people. These chips store information such as production data, supply chains and prices, names, dates of birth, or biometrics. However, a new technology has emerged in recent years that enables the production of RFID tags without chips and their incorporation into almost any item at an affordable cost.
architizer.com
Clever Collaborations: The Powerful Partnerships Behind A+Awards-Winning Architecture
Architizer is thrilled to announce that the 11th Annual A+Awards is open for entries! With a Main Entry Deadline of December 16th, 2022, the clock is ticking — get started on your submission today. Architecture is rarely a solitary undertaking. Throughout each and every project, diverse teams of architects,...
Recycling Today
Metaspectral raises $4.7M in funding for AI platform
Vancouver, British Columbia-based Metaspectral, a software company offering deep learning and hyperspectral imagery technologies, has raised $4.7 million in seed funding from Soma Capital, Acequia Capital, the government of Canada and multiple angel investors, including Jude Gomila and Alan Rutledge. Metaspectral says it plans to use the seed funding to scale its team to support the development and refinement of its Fusion technology platform, which it says is set to launch this year.
myscience.org
Developing AI-based therapies to fix the nervous system
- Researcher and UdeM professor Guillaume Lajoie is working on projects that use AI to optimize direct interaction with the nervous system for targeted clinical interventions. Electrodes to prevent arrhythmia. Implants to stimulate lost movement after a stroke. An intracranial device to control the tremors produced by Parkinson’s disease. These are just a few examples of brain-machine interfaces powered by artificial intelligence that are making narrowly targeted treatment of certain diseases possible.
TechCrunch
Anne Hathaway backs Pact, an all-women led VC for mission-driven startups, from West to East
But that’s the profile of Pact, a new Seed VC fund launched with a £30 million ($36 million) pot of cash to back early-stage startups across Europe. Pact will aim at ‘mission driven’ startups in what it calls the “ABC” categories: Access (economic inclusion), Betterment (personal and professional well-being), and Climate. (That’s a much more interesting way of addressing ‘doing good’ areas, instead of that trotting out the UN SDGs, IMHO). Pact’s investment tickets will range from around £1m to 1.5m.
myscience.org
Smartphone banks compete with traditional banks for business
One in ten people in Switzerland already uses a smartphone bank. Although such neo-banks have so far only been used as secondary and third-party banks, they could also challenge the established banks’ status as principal bankers in the future. This is the result of a study by the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts on the Swiss retail banking market.
ffnews.com
Agreement with Singapore opens new fintech market for UK businesses
The Fintech Bridge builds on an agreement signed in 2016 – which will remove barriers to fintech trade by opening new regular talks between regulators and businesses, in addition to previous areas of cooperation. This will increase the cooperation and sharing of information on emerging trends in the fintech...
