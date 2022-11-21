Read full article on original website
Six-year-old child dies following Strep A bacteria outbreak at primary school
A six-year-old pupil has died and another is being cared for in hospital after an outbreak of an invasive bacteria at a primary school in Surrey.The death was confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency South East’s health protection consultant Dr Claire Winslade.The year one Ashford Church of England School pupil caught the invasive Group A streptococcal (iGAS) infection, it was said in an email to parents.Dr Winslade said: “We are extremely saddened to hear about the death of a pupil at Ashford Church of England School, and our thoughts are with their family, friends and the school community.“As a...
Community in ‘shock’ over death of child, 6, in school Strep A outbreak
A community has been left in “shock” after a six-year-old child died in a Strep A outbreak at a primary school.More follows...
World Health Organisation chief admits key error it made at start of Covid outbreak
The World Health Organisation‘s outgoing chief scientist has expressed regret over the organisation’s early handling of the Covid pandemic.Soumya Swaminathan, 63, admitted that the WHO should have acknowledged earlier on that SARS-CoV-2 could be transmitted through aerosols as she reflected on her time in the post.“We should have done it much earlier, based on the available evidence, and it is something that has cost the organisation”, Swaminathan told Science Insider. “You can argue that [the criticism of WHO] is unfair, because when it comes to migration [of the viris], we did talk about all the methods, including ventilation and masking.“But...
Most young people’s well-being falls sharply in first years of secondary school
Research based on data from 11,000 students charted an across-the-board fall in well-being, regardless of circumstances, between ages 11 and 14. Even though this was a large, diverse group of adolescents, we saw a consistent fall in well-being. Most young people in the UK experience a sharp decline in their...
Tuberculosis: children hospitalized with severe pneumonia in high-incidence countries should be screened for TB
Tuberculosis affects 1 million children each year; less than half of them are diagnosed and treated for the disease, which leads to more than 200,000 deaths. In a new study, researchers and clinicians from the TB-Speed consortium funded by global health agency Unitaid and led by the University of Bordeaux, in collaboration with the French Research Institute for Sustainable Development (IRD) and MU-JHU (a research collaboration between Makerere University and John Hopkins University in Uganda), showed that screening for tuberculosis at the time of hospital admission was feasible in children with severe pneumonia.
University of Glasgow academics awarded €4.7m in prestigious ERC Starting Grants
Three University of Glasgow academics have been awarded more than €4.7m in the prestigious European Research Council (ERC) Starting Grant scheme. Dr Suzannah Rihn from the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research (CVR), Dr Anna de Jong from the School of Interdisciplinary Studies and Dr Lorenza Fontana from the School of Social and Political Sciences have each been awarded a grant from the ERC in order to further research into new coronaviruses, impacts of tourism and the issue of wildfires in the Global South.
How you help a child go to sleep is related to their behavioral development, finds new study
A group of international researchers has examined parental methods to help toddlers sleep across 14 cultures and found that these methods are related to the development of a child's temperament. The researchers suggested focusing on better sleep-related parenting practices to support positive behavioral development across cultures. The importance of good...
