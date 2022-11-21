Read full article on original website
New master program educates students to become leaders for a just and sustainable future
It is official: From today onwards, students can enroll in the new transdisciplinary Master ’Societal Transitions’ at Erasmus University Rotterdam (EUR). Designed by a diverse group of academics from different faculties, in collaboration with the Design Impact Transition (DIT) platform, the master programm introduces students to complex sustainability challenges and teaches them to facilitate transition processes towards just and sustainable futures.
Technologies to improve human performance raise ethical concerns
Dr Y. J. Erden and Philip Brey recently published a set of ethical guidelines for human enhancement research and development. Their guidelines were published in the scientific journal Science and included in a guidance document of the European Commission. "It is most important that a person using technologies and treatment to enhance their skills must not limit their ability and freedom to make their own choices", says Erden.
CHE Ranking 2022 for Master’s degree programs: University of Freiburg in the top group for electrical and information engineering and psychology
Subjects in the engineering sciences and psychology were newly examined. The Centre for Higher Education, CHE for short, has published its ranking for master’s degree programs in 2022/23. The topic areas of engineering and psychology were recently updated. The University of Freiburg belongs to the top group in several assessment points in the fields of electrical engineering and information technology as well as psychology.
University of Glasgow academics awarded €4.7m in prestigious ERC Starting Grants
Three University of Glasgow academics have been awarded more than €4.7m in the prestigious European Research Council (ERC) Starting Grant scheme. Dr Suzannah Rihn from the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research (CVR), Dr Anna de Jong from the School of Interdisciplinary Studies and Dr Lorenza Fontana from the School of Social and Political Sciences have each been awarded a grant from the ERC in order to further research into new coronaviruses, impacts of tourism and the issue of wildfires in the Global South.
Save the Date: Societal Impact of AI & Data Science, 24 March 2023
The Data Science Centre, part of the University Library, is excited to host this event in Amsterdam with our International Advisory Board members on Friday 24 March 2023. The Data Science Centre (DSC) International Advisory Board consists of world-leading researchers in the data science community. Their connection to the wider data science community and their expertise in different aspects of the field provides strategic guidance to the DSC.
ERC Starting Grant Awarded to Film and Media Studies Scholar Steffen Hven
European Research Council to provide research project on cinematic atmospheres with more than 1.33 million euros in funding. The European Research Council (ERC) is awarding more than 1.33 million euros in funding to a research project organized by Danish film and media studies scholar Dr. Steffen Hven from Freie Universität Berlin. With his research project, "Cinematic Atmospheres: Towards a New Ecology of the Moving Image - CATNEMI," Hven wishes to investigate the production of cinematic atmosphere as an attractive but also problematic enterprise.
ERC Starting Grants for six research projects, including bullying, AI and brain mechanisms
Six researchers at Radboud University receive a Starting Grant of the European Rersearch Council (ERC). This 1.5 milion euro grant gives them the opportunity to form their own research groups. ERC Starting Grants are annually awarded to talented young scientists, with over three and up to eight years of experience...
’I want to make room for people’: Pilot program aims to level the playing field in field research
Field research experience is key to success for many University of Toronto students, and now the Field Research in Ecology and Evolution Diversified (FREED) program is helping those who identify as Black, Indigenous or people of colour have equal opportunities to thrive. "Field work is extremely expensive, which closes the...
Award Fernando Hueso González, from IFIC, receives the Bruce H. Hasegawa Young Investigator Medical Imaging Science Award
Fernando Hueso González, CIDEGENT researcher at the Corpuscular Physics Institute (IFIC, UV-CSIC), has received the Bruce H. Hasegawa Young Investigator Medical Imaging Science Award 2022 for his career in the field of Medical Imaging. The award is given annually by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) through the Nuclear Medical and Imaging Sciences Technical Committee (NMISTC).
ERC Starting Grant Awarded to ’BADSEX’ Research Project at Freie Universität Berlin
European Research Council to provide social psychologist Verena Klein with funding for her research project on the gray zones of sexuality. The European Research Council (ERC) is funding a new research project led by the psychologist Verena Klein through an ERC Starting Grant. The European Research Council uses ERC Starting Grants worth up to 1.5 million euros to support early-career scholars who wish to carry out pioneering research in Europe as "Principal Investigators" while building up their own independent research group. The goal is to support researchers who have already produced excellent supervised work and help them make the transition to carrying out independent research. The project titled "Investigating Bad Sex in Its Socio-Legal Contexts - BADSEX" will be based at the Margherita von Brentano Center for Gender Studies and seeks to investigate the gray zones of sexual experiences that lie outside the remit of criminal law and tend to disproportionally affect women.
Sydney takes green award for ’living classroom’ native garden
The University of Sydney has won the ’Creating Impact’ award in the Green Gown Awards Australasia for Nguragaingun, Ngara, Pemulian - our Curriculum Garden and Biodiversity Management Plan. Announced on 17 November, the Green Gown Awards are considered the most prestigious recognition of sustainability excellence in the tertiary...
Two ERC Starting Grants awarded to University of Freiburg
Awarded for research into photochemical processes at a molecular level and into social interactions in the digital space. Two researchers from the University of Freiburg are each receiving a Starting Grant from the European Research Council (ERC): physicist Dr. Lukas Bruder and psychologist Dr. Bastian Schiller will receive funding of around 1.5 million euros each over five years. The award is one of the most prestigious for research in the European Union. With it, the ERC supports young scientists who are starting an independent career some years after their PhD and want to build up their own work group.
Most young people’s well-being falls sharply in first years of secondary school
Research based on data from 11,000 students charted an across-the-board fall in well-being, regardless of circumstances, between ages 11 and 14. Even though this was a large, diverse group of adolescents, we saw a consistent fall in well-being. Most young people in the UK experience a sharp decline in their...
