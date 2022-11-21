The University of Tübingen is boosting research and development into science communication by establishing a specialist research center. -Over recent years, the dialog in scientific policy has focused on the issue of how universities and research institutes can not only produce excellent science but also convey this to society more effectively,- says president of the university, Professor Karla Pollmann. -It has become extremely clear that science communication is itself becoming an increasingly important field of research, and the University of Tübingen wants to play a key part in this.- The research center has been founded in response to these developments.

2 DAYS AGO