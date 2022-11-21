Read full article on original website
20 years Bonn-Aachen International Center for Information Technology
Academic teaching and research with an international reputation. The Bonn-Aachen International Center for Information Technology (b-it) celebrated its twentieth anniversary these days. Since 2002, it has uniquely combined excellence in research with internationally renowned teaching in three master’s degree programs in computer science. Thus, the b-it qualifies students from all over the world for future-oriented professional fields in the areas of life sciences, media informatics and autonomous systems. With the support of the federal and state governments, an institution with a worldwide reputation has emerged over the past 20 years, which at the same time has an impact on the region with innovative research results and highly qualified graduates.
Choice guide: six Bachelor programmes 'top programme' designation
Six Bachelor’s degree programmes at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam have been given the 'Top Programme' quality seal according to the Keuzegids (Choice Guide) 2023, published on Thursday 24 November. In the guide, Bachelor students annually rate their programmes on content, teachers, assessment, preparation, career and atmosphere. In this year’s list...
New master program educates students to become leaders for a just and sustainable future
It is official: From today onwards, students can enroll in the new transdisciplinary Master ’Societal Transitions’ at Erasmus University Rotterdam (EUR). Designed by a diverse group of academics from different faculties, in collaboration with the Design Impact Transition (DIT) platform, the master programm introduces students to complex sustainability challenges and teaches them to facilitate transition processes towards just and sustainable futures.
Research Center for Science Communication
The University of Tübingen is boosting research and development into science communication by establishing a specialist research center. -Over recent years, the dialog in scientific policy has focused on the issue of how universities and research institutes can not only produce excellent science but also convey this to society more effectively,- says president of the university, Professor Karla Pollmann. -It has become extremely clear that science communication is itself becoming an increasingly important field of research, and the University of Tübingen wants to play a key part in this.- The research center has been founded in response to these developments.
Public lectures at Universität Hamburg started on 17 October
If you are interested in science, research, politics, culture, and society, check out the General Lecture Series at Universität Hamburg. In Winter Semester 2022/2023, Universität Hamburg offers roughly 160 public lectures on various topics. The lectures begin on 17 October 2022 and end February 2023. The range of...
