franklincountyathletics.com
Girls Varsity Basketball falls to Shelbyville and drop to 5-2 on the year.
The Lady Cats traveled to Shelbyville Saturday night to play against the undefeafted lady bears. The lady bears have two high scoring guards and play an unorthodox 1-3-1 half court defense. The Ladys Cats started out doing well with the 1-3-1 and were tied after the first quarter 6-6. The second quarter is what lost the game for the guest team. The home team out scored the Cats 18-4 and after that quarter the Lady Cats couldn’t get back with in striking distance. The third quarter shelbyville scored 17 to the Cats 14 and in the fourth quarter the bears scored 9 while the cats scored 7. The second quarter lost the game for the Lady Cats.
franklincountyathletics.com
Girls Freshman Basketball falls to Triton Central 62 – 34
Our C team traveled to Triton Central to play a very competitive JV team. Our team really stepped up, played hard, put points on the board, and was very aggressive but it just wasn’t enough to pull ahead of the Lady Tigers who were on fire sinking 10 from the 3 point line. The Lady Cats fell to the Lady Tigers 34-62. Scoring for the Lady Cats was Jaelyn Grimmeissen with 11pts, Elena Miguel with 9 pts, Liv Maddock with 8 pts, Lila French with 3 pts, Raegan Minniti with 2 pts, and Jocelyn Wilson with 1 pt. The Lady Cats C Team is next in action Monday at Harrison High School. Tip off is at 4:30pm.
eaglecountryonline.com
EC, L'Burg State Bound, Both Chasing Third Title in Program History
Go Trojans and Go Tigers! Bring the trophies home. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - For the first time in the history of the IHSAA Football State Tournament, two teams from Dearborn County will play for respective state championships in the same season. On Friday,...
1017thepoint.com
RHS WARNED IN SAME IHSAA MEETING THAT RESULTED IN KHALIQ SANCTIONS
(Richmond, IN)--Here’s more on the sanctioning of former Richmond High School boys basketball coach and current Mooresville coach Shabaz Khaliq that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Monday morning. Khaliq was sanctioned and the program was placed on probation for what amounted to recruiting of players from other schools. Those were the same allegations Khaliq faced at Richmond, although he was never penalized. In the same meeting regarding Khaliq, the Richmond High School football team was also warned for playing an academically ineligible player. If Richmond would have won any of the games, they would have had to forfeit. But, that wasn’t an issue. Richmond finished 0-10 and was outscored 518-66 over the season.
whatzup.com
Fox 19
Perfect North Slopes announces opening day
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Get the snowboard and skis ready; Perfect North Slopes opens on Nov. 22. The 2022/2023 opening day begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 9:30 p.m. that night. Snow tubing won’t be available right away, but Perfect North Slopes said it will open later on in...
2 Anderson teens killed, 2 critically injured after crash with semi
Two teenagers from Anderson were killed and two others were critically injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi in northern Indiana over the weekend.
wfft.com
Huntington Coroner identifies two teens killed in SR 124 crash
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Huntington County Coroner's Office has identified the two teens who died in a Saturday morning crash on SR 124. 16-year-old Landon Eden and 15-year-old Braydan Noland of Anderson, Indiana died when their car crashed into a grain trailer on SR 124 at CR 300 West in Jefferson Township.
eaglecountryonline.com
Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County
The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Madonna Drive in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Madonna Drive in Edgewood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
3 severely injured after 2 car rollover crash in Xenia Twp.
XENIA TOWNSHIP — Three people were severely injured in a two-car rollover crash in Xenia Township Tuesday evening. Around 6:30 p.m. crews were called to US-68 at Brush Row Road to reports of a two-car rollover crash. Three people were reported to be severely injured and a medical helicopter...
eaglecountryonline.com
Whitewater Canal Trail is Tri-State Trails Project of the Year
The award was received at the regional trails summit on November 10 at Northern Kentucky University. Photo via https://whitewatercanaltrail.com/. (Franklin County, Ind.) - The Whitewater Canal Trail was recognized as the 2022 Project of the Year at the regional trails summit on November 10 at Northern Kentucky University. The trail...
dayton.com
‘Diamond in the rough’ neighborhood restaurant celebrates 45 years in Dayton
Hank’s Local, a hole-in-the-wall bar that was recently updated and transformed into a restaurant with elevated bar food, darts and live music, is celebrating 45 years of being a part of the Dayton community. Christopher Shay became the owner of the restaurant and bar nearly four years ago after...
WLWT 5
16-year-old girl charged with murder in death of 18-year-old at Fairfield hotel
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A 16-year-old is charged with murder in the death of an 18-year-old shot and killed in a Fairfield hotel last month. Fairfield police responded to the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield around 5 a.m. on Oct. 2. Police found Kaaree Wade, 18, dead in the hallway on the second floor.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway and Michael Lane in Fairfield, car in roadway. Injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLKY.com
Indiana ski resort Perfect North Slopes opens this week with new trail
Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg is about an hour and 45 minutes northeast of Louisville. Skiers and snowboarders can start enjoying the season starting Tuesday. And this year, there's a new trail to explain. The new "Ella May Way" trail will be accessible from the red or white chair from Backstage.
WLWT 5
Tri-state schools close ahead of break with RSV, the flu and COVID-19 circulating
OXFORD, Ohio — The combination punches of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 have knocked out classes at another school as the Talawanda district canceled classes Monday and Tuesday. It comes after Lockland Schools closed on Friday, with Thanksgiving less than a week away. In Kentucky, 30 districts have had...
WCPO
Lakota Local Schools settles lawsuit with resident who was not allowed to speak at board meeting
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — The Lakota Local School District’s school board voted unanimously this week to approve a settlement of a lawsuit from a resident who was denied the opportunity to speak during a board meeting in September regarding the allegations against Superintendent Matt Miller. According to the...
Fox 19
18-year-old dies after being shot by family member: Fairfield police
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the 18-year-old who died in a shooting on Nov. 17. Chase Williams, 18, was shot last week during an altercation with a family member, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Around 12 p.m. that day, police say officers were called to the area...
