franklincountyathletics.com
Girls Freshman Basketball falls to Triton Central 62 – 34
Our C team traveled to Triton Central to play a very competitive JV team. Our team really stepped up, played hard, put points on the board, and was very aggressive but it just wasn’t enough to pull ahead of the Lady Tigers who were on fire sinking 10 from the 3 point line. The Lady Cats fell to the Lady Tigers 34-62. Scoring for the Lady Cats was Jaelyn Grimmeissen with 11pts, Elena Miguel with 9 pts, Liv Maddock with 8 pts, Lila French with 3 pts, Raegan Minniti with 2 pts, and Jocelyn Wilson with 1 pt. The Lady Cats C Team is next in action Monday at Harrison High School. Tip off is at 4:30pm.
spectrumnews1.com
OHSAA playoffs reach state semifinals
OHIO — It is the season to give thanks, and three schools are showing plenty of gratitude after winning a regional in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs for the first time in school history. Kings (Cincinnati), Tippecanoe (Tipp City) and Jefferson Area (Ashtabula County) are entering...
St. Vincent-St. Mary’s move up crowds a loaded field: OHSAA Division I boys basketball season preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Pickerington Central and Centerville battled last March in Dayton for the OHSAA Division I state championship in boys basketball. They beat St. Edward and St. Ignatius in the state semifinals to get there, before Pickerington Central emerged with then-junior Ohio State recruit Devin Royal to hand the defending champion Elks their first loss of the season.
1017thepoint.com
RHS WARNED IN SAME IHSAA MEETING THAT RESULTED IN KHALIQ SANCTIONS
(Richmond, IN)--Here’s more on the sanctioning of former Richmond High School boys basketball coach and current Mooresville coach Shabaz Khaliq that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Monday morning. Khaliq was sanctioned and the program was placed on probation for what amounted to recruiting of players from other schools. Those were the same allegations Khaliq faced at Richmond, although he was never penalized. In the same meeting regarding Khaliq, the Richmond High School football team was also warned for playing an academically ineligible player. If Richmond would have won any of the games, they would have had to forfeit. But, that wasn’t an issue. Richmond finished 0-10 and was outscored 518-66 over the season.
WCPO
Wyoming's CJ Hester, Moeller's Jordan Marshall named Ohio Mr. Football finalists
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wyoming senior running back CJ Hester and Moeller junior running back Jordan Marshall were named Wednesday afternoon as Ohio Mr. Football finalists by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The OPSWA district chairpersons and the OPSWA officers selected seven student-athletes as finalists for the 2022 Ohio Mr....
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road (OH-128) in Hamilton, traffic blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton
TRENTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Wayne Madison Road in Trenton. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Ohio State basketball vs. Cincinnati preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State men’s basketball will play its second game as part of the Maui Invitation when faces Cincinnati. The Buckeyes lost to San Diego State 88-77 in the opening round of the tournament. Cincinnati lost to Arizona 101-93 in the opening round. This will be their sixth game against the Bearcats in program history, having won the last four, including in 2018 and 2019 during the Chris Holtman era.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Daly Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Daly Road in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
dayton.com
Middletown’s Kayla Harrison one win from third $1 million payday
She fights for third PFL title Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. Kayla Harrison hopes to go out a three-time champion and a richer woman. Harrison, a Middletown native, hopes to become a three-time Professional Fighters League lightweight 155-pound champion when she faces knockout artist Larissa Pacheco Friday night in the PFL Finals at Madison Square Garden.
Fox 19
Cincinnati man killed in northern Ohio semi crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 50-year-old man from Cincinnati is dead following a crash Wednesday on I-75 in Perry Township. Thomas Sajna, 50, of Cincinnati, died at Lima Memorial Hospital, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. He was injured in a crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on southbound...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WKRC
Which area high schools send the most students to UC?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash at 8465 Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township, with unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
eaglecountryonline.com
Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County
The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
WLWT 5
Dr. O'dell Owens, longtime Cincinnati health leader, dies at 74
CINCINNATI — WLWT News 5 has confirmed longtime Cincinnati health leader, Dr. O'dell Moreno Owens, died Wednesday. He was 74-years-old. Dr. Owens made a career of leaving a positive impact in Cincinnati and served as Hamilton County coroner, president of Cincinnati State and medical director of the Cincinnati Health Department.
Fox 19
Medical helicopter called to scene of semi, tractor crash in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A medical helicopter has been called to the scene of a crash involving a semi and a tractor, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Few details have been released by state troopers, but they did say the crash happened at US-42 and Cedar Hill Road.
CBS Sports
Watch Arizona vs. Cincinnati: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #14 Arizona Wildcats will square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 11:30 p.m. ET Monday at Lahaina Civic Center. Cincinnati will need to watch out since the Wildcats have now posted big point totals in their last three contests. Arizona made easy work of the Utah Tech Trailblazers this...
Fox 19
Shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home, Deters says
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating gunshots fired near a Hamilton County prosecutor’s home in Green Township. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirms someone is believed to have shot at an assistant prosecutor’s home just after midnight last Friday. Details are limited. We are not naming...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported shots fired on Auburncrest Avenue in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported shots fired on Auburncrest Avenue in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
