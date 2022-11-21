ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Person taken into custody after NH shootings, multitown search

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Following a multitown search, police took a person into custody in connection with the shootings of two men, one of them fatal, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Police said a man was shot to death at a home in Lyndeborough. Another...
LYNDEBOROUGH, NH
WCAX

Home damaged by fire in Hanover, New Hampshire

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Fire damaged a home in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Crews were called to the blaze on Greensboro Road at about 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the windows. No one was inside the house and no one was injured, but the fire caused...
HANOVER, NH
mynbc5.com

Police investigate report of multiple gunshots fired in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police are seeking the public's help in a shooting investigation. Police say the received a report that multiple gunshots were fired on Tuesday morning around 3:42 a.m. in the area of Union Street in Springfield. When police arrived at the scene, they confirmed that...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
mynbc5.com

Victim identified in fatal home explosion in Newfane

NEWFANE, Vt. — Vermont State Police have identified the person killed in a deadly home explosion and fire last week in Newfane. Investigators said 56-year-old Russell Buzby was killed after a small two-story home on Route 30 was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday. The cause...
NEWFANE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Shooting incident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Springfield early this morning. Authorities were notified of gunshots being fired in the area of Union Street at around 3:40 a.m. State police responded to the area and began an investigation. Police say early stages of the investigation...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
mynbc5.com

Inspirational Vermont toddler to light the Church Street Christmas Tree

BRADFORD, Vt. — A Vermont toddler who's inspirational spirit has captivated those who know her will be the one to light this year's Church Street Marketplace Christmas tree. Freya Pike, of Bradford Vermont, was born with Trisomy 18, also known as Edward’s Syndrome, a rare condition that causes developmental delays due to an extra chromosome.
BRADFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Shaftsbury

SHAFTSBURY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Shaftsbury yesterday. The crash took place at the intersection with Route 7A and Route 67 east at around 10:15 p.m. Police say that Alyssa Pelletier, 31, of Bennington, was traveling north on Route 7A when she lost control on the ice/snow covered road.
SHAFTSBURY, VT
NECN

NH Shootings Leave 1 Man Dead, 1 Injured; Man Arrested, Authorities Say

One man is dead and another was injured in related shootings in New Hampshire Wednesday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., authorities found 83-year-old Robert Prest dead inside a home on Center Road in Lyndeborough. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a statement Wednesday night that his death is under investigation, with an autopsy scheduled Friday morning. Earlier Wednesday, the office referred to it as a shooting death.
LYNDEBOROUGH, NH
glensfallschronicle.com

Plight of the mama bear

Did you catch the widely circulated story about a woman who was attacked by a bear on Nov. 2 near Stratton Mountain Resort in Vermont?. It said that the woman, who fortunately was not severely injured, was attacked after her dog, a Shih Tzu, chased a bear cub up a tree. (The dog was not injured.)
WINHALL, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy