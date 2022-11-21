Read full article on original website
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Balenciaga Launches Inappropriate Ads Involving Children: NY Has Had EnoughBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Indictment finally comes for murderer of Indiana tourist staying in Bushwick AirBnB
BUSHWICK — Justice may finally be coming for an Indiana tourist who was shot and killed while he was staying in a Bushwick AirBnB on a vacation in Brooklyn. District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Friday that the defendant, 26-year-old William Freeman, of Gravesend, was arraigned on an indictment that charged him with murder. Freeman allegedly shot 20-year-old Ethan Williams, while Williams was sitting on a stoop in Bushwick, according to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.
NY1
Arrest made in brick attacks at Manhattan gay bar
A 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly throwing bricks and a rock at the window of a gay nightclub in Hell’s Kitchen three times last week, the NYPD said. Sean Kuilan was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 Neighbors
Ana Del Valle and Basil GrayPhoto by(NBC New York) The New York City Police Department is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information. They are looking for anything that will help them find answers with regard to the murders of a Brooklyn woman and her neighbor. Both were found dead in their apartments in 2018. Investigators believe that both cases are linked. However, they have not been able to find a suspect and solve the case.
7 On Your Side Investigates disturbing drug, robbery pattern at New York City bars
7 On Your Side Investigates has tracked at least 40 people who have been drugged and robbed at NYC bars over the last year. Seven of those victims have died.
norwoodnews.org
Bronx “Mac Ballers” Gang Member Charged with 2013 Murder of Rasheed Barton
Bronx man, Lamar Williams, 31, was charged on Thursday, Nov. 17, with racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and murder with a firearm, in relation to the murder of Rasheed Barton on August 11, 2013, in the Soundview section of The Bronx. The news was announced on Thursday by...
Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
Big pile of garbage left on Manhattan sidewalk in ‘illegal, wrong, totally ridiculous’ move: Sanitation Department
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City’s Sanitation Department called out a store that left a massive pile of garbage on a Manhattan sidewalk. The trash was left on the west side of Sixth Avenue between 16th and 17th streets on Sunday, a Sanitation Department spokesperson said. Workers cleared it up and a $50 fine […]
Man stabs 2 people on a subway train in Union Square, police say
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two people were stabbed on a subway train near the Union Square station Tuesday night, police said. The suspect was fighting with a 28-year-old woman when he slashed her in the face with an unknown object at around 10:30 p.m., police said. The suspect also put a man, 29, in […]
NBC New York
Man Stabbed in NYC Stairwell While Hanging Out With Friend, Unknown Person: Sources
A man was found dead with a stab wound to his leg while hanging out in the hallway of a Bronx building with a friend and an unidentified person -- and police are now searching for that unknown individual, sources tell News 4 New York. On Wednesday, at around 2:41...
NYPD detective injured in 2017 car dragging gifted special therapy room
In 2020, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage on Det. Veve's family home that he shares with his wife and daughter -- now they are going a step further.
Jewish boy egged in antisemitic attack in Brooklyn; teen arrested, police say
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of nearly a dozen people hurled eggs at a Jewish teen in Brooklyn last month, police said Wednesday. The 15-year-old victim was dressed in Jewish garb and walking near 1301 East 18 St. in Midwood on Oct. 24 at around 1 p.m. when a group of about 11 people […]
bkreader.com
Four Convicted in Gang-Related Brooklyn Shootings
After standing trial for five weeks, four gang associates are being convicted of multiple charges in connection to a two-day shooting spree. “The residents of this district deserve to walk the streets of our communities without fear of falling victim to gun violence. Today’s verdict sends a resounding message that defendants who display a callous disregard for human life and safety will be met with the full force of the law and brought to justice,” Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New York, said.
Village Voice
Report: Frank Watson, Legendary NYC Club Promoter, has Died
This morning, social media was alight with news that Frank Watson has passed away. While no cause of death or official statement has been released, socials were flooded with tributes as friends and partiers gave their flowers to the man who was widely seen as the most prolific club promoter of New York’s gay scene.
VERS Bar Hit with Bricks Four Times in a Week in Suspected Hate Crime
A hunt for an attacker who tried to smash the windows of VERS bar as many as four times in a week in a suspected hate crimes spree is under way, Councilmember Erik Bottcher said Sunday. The suspected serial attacker last struck on Saturday night, shortly before five men were murdered at an LGBTQIA+ bar […] The post VERS Bar Hit with Bricks Four Times in a Week in Suspected Hate Crime appeared first on W42ST.
Police: Group harassed, attacked 2 subway riders in Midtown
Detectives say a man and two women demanded a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman gave up their seats.
NEW VIDEO: Crutch-wielding man attacks boy, 12, on Brooklyn street
Police are searching for a man who attacked a 12-year-old boy with a crutch in Brooklyn unprovoked last week. The man ran up to the child at the corner of St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place in Flatbush around 7:40 a.m., according to authorities.
Man steals Amazon delivery van from worker at knifepoint for Brooklyn joyride
A thief took an Amazon delivery van for a joyride Monday after stealing it from a worker at knifepoint, authorities said.
Man dies weeks after being attacked by group on ATVs in Harlem
NEW YORK -- A man who was attacked by a group of dirt bike riders in Harlem in a possible road rage incident weeks ago has died.Police are still looking for dozens of people involved. "We called Arthur our gentle giant because he was 6'7", so gentle and loving and caring. For this to happen, everyone in the community is hurting," said Carmen Arroyo. Arthur Cooke's colleagues are still trying to come to terms with what they call his senseless murder. On Nov. 4, video shows a group of around 30 ATVs and dirt bikes on East 125th Street near Fifth Avenue where...
NYPD investigation reveals murder-suicide in the Bronx
MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday. Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South […]
NY1
The city's rats go viral
Last month, Mayor Eric Adams and the city's Department of Sanitation commissioner held a press conference to declare a "war on rats." Their snarky one-liners got a lot of attention, not just in the news, but on TikTok. On this episode, Pat Kiernan uses that viral incident to explore what happens when TikTok lightning strikes the city.
