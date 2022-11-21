NEW YORK -- A man who was attacked by a group of dirt bike riders in Harlem in a possible road rage incident weeks ago has died.Police are still looking for dozens of people involved. "We called Arthur our gentle giant because he was 6'7", so gentle and loving and caring. For this to happen, everyone in the community is hurting," said Carmen Arroyo. Arthur Cooke's colleagues are still trying to come to terms with what they call his senseless murder. On Nov. 4, video shows a group of around 30 ATVs and dirt bikes on East 125th Street near Fifth Avenue where...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO