Manhattan, NY

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Indictment finally comes for murderer of Indiana tourist staying in Bushwick AirBnB

BUSHWICK — Justice may finally be coming for an Indiana tourist who was shot and killed while he was staying in a Bushwick AirBnB on a vacation in Brooklyn. District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Friday that the defendant, 26-year-old William Freeman, of Gravesend, was arraigned on an indictment that charged him with murder. Freeman allegedly shot 20-year-old Ethan Williams, while Williams was sitting on a stoop in Bushwick, according to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Arrest made in brick attacks at Manhattan gay bar

A 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly throwing bricks and a rock at the window of a gay nightclub in Hell’s Kitchen three times last week, the NYPD said. Sean Kuilan was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.
MANHATTAN, NY
Still Unsolved

NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 Neighbors

Ana Del Valle and Basil GrayPhoto by(NBC New York) The New York City Police Department is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information. They are looking for anything that will help them find answers with regard to the murders of a Brooklyn woman and her neighbor. Both were found dead in their apartments in 2018. Investigators believe that both cases are linked. However, they have not been able to find a suspect and solve the case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man stabs 2 people on a subway train in Union Square, police say

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two people were stabbed on a subway train near the Union Square station Tuesday night, police said. The suspect was fighting with a 28-year-old woman when he slashed her in the face with an unknown object at around 10:30 p.m., police said. The suspect also put a man, 29, in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bkreader.com

Four Convicted in Gang-Related Brooklyn Shootings

After standing trial for five weeks, four gang associates are being convicted of multiple charges in connection to a two-day shooting spree. “The residents of this district deserve to walk the streets of our communities without fear of falling victim to gun violence. Today’s verdict sends a resounding message that defendants who display a callous disregard for human life and safety will be met with the full force of the law and brought to justice,” Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New York, said.
BROOKLYN, NY
Village Voice

Report: Frank Watson, Legendary NYC Club Promoter, has Died

This morning, social media was alight with news that Frank Watson has passed away. While no cause of death or official statement has been released, socials were flooded with tributes as friends and partiers gave their flowers to the man who was widely seen as the most prolific club promoter of New York’s gay scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

VERS Bar Hit with Bricks Four Times in a Week in Suspected Hate Crime

A hunt for an attacker who tried to smash the windows of VERS bar as many as four times in a week in a suspected hate crimes spree is under way, Councilmember Erik Bottcher said Sunday. The suspected serial attacker last struck on Saturday night, shortly before five men were murdered at an LGBTQIA+ bar […] The post VERS Bar Hit with Bricks Four Times in a Week in Suspected Hate Crime appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man dies weeks after being attacked by group on ATVs in Harlem

NEW YORK -- A man who was attacked by a group of dirt bike riders in Harlem in a possible road rage incident weeks ago has died.Police are still looking for dozens of people involved. "We called Arthur our gentle giant because he was 6'7", so gentle and loving and caring. For this to happen, everyone in the community is hurting," said Carmen Arroyo. Arthur Cooke's colleagues are still trying to come to terms with what they call his senseless murder. On Nov. 4, video shows a group of around 30 ATVs and dirt bikes on East 125th Street near Fifth Avenue where...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYPD investigation reveals murder-suicide in the Bronx

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday. Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South […]
BRONX, NY
NY1

The city's rats go viral

Last month, Mayor Eric Adams and the city's Department of Sanitation commissioner held a press conference to declare a "war on rats." Their snarky one-liners got a lot of attention, not just in the news, but on TikTok. On this episode, Pat Kiernan uses that viral incident to explore what happens when TikTok lightning strikes the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

