Bucks County juvenile charged as an adult for homicide of girl; police said suspect confessed on Instagram
BENSALEM, Pa. -- A Bucks County teen is accused of murdering a girl. The suspect is behind bars tonight after an alleged social media confession led authorities straight to him. Joshua Cooper, age 16, allegedly shot and killed a female juvenile Friday, inside his home at Top of the Ridge...
Bensalem juvenile arrested for homicide
BENSALEM, Pa. -- On Friday, November 25, 2022, the Bensalem Police arrested a 16-year-old for homicide. Police had received a call from a mother whose daughter received a video chat from the juvenile male. In the chat, the juvenile male stated that he had just killed someone and showed an...
Learning to count: Dems still need one vote to elect McClinton as House speaker
To me, it seems pretty clear the one thing state House Democrats said would happen on Jan. 3 won't. They don't have the votes to elect Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-191, Philadelphia, as House speaker unless a Republican votes for her. I suppose it's possible, but elected Republicans and Democrats haven't...
Fans gather around the Lehigh Valley to watch the World Cup
World Cup craze continues, as frenzied fans fill bars and other venues to watch around the Lehigh Valley. The game ended in yet another tie for Team USA. Fans showed up all around the Valley to watch.
