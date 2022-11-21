ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Bensalem juvenile arrested for homicide

BENSALEM, Pa. -- On Friday, November 25, 2022, the Bensalem Police arrested a 16-year-old for homicide. Police had received a call from a mother whose daughter received a video chat from the juvenile male. In the chat, the juvenile male stated that he had just killed someone and showed an...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy