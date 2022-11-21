Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
iheart.com
Drake Announces New Nike Collection Ft. Edot Baby, on Day of His Funeral
On the day of Edot Baby’s funeral, Drake released official photos of his line with NOCTA. The line features street uniform-wear “for all generations,” promoted by photos featuring young rappers Sugarhill Dot, DD Osama and Edot Baby. In his announcement about the “new Cardinal Stock” dropping soon,...
Elder: Innate Passage review – ground-shaking heaviness meets lofty ambition
The borders between prog and metal have always been porous, as Massachusetts-formed (and now Berlin-based) quartet Elder clearly understand. They began their own migration from craggy, red-eyed stoner-rock to proggy nirvana with 2015’s latently sophisticated Lore. Their sixth album, Innate Passage, strikes their most polished and satisfying balance yet between ground-shaking heaviness and lofty ambition.
iheart.com
Kanye West Given One More Chance After He Ditched Divorce Deposition
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce proceedings have been dragging due in part to Ye's lack of cooperation. Now he's running out of chances to impress the judge before the former couple heads to trial. According to a report TMZ published on Monday, November 21, Ye bailed on a scheduled...
iheart.com
Kourtney Kardashian Kept Reign's Hair After He Cut It To 'Smell It Often'
Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she kept her son Reign's hair after he cut it for the first time two years ago. During a joint conversation with her sister Khloe Kardashian for Interview Magazine, Kourtney explained that she often smells the hair. "I have Reign’s hair because we didn’t cut...
Comments / 0