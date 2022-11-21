ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
Travel Maven

The Story Behind Pennsylvania ‘s Abandoned Turnpike

If you've called the Keystone State home for awhile, you may already be familiar with the long lost turnpike of south central PA near Breezewood. This abandoned stretch of road has been closed to vehicle traffic for decades but many outdoor enthusiasts have been using it as a bike and hiking trail ever since its completion.
BREEZEWOOD, PA
PennLive.com

Hunters find human skeletal remains near Appalachian Trail in Pa.

Investigators are working to identify human skeletal remains found Monday night off the Appalachian Trail in Moore Township. Hunters found the remains of the body in a remote area and reported it to law enforcement, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck confirmed for lehighvalleylive.com. So far there is no indication criminal activity, but few other details to go on.
MOORE TOWNSHIP, PA
Outsider.com

Teen Bowhunter Brings Down ‘Triple-Beam’ Whitetail Buck in Minnesota

Carson Reeve had every reason not to go out and hunt on Nov. 5th and 6th. The 19-year-old has stayed busy lately as he’s gearing up for his first college baseball season. Then, when he’s not at practice, he helps his parents, who host their own hunting show, and films their hunts. In addition, he’s also got school during the week. However, despite the tight schedule, something told the Minnesota native to go out and hunt on the morning of Nov. 5th and 6th. Lucky enough for him, he tagged a massive three-beamed whitetail buck that day.
MINNESOTA STATE
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Pennsylvania

Erie is a city on the south shore of Lake Erie and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania. Erie is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania and the largest city in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The estimated population was 93,928 in 2021.
ERIE, PA
AccuWeather

Blizzard warnings issued in northern US ahead of major snowstorm

A fierce storm emerging from the West will charge across the northern U.S. this week and unleash snow, ice and gusty winds that could lead to whiteout conditions. After dumping feet of snow across the highest elevations of California, a strengthening storm will unleash an early dose of winter weather across the central U.S, with blizzard conditions forecast in some areas of the northern Plains, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake

WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
WASECA, MN
Outsider.com

Train Obliterates Trees After Massive Snowstorm: VIDEO

Following the first big snowstorm of the season hitting central British Columbia, a train was seen obliterating trees on and near the tracks. “After the first big snowstorm of the season in central BC, an empty grain train plows through fallen trees on its way eastbound into the Canadian Rockies,” the video’s description reads. “‘Get your smash glasses on!’”
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses

Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

590K+
Followers
67K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy