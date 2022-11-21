Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the 2022-23 winter season is forecast to paste portions of the north-central U.S. with more than a foot of heavy snow, howling winds and whiteout conditions by Thursday, forecasters warned Wednesday. Parts of North and South Dakota as well as portions of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska...
The Story Behind Pennsylvania ‘s Abandoned Turnpike
If you've called the Keystone State home for awhile, you may already be familiar with the long lost turnpike of south central PA near Breezewood. This abandoned stretch of road has been closed to vehicle traffic for decades but many outdoor enthusiasts have been using it as a bike and hiking trail ever since its completion.
Hunters find human skeletal remains near Appalachian Trail in Pa.
Investigators are working to identify human skeletal remains found Monday night off the Appalachian Trail in Moore Township. Hunters found the remains of the body in a remote area and reported it to law enforcement, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck confirmed for lehighvalleylive.com. So far there is no indication criminal activity, but few other details to go on.
Teen Bowhunter Brings Down ‘Triple-Beam’ Whitetail Buck in Minnesota
Carson Reeve had every reason not to go out and hunt on Nov. 5th and 6th. The 19-year-old has stayed busy lately as he’s gearing up for his first college baseball season. Then, when he’s not at practice, he helps his parents, who host their own hunting show, and films their hunts. In addition, he’s also got school during the week. However, despite the tight schedule, something told the Minnesota native to go out and hunt on the morning of Nov. 5th and 6th. Lucky enough for him, he tagged a massive three-beamed whitetail buck that day.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Pennsylvania
Erie is a city on the south shore of Lake Erie and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania. Erie is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania and the largest city in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The estimated population was 93,928 in 2021.
Blizzard warnings issued in northern US ahead of major snowstorm
A fierce storm emerging from the West will charge across the northern U.S. this week and unleash snow, ice and gusty winds that could lead to whiteout conditions. After dumping feet of snow across the highest elevations of California, a strengthening storm will unleash an early dose of winter weather across the central U.S, with blizzard conditions forecast in some areas of the northern Plains, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
Wisconsin Bowhunter Takes Down Nontypical Buck of a Lifetime on His Family Property
It had been a lifetime in the making when Sam Vedvei recently took down his 17-pointer buck. The South Dakota bowhunter tagged the nontypical buck on Oct. 18 with only 15 minutes of daylight left. In mid-September, the buck started appearing on Vedvei’s camera. After reviewing photos from the year...
More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake
WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
Train Obliterates Trees After Massive Snowstorm: VIDEO
Following the first big snowstorm of the season hitting central British Columbia, a train was seen obliterating trees on and near the tracks. “After the first big snowstorm of the season in central BC, an empty grain train plows through fallen trees on its way eastbound into the Canadian Rockies,” the video’s description reads. “‘Get your smash glasses on!’”
Walmart Closes Location In Pennsylvania
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United States
OK, so they may not have Rudolph, but I mean, just the name; Bethlehem, brings a certain amount of charm and magical holiday vibes to it. Bethlehem, PA, was recently named one of the top most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States by the travel website Trips To Discover.
A U.S. President died at the Jersey Shore but small marker is all that’s left to remember it
“James A. Garfield is dead,” the Red Bank Register reported on Sept. 21, 1881, one of the many newspapers that delivered the sad news telegraphed from the Jersey Shore town of Long Branch that yet another U.S. president had died by an assassin’s bullet. News that the 20th...
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
She was found brutally killed on a Provincetown beach. Now, 48 years later, officials have identified the ‘Lady of the Dunes.’
“We can finally say her name: Ruth Marie Terry.”. For almost half a century, generations of investigators have worked to give a name to the woman who was found brutally murdered in the dunes of Provincetown in 1974, the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. On Monday, federal, state, and...
Lancaster Farming
Ticks Aren’t the Only Troublesome Pests Found on Deer: Hunters Asked to Help With Keds Research
Ticks may not be the only bugs that deer hunters should be concerned about this season. Penn State is conducting research on keds, a biting fly found on deer that may be a vector of disease, much like ticks. Michael Skvarla, associate professor of entomology and biology in the College...
12-Year-Old Pennsylvania Boy Bags 600-Pound Black Bear
12-year-old Holden Long scored his first black bear during mentored rifle season recently. He shot the huge bear while hunting with the Misfit Crew in Clinton County. The beast weighed in at a whopping 633 pounds. According to the 2021 Black Bear Harvest Age Data for the Northcentral Region of...
CNET
Beyond Meat Pennsylvania Plant Has Apparent Mold and Listeria, Report Says
Beyond Meat's Pennsylvania facility has what appears to be mold, Listeria and other food-safety problems, according to internal documents and photos leaked to Bloomberg on Monday. Internal documents show that Beyond Meat products tested positive for Listeria 11 times between the second half of 2021 and the first half of...
Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses
Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
Pennsylvania’s Bear Hunting Numbers This Season Are Incredible
New Pennsylvania bear hunting numbers show hunters killed more bears during early archery, muzzleloader, and special firearms seasons than in the four-day rifle period that concluded on Nov. 22. According to a preliminary report from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, hunters killed 1,010 bears in the rifle season and 1,451 in...
Outsider.com
590K+
Followers
67K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 1